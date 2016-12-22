A Record High of 455 Scripted TV Shows Aired in 2016 (vulture.com) 110
In case you wanted to ground your abstract TV FOMO in hard numbers, FX has data on the fact that, yes, there really is too much TV. An anonymous reader shares a report: The network, whose CEO John Landgraf coined the idea of "peak TV," has released its unofficial tally of the number of shows on TV, finding that 455 different scripted television series from broadcast, cable, and streaming sources aired in the last year. That's an 8 percent increase from last year, when 421 shows aired on TV; a 71 percent increase from 2011, when a mere 266 shows were on TV; and a 137 percent increase from 2006, when there were 192 shows on TV.
Kinda curious what your definition is then.. I know of at least 3 space operas on right now...
Have you watched The Expanse? Seems like real SciFi to me.
I also liked Killjoys, it gave off some Firefly vibes. People also seem to like Dark Matter, but I couldn't get into the first two episodes.
And I'm kind of in the "I hate TV" boat but I'll be damned if I don't find myself DVRing the hell out of those shows I just listed. Sure some are kind of dumb, some are kind of campy, and oth
Colony isn't bad, it's a little too much interpersonal drama for most men, but it's definitely sci-fi.
Only the number has changed.
There's loads of good stuff. You probably have no imagination or just like complaining. Unless you have 5+ hours per day free to sit around and do nothing which you're trying desperately to fill there'll always be something good to watch.
forgot:
Full Frontal
The Last Ship
Last Weekend Tonight
Arrow
Blackish
The Blacklist
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
The Expanse
Flash
Fresh Off the Boat
Kimmy Schmidt
Man in the High Castle
Modern Family
Shield
Speechless
The Strain
Supergirl
Daredevil
Jessica Jones
Luke Cage
The problem is not quantity, it is quality. It amazes me how many shows that are absolute trash get put out and that is before we have reached these *peak* numbers. Maybe an increase in quantity, we can get new blood to see different or hopefully better shows.
The last thing the world needs is to be locked up with the Michael Bay's of the world because they are too afraid to try anything new or different.
The problem is that quality usually doesn't make as much money as shit.
Tell that to all the shows that are STILL in syndication today.
Seinfeld?
Star Trek: Next Generation?
Die Hard airing on Christmas Day?
Every time they air, they STILL make money.
I said "usually". Don't forget that the original Star Trek was cancelled. I'd say the number of great shows that were cancelled far outweighs the number that eventually survived for their full "natural" duration.
Ever heard the expression "The exception that proves the rule"?
Ever heard the expression "The exception that proves the rule"?
Yes, I have. I also know what it means. Do you?
For those few who might care, the word "proves" in this case takes the meaning "to test," as in, e.g. the US Army Aberdeen Proving Ground. (where, gosh, things are *tested*).
All examples of _shit_ that still makes money.
calling Die Hard, Seinfeld, and ST:NG s*** ??!!
you must be trolling.
I'd be happy to hang that label on Seinfeld.
TNG also had it's fair share of it.
And no, a contrary opinion is not "trolling".
'Networks' will never go away. ABC, NBC and CBS are already irrelevant though. They make _nothing_ worth watching and haven't for decades.
Fucking 'Star Search' is all they've got. (Whatever the fuck they call it now.)
Blackish
The Blacklist
Fresh Off the Boat
Modern Family
Shield
Speechless
Supergirl
are all really good, old man.
With the price of quality cameras and LED lamps coming down under $100 each, Final Cut Pro is $300 if you find some community college acting students you can put together a series you write yourself for under $10,000.
There's that show about couples that view three homes each and buy one at the end of the episode... how much could that possibly cost? Camera man, microphone guy, lighting guy, director and show host * 8 hours + equipment + van rental + gas. Probably the hotel bill is higher than the re
3 seasons makes it worth watching? On what planet?
All these stuff
Too much TV, yeah right
Saying that there is too much TV implies that I should be trying to watch every show on TV. But if different segments of the population watch different types of shows then who cares how many shows there are on TV? That's simply called having a choice.
Unless of course you mean all those "reality" shows that have* to die.
* note that my list of shows that have to die may differ from other peoples lists. But here on
/. I'm pretty sure that I can safely say that every damn ghost hunter/big foot hunter/alien hunter etc reality show needs to die a painful death.
Saying that there is too much TV implies that I should be trying to watch every show on TV.
"Nobody needs twenty three different kinds of deodorant!!!!"
These bone-headed know-it-alls think they know what's best for everybody (an obvious failure of hubris over information).
If a show can find a niche audience and produce more revenue than it costs, then it's a good show for some people. And, guess what? That's how all shows are going to be once the network model fully dissolves.
Who wrote this article? Wher
"That's how all shows are going to be once the network model fully dissolves."
Couldn't agree more. I realised the other day that roughly 50% of the "shows" I regularly watch these days are my YouTube subscriptions. And most of the rest are on Netflix. The era of running "TV channels" is all but over; the concept of "primetime" is on the way out too. Now it's all about content producers going directly to their target audience, who watch as and when it suits them.
Or perhaps it would be more accurate to say that *broadcasting* is dead. Rather than one single signal going out to millions
TV is living off of the largese of monopolies and oligopolies. This manifest in the absurdly high cable bill. Everyone in the chain is trying to push the number higher and higher. TV revenue in general is probably massively inflated and is probably due for some sort of market correction.
When that happens, will 90% of the dreck be sustainable anymore?
Meanwhile, the back catalog continues to grow. Simple rabbit ears are more feasible than ever. Gratis internet video is eating into mind share.
You could probabl
Forget target audience - if a show encourages the audience to actually believe the preposterous, then it's a hazard to a healthy society. And I know far too many people who cite such "reality" bogus-hunter TV as evidence for the preposterous. “Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.” -Voltaire
Of course I've occasionally personally seen and interacted with "ghosts" while wide awake, stone sober, and even with corroborating witnesses, so I'm not prepared to dis
Somewhere, there's a network exec poring over a script for a reality television program in which a ghost hunter, big foot hunter, and alien hunter are stuck on a remote island and have to fight each other to death...
I... I might watch it.
Well, since there are only 7 basic plots that's not surprising,
With good reason!
The basic issue is there is a war being waged between media companies. The basic issue is that old media companies like the fat checks they get from cable providers but new online services cannot afford to write said fat checks. The result is that online services began creating their own content because it was much cheaper than licensing it. When there was some exclusive hits like on Netflix, old media decided they needed to quash the rebellion by putting out something that is equally as attractive to avoid people jumping ship. Both sides are upping their game so that customers won't be tempted to switch media providers and thus the media company war.
The funny thing is, the old media companies could have avoided all of this if their demands weren't so unreasonable.
Sturgeon's Law or Sturgeon's Revelation
"90 percent of science fiction is crud because 90 percent of anything is crud."
So to apply that to this number, there are only 45-46 "good" shows to watch.
And this is why a bajillion channels on Cable are useless.
--
BMO
"90 percent of science fiction is crud because 90 percent of anything is crud."
..
And this is why a bajillion channels on Cable are useless.
--
BMO
Doesn't that actually mean more channels would lead to more good content?
No, because the number of good writers, directors, and producers is finite.
--
BMO
That may be true, but I doubt that number is capped at 455 (or 1000, to account for teams). More shows may mean more opportunities for different voices, perspectives, niches. If you've only got, say 20 comedy writers, they're going to end up a little generic, trying to cover all the bases, but with 200 of them maybe you'll have 100 you hate, 60 that are okay, and 40 who really seem to be speaking to you.
When you put it that way, it sounds plenty... really who watches 45 shows? Personally I feel there's only so much time I want to passively waste as a couch potato and there's no shortage of decent-ish shows to fill the time. I think Netflix found the same, good catalog or bad catalog we end up taking our fill from the best of what's available.
"90 percent of science fiction is crud because 90 percent of anything is crud."
So to apply that to this number, there are only 45-46 "good" shows to watch.
And this is why a bajillion channels on Cable are useless.
I draw an opposing conclusion from the same data. This is why a bajillion channels (on Cable, or major services on the internets, or wherever) are necessary. If 90% of everything is garbage, then you need at least ten shows to be made before anything is on. If you account for taste, for which there is no accounting, you have to take into account the fact that not everyone is going to want to watch the same shows no matter how competently they are made. That means we need dozens of shows to exist for there t
An ad agency is crying at this story
Especially bleak with fake ad viewers
And it's especially bleak when they're paying for advertising that is being "played" to fake users with fake social media profiles visiting fake web sites hosting fake news.
It's good thing that the ads feature products that make fake claims by fake real people for fake results.
And the crowd cheers wildly!!!
Seriously, advertising is evil in almost every manifestation and can't die fast enough. It's entire purpose is to generate false poverty so that you'll go out and buy something you don't need to satisfy a want that didn't exist before you saw the ad.
A little deceiving...
.
For example, TBS's comedy show People of Earth had only 10 episodes.
Many of the cable-network scripted shows have only 6 to 10 episodes per season.
...Usage Discussion of less
The traditional view is that less applies to matters of degree, value, or amount and modifies collective nouns, mass nouns, or nouns denoting an abstract whole while fewer applies to matters of number and modifies plural nouns. Less has been used to modify plural nouns since the days of King Alfred and the usage, though roundly decried, appears to be increasing. Less is more likely than fewer to modify plural nouns when distances, sums of money, and a few fixed phrases are involved and as likely as fewer to modify periods of time
....
Turn it off
I also stopped playing video games, especially on my phone.
These things are a big time-suck, a vacuous hole of waste.
Instead of video games, I have apps that are game-like, but educational. DuoLingo, MemRise, PianoSightReading, etc.
Instead of TV, I practice guitar, bass guitar, piano, and recently, violin. Also I workout and run everyday.
Basically, I am taking my previously wasted time and trying to better myself.
Try looking back. Did it really matter if Gilligan ever got off of that stupid island?
Did Hawkeye Pierce save more people because you tuned in?
Do you care if Al and Peg Bundy's kids ever moved out?
Twenty years from now, will you care if Sheldon every marries Amy?
Will you care if Mike Ross goes to jail or really becomes a lawyer?
Or, in twenty years, will you say, I should have been healthier, I should have read more, I should have learned a language.
I'm starting to feel the same way about Slashdot, reddit, etc. Most of the time, there isn't really any meaningful dialogue—it's unlikely that your own opinion will even be read, let alone understood.
Why am I even bothering to write this comment? I should be going for a walk, or building my real-world social network, or practicing an instrument, or whatever.
TV is one way to relax or allow for distraction. Learning and development, on the other hand, takes effort and, depending on the subject and individual, may end up not being remotely relaxing. Exercise can provide relaxation in some people; in others, it promotes an exhaustion response.
The most stressful time in my life was when I was working, completing my masters, learning a third language, and volunteering as president of a non-profit club. Swapping out one option for some TV or video games could have gr
You've given a great example of what's wrong with the modern world.
I am taking my previously wasted time and trying to better myself.
So you've always got to be "on". Always need to be productive. Always need to go, go go. Look, if that makes you happy, great. I'm a firm believer that everyone should do what makes them happy, as long as it doesn't negatively impact those around them. But get the fuck off your high horse lecturing to the rest of us.
Or, in twenty years, will you say, I should have been healthier, I should have read more, I should have learned a language.
In my case, absolutely not. I'll be damn glad that I put my feet up, had that third scotch, and dicked around on the internet
The big three?
I haven't had subscription cable/satellite for many years. How are ABC, CBS, & NBC faring through all of this? I would think inertia would carry them for some time given their size but that they're sickly otherwise. I can't imagine they compete well given over-the-air decency restrictions and a corporate culture stuck in the 20th century.
I don't know how they're doing, but I can't think of a single show I watch on NBC or ABC. I do watch 60 Minutes on CBS, if they don't postpone it for sports. Everything else is cable, Netflix, and maybe Youtube.
Only 455?
FX are *way* under-counting. There are an awful lot more than 455 scripted television shows out there. Hell, there are more than that on YouTube alone.
Their mistake is to assume that something only "counts" as a TV show if it's in standard half-hour-with-ad-breaks format, and it's "broadcast" on something that they recognise as a TV channel. But a looser definition - say, "scripted video content released on a recurring basis" would include literally thousands more, and it's a bad sign for FX that they apparently haven't acknowledged this fact.
What FX are doing is the equivalent of an oil company not realising that they're in the *energy* business (and therefore subject to competition from solar power and the like), or a car company not realising they're in the *transportation* business (and therefore subject to competition from rail, motorcycles and so on). Or perhaps a better comparison is the phone company not realising they're in the *communications* industry, and therefore failing to expand into mobile and internet provision until it was too late.
Methinks you do not understand the meaning of the word "television". I would readily believe that there are only 455 scripted *television* shows out there, since you can't count Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, etc. exclusive shows in that total as they never go anywhere near a television broadcast. "Television show" != "episodic video show"
Yes, they absolutely have outside competition in the "episodic video show" market, and you'd better believe they know it. Which is no doubt why the number of shows is increasin
YouTube? This is about tv programs. There's absolutely nothing (legally) on YouTube that's as well executed as the poorest TV shows. Or am I somehow missing a YouTube version of Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Quarry, Luke Cage.... ?
Re: (Score:2)
YouTube? This is about tv programs. There's absolutely nothing (legally) on YouTube that's as well executed as the poorest TV shows. Or am I somehow missing a YouTube version of Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Quarry, Luke Cage.... ?
Not that I know of. But I've seen YouTube stuff that's probably as good as 90% of the stuff on TV. That says a lot more about the stuff on TV than it does about YouTube.
C'mon Folks! This Does Not Make Sense!
Please tell me that something is scrambled up in my brain!
I am making an assumption that the average (or mean) TV show is 60 minutes. There are some 30 minute shows. There are even some 15 minute shows (Three Stooges and Popeye are examples) and there are the 2 hour movies. Put the whole shebang together and I believe that the average/mean is 60 minutes.
There are 24 hours per day. Times 7 days per week. That is 160 hours per week.
In the old days (I am 63 years old, so I am talking about my chi
Re: (Score:1)
I'm 56, and I remember when they didn't have 24 hour TV (if I got up early enough I could turn on the tube and get that fancy test pattern). So the number of shows was less than your figures. But I agree with your point. 455 isn't too much.
This is a good thing, depending on your perspectiv
Too much, or a large selection? I'm going with option 2
Thanks for that
The network, whose CEO John Landgraf coined the idea of "peak TV"
I would like to coin the idea of "peak dork"
Too much complaining
455 includes what?
SOMEONE must be watching them
It's also a drop in all offline shows...
If you look at the graph shown in the article link, it turns out only online scripted shows have increased in the last year. The other 3 media (broadcast, paid cable and basic cable) all actually fell in 2016. Considering online scripted show 2016 quantities only sit half way between paid cable and broadcast quantities, then really all the article should had said is that there's a trend towards more online scripted shows.
literally stated as fact.
