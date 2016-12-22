A Record High of 455 Scripted TV Shows Aired in 2016

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


In case you wanted to ground your abstract TV FOMO in hard numbers, FX has data on the fact that, yes, there really is too much TV. An anonymous reader shares a report: The network, whose CEO John Landgraf coined the idea of "peak TV," has released its unofficial tally of the number of shows on TV, finding that 455 different scripted television series from broadcast, cable, and streaming sources aired in the last year. That's an 8 percent increase from last year, when 421 shows aired on TV; a 71 percent increase from 2011, when a mere 266 shows were on TV; and a 137 percent increase from 2006, when there were 192 shows on TV.

  nothing

    qQ7eBMsfM5gs ( 4756041 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @11:04AM (#53537571)
    400+ TV channels, Netflix, Amazon Prime etc. and still NOTHING GOOD IS ON

  Too Many my A**

    Herkum01 ( 592704 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @11:06AM (#53537585)

    The problem is not quantity, it is quality. It amazes me how many shows that are absolute trash get put out and that is before we have reached these *peak* numbers. Maybe an increase in quantity, we can get new blood to see different or hopefully better shows.

    The last thing the world needs is to be locked up with the Michael Bay's of the world because they are too afraid to try anything new or different.

    Re:

      AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The problem is that quality usually doesn't make as much money as shit.

    • This problem, and the TV networks, is going away. Eventually each TV show will have a team making it, paid for by (direct) payments of the watchers of the show. Once we get rid of the networks forcing us to watch what they want, only the popular shows will survive. (where popular = viewership pays for show, so cheap shows can get by with fewer watchers).

    Re:

      Hadlock ( 143607 )

      With the price of quality cameras and LED lamps coming down under $100 each, Final Cut Pro is $300 if you find some community college acting students you can put together a series you write yourself for under $10,000.

      There's that show about couples that view three homes each and buy one at the end of the episode... how much could that possibly cost? Camera man, microphone guy, lighting guy, director and show host * 8 hours + equipment + van rental + gas. Probably the hotel bill is higher than the re

    Re:

      guises ( 2423402 )
      Everyone here seems to be missing the really important word in the summary: scripted. 455 scripted television series doesn't mean more TV, necessarily. It could also mean less unscripted TV (i.e.: reality television). I can only think that this is positive news. Either reality TV is in decline, or total TV is increasing - either way it should increase the small number of shows which are actually worth watching.

  All these stuff

    Lirodon ( 2847623 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @11:11AM (#53537621)
    Yet every Canadian broadcaster just takes 15% of them and spreads reruns of them across multiple channels that provide the illusion of variety.

  Too much TV, yeah right

    OzPeter ( 195038 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @11:11AM (#53537623)

    Saying that there is too much TV implies that I should be trying to watch every show on TV. But if different segments of the population watch different types of shows then who cares how many shows there are on TV? That's simply called having a choice.

    Unless of course you mean all those "reality" shows that have* to die.

    * note that my list of shows that have to die may differ from other peoples lists. But here on /. I'm pretty sure that I can safely say that every damn ghost hunter/big foot hunter/alien hunter etc reality show needs to die a painful death.

    • Saying that there is too much TV implies that I should be trying to watch every show on TV.

      "Nobody needs twenty three different kinds of deodorant!!!!"

      These bone-headed know-it-alls think they know what's best for everybody (an obvious failure of hubris over information).

      If a show can find a niche audience and produce more revenue than it costs, then it's a good show for some people. And, guess what? That's how all shows are going to be once the network model fully dissolves.

      Who wrote this article? Wher

      • "That's how all shows are going to be once the network model fully dissolves."

        Couldn't agree more. I realised the other day that roughly 50% of the "shows" I regularly watch these days are my YouTube subscriptions. And most of the rest are on Netflix. The era of running "TV channels" is all but over; the concept of "primetime" is on the way out too. Now it's all about content producers going directly to their target audience, who watch as and when it suits them.

        Or perhaps it would be more accurate to say that *broadcasting* is dead. Rather than one single signal going out to millions

      Re:

        jedidiah ( 1196 )

        TV is living off of the largese of monopolies and oligopolies. This manifest in the absurdly high cable bill. Everyone in the chain is trying to push the number higher and higher. TV revenue in general is probably massively inflated and is probably due for some sort of market correction.

        When that happens, will 90% of the dreck be sustainable anymore?

        Meanwhile, the back catalog continues to grow. Simple rabbit ears are more feasible than ever. Gratis internet video is eating into mind share.

        You could probabl

    Re:

      c ( 8461 )

      I'm pretty sure that I can safely say that every damn ghost hunter/big foot hunter/alien hunter etc reality show needs to die a painful death.

      Somewhere, there's a network exec poring over a script for a reality television program in which a ghost hunter, big foot hunter, and alien hunter are stuck on a remote island and have to fight each other to death...

      I... I might watch it.

      Re:

        Nidi62 ( 1525137 )
        Well, there was already that one Finding Bigfoot episode where they split up and investigated with 2 different groups: one of whom thought bigfoot was supernatural/paranormal and the other that thought it was aliens. So we are already almost there.

  With good reason!

    Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @11:23AM (#53537699)

    The basic issue is there is a war being waged between media companies. The basic issue is that old media companies like the fat checks they get from cable providers but new online services cannot afford to write said fat checks. The result is that online services began creating their own content because it was much cheaper than licensing it. When there was some exclusive hits like on Netflix, old media decided they needed to quash the rebellion by putting out something that is equally as attractive to avoid people jumping ship. Both sides are upping their game so that customers won't be tempted to switch media providers and thus the media company war.

    The funny thing is, the old media companies could have avoided all of this if their demands weren't so unreasonable.

  Sturgeon's Law or Sturgeon's Revelation

    bmo ( 77928 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @11:24AM (#53537711)

    "90 percent of science fiction is crud because 90 percent of anything is crud."

    So to apply that to this number, there are only 45-46 "good" shows to watch.

    And this is why a bajillion channels on Cable are useless.

    --
    BMO

    Re:

      Anonymous Coward

      "90 percent of science fiction is crud because 90 percent of anything is crud."

      ..

      And this is why a bajillion channels on Cable are useless.

      --
      BMO

      Doesn't that actually mean more channels would lead to more good content?

      Re:

        bmo ( 77928 )

        No, because the number of good writers, directors, and producers is finite.

        --
        BMO

        Re:

          Quirkz ( 1206400 )

          That may be true, but I doubt that number is capped at 455 (or 1000, to account for teams). More shows may mean more opportunities for different voices, perspectives, niches. If you've only got, say 20 comedy writers, they're going to end up a little generic, trying to cover all the bases, but with 200 of them maybe you'll have 100 you hate, 60 that are okay, and 40 who really seem to be speaking to you.

    Re:

      Kjella ( 173770 )

      When you put it that way, it sounds plenty... really who watches 45 shows? Personally I feel there's only so much time I want to passively waste as a couch potato and there's no shortage of decent-ish shows to fill the time. I think Netflix found the same, good catalog or bad catalog we end up taking our fill from the best of what's available.

    • "90 percent of science fiction is crud because 90 percent of anything is crud."

      So to apply that to this number, there are only 45-46 "good" shows to watch.
      And this is why a bajillion channels on Cable are useless.

      I draw an opposing conclusion from the same data. This is why a bajillion channels (on Cable, or major services on the internets, or wherever) are necessary. If 90% of everything is garbage, then you need at least ten shows to be made before anything is on. If you account for taste, for which there is no accounting, you have to take into account the fact that not everyone is going to want to watch the same shows no matter how competently they are made. That means we need dozens of shows to exist for there t

  • With that kind of diversity who do you market too? There is only so many dollar to spend. So which one gives you the return and which one is wasted money. Especially when a lot of these shows are experimental. Then you have the break out hits on Netflix where there no commercials. Its bleak for advertisers.

    • And it's especially bleak when they're paying for advertising that is being "played" to fake users with fake social media profiles visiting fake web sites hosting fake news.

      It's good thing that the ads feature products that make fake claims by fake real people for fake results.

    • And the crowd cheers wildly!!!

      Seriously, advertising is evil in almost every manifestation and can't die fast enough. It's entire purpose is to generate false poverty so that you'll go out and buy something you don't need to satisfy a want that didn't exist before you saw the ad.

  • There may be more actual scripted shows, but there are less episodes of each show.

    .
    For example, TBS's comedy show People of Earth had only 10 episodes.

    Many of the cable-network scripted shows have only 6 to 10 episodes per season.

  Turn it off

    kcdoodle ( 754976 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @11:49AM (#53537917)
    It is really hard to stop watching TV. I have cut down to 3 shows a week.

    I also stopped playing video games, especially on my phone.

    These things are a big time-suck, a vacuous hole of waste.

    Instead of video games, I have apps that are game-like, but educational. DuoLingo, MemRise, PianoSightReading, etc.

    Instead of TV, I practice guitar, bass guitar, piano, and recently, violin. Also I workout and run everyday.

    Basically, I am taking my previously wasted time and trying to better myself.

    Try looking back. Did it really matter if Gilligan ever got off of that stupid island?
    Did Hawkeye Pierce save more people because you tuned in?
    Do you care if Al and Peg Bundy's kids ever moved out?

    Twenty years from now, will you care if Sheldon every marries Amy?
    Will you care if Mike Ross goes to jail or really becomes a lawyer?

    Or, in twenty years, will you say, I should have been healthier, I should have read more, I should have learned a language.

    Re:

      Anonymous Coward

      I'm starting to feel the same way about Slashdot, reddit, etc. Most of the time, there isn't really any meaningful dialogue—it's unlikely that your own opinion will even be read, let alone understood.

      Why am I even bothering to write this comment? I should be going for a walk, or building my real-world social network, or practicing an instrument, or whatever.

    Re:

      Anonymous Coward

      TV is one way to relax or allow for distraction. Learning and development, on the other hand, takes effort and, depending on the subject and individual, may end up not being remotely relaxing. Exercise can provide relaxation in some people; in others, it promotes an exhaustion response.

      The most stressful time in my life was when I was working, completing my masters, learning a third language, and volunteering as president of a non-profit club. Swapping out one option for some TV or video games could have gr

    • You've given a great example of what's wrong with the modern world.

      I am taking my previously wasted time and trying to better myself.

      So you've always got to be "on". Always need to be productive. Always need to go, go go. Look, if that makes you happy, great. I'm a firm believer that everyone should do what makes them happy, as long as it doesn't negatively impact those around them. But get the fuck off your high horse lecturing to the rest of us.

      Or, in twenty years, will you say, I should have been healthier, I should have read more, I should have learned a language.

      In my case, absolutely not. I'll be damn glad that I put my feet up, had that third scotch, and dicked around on the internet

  • I haven't had subscription cable/satellite for many years. How are ABC, CBS, & NBC faring through all of this? I would think inertia would carry them for some time given their size but that they're sickly otherwise. I can't imagine they compete well given over-the-air decency restrictions and a corporate culture stuck in the 20th century.

    • I don't know how they're doing, but I can't think of a single show I watch on NBC or ABC. I do watch 60 Minutes on CBS, if they don't postpone it for sports. Everything else is cable, Netflix, and maybe Youtube.

  Only 455?

    totallyarb ( 889799 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @12:00PM (#53537987)

    FX are *way* under-counting. There are an awful lot more than 455 scripted television shows out there. Hell, there are more than that on YouTube alone.

    Their mistake is to assume that something only "counts" as a TV show if it's in standard half-hour-with-ad-breaks format, and it's "broadcast" on something that they recognise as a TV channel. But a looser definition - say, "scripted video content released on a recurring basis" would include literally thousands more, and it's a bad sign for FX that they apparently haven't acknowledged this fact.

    What FX are doing is the equivalent of an oil company not realising that they're in the *energy* business (and therefore subject to competition from solar power and the like), or a car company not realising they're in the *transportation* business (and therefore subject to competition from rail, motorcycles and so on). Or perhaps a better comparison is the phone company not realising they're in the *communications* industry, and therefore failing to expand into mobile and internet provision until it was too late.

    • Methinks you do not understand the meaning of the word "television". I would readily believe that there are only 455 scripted *television* shows out there, since you can't count Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, etc. exclusive shows in that total as they never go anywhere near a television broadcast. "Television show" != "episodic video show"

      Yes, they absolutely have outside competition in the "episodic video show" market, and you'd better believe they know it. Which is no doubt why the number of shows is increasin

    Re:

      Megane ( 129182 )
      They are also probably only counting English-language shows. Half of what I watch in any season is likely to be from the other side of the world, though music gets a larger fraction than that because Western music has been lame since the '90s. Also, I don't watch cable TV or subscribe to Netflix, Amazon, etc., so I don't even have access to much of that 455, nor do I care enough to pirate them. These days it's basically Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Agents of SHIELD, Fox's Sunday night animation block, and Nova, alon

    Re:

      Threni ( 635302 )

      YouTube? This is about tv programs. There's absolutely nothing (legally) on YouTube that's as well executed as the poorest TV shows. Or am I somehow missing a YouTube version of Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Quarry, Luke Cage.... ?

      • YouTube? This is about tv programs. There's absolutely nothing (legally) on YouTube that's as well executed as the poorest TV shows. Or am I somehow missing a YouTube version of Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Quarry, Luke Cage.... ?

        Not that I know of. But I've seen YouTube stuff that's probably as good as 90% of the stuff on TV. That says a lot more about the stuff on TV than it does about YouTube.

  • Folks:

    Please tell me that something is scrambled up in my brain!

    I am making an assumption that the average (or mean) TV show is 60 minutes. There are some 30 minute shows. There are even some 15 minute shows (Three Stooges and Popeye are examples) and there are the 2 hour movies. Put the whole shebang together and I believe that the average/mean is 60 minutes.

    There are 24 hours per day. Times 7 days per week. That is 160 hours per week.

    In the old days (I am 63 years old, so I am talking about my chi

    Re:

      sinij ( 911942 )
      Commercials, re-runs, and dead air 3am to 7am.
    • I'm the same age, and I think you're forgetting that most (if not all) stations signed off around midnight-1:00 AM and didn't resume broadcast until 5-6 AM. In your area, it was a big deal when "5 All Night" started in the early '70s, but that was just old movies and shorts. Also the article is talking about scripted shows, so except for the soaps, that eliminates most everything from 5 AM to 7:00 PM. I won't do the math, but I think you get the idea.

    • I'm 56, and I remember when they didn't have 24 hour TV (if I got up early enough I could turn on the tube and get that fancy test pattern). So the number of shows was less than your figures. But I agree with your point. 455 isn't too much.

  • Too much, or a large selection? I'm going with option 2

  • The network, whose CEO John Landgraf coined the idea of "peak TV"

    I would like to coin the idea of "peak dork"

  • There are plenty of watchable shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime available anytime. My wife and I enjoy the wide selection. It's true that most is shit. But, with "millions" of choices, there has to something that any one person would enjoy. If you're not sure what to watch, start with The Good Wife, Downton Abbey, Daredevil, Jessica Jones etc. The CW has a lot of very good shows that you can stream online. There is no way that nothing good is available at any time today.
  • Does that 455 "scripted" shows include all the reality shows and professional wrestling? It should.
  • Sure isn't me! Other than 2-3 weekly comedy or drama shows I watch on the network tv, I either just leave it on MeTv, AntennaTV, Cozi, etc, or just watch a movie from Amazon Prime.

  • If you look at the graph shown in the article link, it turns out only online scripted shows have increased in the last year. The other 3 media (broadcast, paid cable and basic cable) all actually fell in 2016. Considering online scripted show 2016 quantities only sit half way between paid cable and broadcast quantities, then really all the article should had said is that there's a trend towards more online scripted shows.

  • FX has data on the fact that, yes, there really is too much TV.

      literally stated as fact.

