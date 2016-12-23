Dutch Market Regulator Bans T-Mobile's 'Free' Streaming Music Service (reuters.com) 41
The Dutch Consumer and Markets regulator ordered T-Mobile to shut down its zero-rated music streaming service because it violates the country's net neutrality rules. T-Mobile launched the Music Freedom service in October, allowing customers to stream music on their mobile devices without it impacting their data plans. Reuters reports: The AFM said the practice, often called "zero rating" is a violation of Dutch net neutrality rules, because it puts rival services such as Spotify at a competitive disadvantage. Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Mobile Netherlands, which had introduced the product on Oct. 10, must stop offering it or face penalty of 50,000 euros ($52,000) per day, the AFM said. Zero rating is shaping up as one of the major battlegrounds for European telecommunications companies as they seek ways to attract customers. The Dutch net neutrality law unambiguously forbids the practice, but European Union rules are less clear.
Net neutrality laws: Another win for the consumer!
As one of those dutch consumers - not so much. While i do totally understand and subscribe the need of net neutrality, this example already shows it is not always in the consumers best interest.
Another dutch provider (KPN, market leader) wanted to do this a few years ago, and ran into the same legal issue. Their final solution(s): 1. increase all data with all plans and 2. sell a discounted spotify subscription that came with 'free' additional data, the latter apparently being a legal solution.
In the US we have 4 providers (Tmo, Verizon, Sprint, ATT), many resellers, and options for cheap cross bordera (through TMO at least).
Also, zero rated streaming is happening, but on a level playing field that any content provider can play on (though in a month or so I expect zero rating to become based around crushing other providers).
No it really is in your best interest. These discounts have one purpose and one purpose only, reduce competition and user lockin. Okay maybe two, but the end result is always the same monopolies and less choice and when the goal is finally realised,
... Guess who will start charging again when there is no competition.
Re:Sorry for being ignorant... (Score:4, Insightful)
The problem here is not that the streaming service is free, but that using it does not count toward your data cap, while using a competing streaming service (like Spotify) does.
So yes, you do pay double for using other streaming services.
Spotify is zero-rated (at least in USA) (Score:1)
because it puts rival services such as Spotify at a competitive disadvantage
That article sucks. It makes it sound like Music Freedom is a music streaming service, but it's not. At least in the USA, there are many services which fall under the Music Freedom feature and are all zero-rated. Current list is 44 services. Spotify is one of them. I agree that letting T-Mobile decide that music is free but other data costs you isn't in the spirit of net neutrality. I'll be interested if they appeal.
It is not T-Mobiel deciding (Score:2)
I agree that letting T-Mobile decide
The key reason to me why this is acceptable is that T-Mobile is NOT deciding. Any company can sign up to be part of the plan from the provider side. So it is completely open - that is why they have so many services signed on already, basically anyone that can handle streaming anything over the internet at any kind of scale would be able to sign up to provide this with T-Mobile.
Any company can sign up
So only companies get to play, and it has to be a company that is aware of the local loophole.
Also why should customers who aren't interested in streaming music on their phones subsidise those who do?
Which incidentally means you're indirectly subsidising the music industry.
weird (Score:2)
You're still using 2G data at 40 Kbps? (Score:2)
> Wrong, the government can make sure the work gets done that the private sector has refused for decades to do.
Decades? Two decades ago we had 2G data. Are you still using 2G? Hundreds of billions of dollars of investment by the carriers brought us 3G and now 4G nationwide networks. I dislike Sprint as much as the next guy, but I'm not stupid and I'm not a liar, so when they spend billions making their data network 100 times faster I don't pretend that doesn't happen.
Ps: More government = more Trump (Score:2)
Ps, remember any time you suggest more government involvement, in the US you're suggesting you want more involvement from the Trump administration. You want the FCC to be more active and have more power? You want DONALD TRUMP'S FCC to have more power? You sure about that?
A drop in the bucket, an a annoying drop, but a dr (Score:2)
Have you ever had a faucet dripping slowly and the sound annoyed you when you were trying to sleep? That's the tax money spent on the wireless phone networks. It's really annoying, and it's a drop in the bucket. The (damn) phone companies spend something like $50 billion / year on network upgrades, it's pretty crazy. As I mentioned in my other post, when I left Sprint ten years ago they were charging $2.50
Re: (Score:2)
All it ends up meaning is that you can blow through your monthly quota 100 times faster. Now if that 4G network actually was cheap enough to use...
It sucks. Remember $2.50/MB, 115 cent text message (Score:2)
I absolutely understand your frustration. Watching HD video on a phone without wifi gets expensive pretty quick.
Also, I got tired of the big carriers and left Sprint for Boost Mobile ten years ago, because Sprint was charging $2.50 per MB, and 15 cents per text message. Ten years later, they sell 24GB for $100; four cents per GB. That's a price reduction of over 98%, so pretending nothing has changed is just stupid. For $35 with Boost, I use my phone all day without any extra charges - but I am limited i
the problem with zero rating (Score:3)
It's only zero rated until all the competition is pushed out of business, then the prices go back up.
T-mobile appealing, continuing practice (Score:3)
References (Dutch, you'll have to pass it through Google Translate): https://www.t-mobile.nl/datavr... [t-mobile.nl] http://newsroom.t-mobile.nl/t-... [t-mobile.nl]
Re: (Score:2)
The fact that services need to be "whitelisted" at all is a problem. Who controls the whitelist? Spotify is whitelisted? Fantastic. So you created an oligopoly locking out new players in the music streaming business.
Unless the whitelist is independently controlled and reviewed and free to use for any player then it's a violation of net neutrality by my view.