'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher 'Stable' After In-Flight Heart Attack (abc7news.com) 111
Best-known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars trilogy and The Force Awakens, actress Carrie Fisher is recovering from a "cardiac event" Friday. An anonymous reader quotes ABC: Her brother, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press that she was "out of emergency" and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital Friday afternoon... The 60-year-old "Star Wars" star experienced medical trouble during a flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately upon landing in Los Angeles around noon Friday, according to reports citing unnamed sources.
Fisher reportedly remains in the intensive care unit while lots of celebrities are now wishing her a speedy recovery for Christmas, including Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels, Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew, and Billy Dee Williams, as well as Star Trek actors William Shatner and George Takei. Many fans are using the hashtag #MayTheForceBeWithHer, and she's even receiving messages of support from the Twitter account set up for her therapy dog, Gary.
Fisher reportedly remains in the intensive care unit while lots of celebrities are now wishing her a speedy recovery for Christmas, including Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels, Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew, and Billy Dee Williams, as well as Star Trek actors William Shatner and George Takei. Many fans are using the hashtag #MayTheForceBeWithHer, and she's even receiving messages of support from the Twitter account set up for her therapy dog, Gary.
only 2 days late! (Score:3, Informative)
only 2 days late!
Re: (Score:1)
This is a case of "late worse than never" (or more exactly, "ever worse than never"). Seriously, what site we're on? I haven't come here for celebrity gossip.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
We're on a geek-oriented tech/fandom/culture blog. I don't know what you were expecting, but you're clearly in the wrong place.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
You speak as though Slashdot is reporting that Ms. Fisher broke up with her beau or entered fucking treatment for substance abuse. The woman suffered a heart attack and is a star of a story popular with many who read this site - like it or not.
If I adopted your position, I'd bitch every time someone posts an article about anything by Orson Scott Card and say, "He writes shitty science fiction, what does that have to do with geeks?" Except not everyone agrees with my position - so I don't.
Re: (Score:1)
this shithole of a place.
You'll never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft has killed it. Sure, label me any which way you like, but there is a huge volume of Microsoft news on here these days, compared to five years ago. Sure, not all of it is positive, and some of you may even believe that it is mostly negative. But you misunderstand advertising and market mind share if you think like that. It is actually better for Microsoft that Microsoft be discussed more frequently, even in a negative way, than for a better OS [Linux] to exist and not be discuss at all.
We all know
Re: (Score:3)
The one where you were apparently interested enough in TFA to click the link...
Re:only 2 days late! (Score:4, Insightful)
And yet here you are talking about it. Nobody made you spend your time in this discussion. You could have just looked at the next story but here you are.
Re: (Score:2)
This is a case of "late worse than never" (or more exactly, "ever worse than never"). Seriously, what site we're on? I haven't come here for celebrity gossip.
I find you lack of Geek cred disturbing...
Re: (Score:1)
2 days ago this hadn't even occurred...
Summary is always wrong (Score:5, Funny)
!Best-known for playing Princess Leia
What do you mean she's not best known for this???
Re:Summary is always wrong (Score:5, Funny)
Among the
/. crowd, I'd think she'd be better known for her crazy ex role in Blues Brothers. Much more nerdy.
Re: (Score:1)
I hate you for beating me to the Mystery Woman reference!
Re: (Score:2)
Thank you: I'd forgotten _completely_ about her being in that role.
Re: (Score:2)
Among the
/. crowd, I'd think she'd be better known for her crazy ex role in Blues Brothers. Much more nerdy.
Oh nay. Three words. Drop Dead Fred.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Summary is always wrong (Score:4, Informative)
Meanwhile, the real C-3PO (actor Anthony Daniels) had this to say: [twitter.com]
At last I know what I want for Christmas. The galaxy's beloved Princess, fully functional once more. And soon.
Re:I get that.. (Score:5, Insightful)
I would normally shrug this off, but for a lot of us who were kids in the 70s and 80s, Star Wars was THE THING. After I saw Star Wars at five years of age in 1977, I pretty much ate, slept, lived and breathed Star Wars. My dad bought me a bunch of the action figures, I had a friend who had an X-wing and another who had the Millennium Falcon. During recess and lunch, and when we were waiting for the bus, we pretty much talked about nothing else. So, as silly as it may be, when one of the cast of the original films dies or gets sick, particularly one of the big three, I sit up and pay attention.
I do hope she's alright. She's really not that old, but she has freely admitted she lead a pretty unhealthy lifestyle for many years.
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, I'm sure you were the weazily kid in the corner who thought Escape from Witch Mountain was the cinematic event of the decade.
Re: (Score:2)
Wait ermine it. Whoever told you you could spell mustelid, so I don't think you otter go round insulting people.
Re: (Score:2)
And Peter Cushing who looked 100 back then.
Re: (Score:2)
It would have been easier if they'd not forgotten Alec Guinness.
That was her?? (Score:2, Funny)
Best-known for playing Princess Leia in... The Force Awakens
No kidding; I could've sworn that was Voldemort...
Re:Carrie Fisher has a therapy dog (Score:5, Informative)
It's a way for people to take pets where pets are not normally allowed.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Can confirm. You get a doctors note saying it's a "therapy" dog or cat or xyz and it's much more likely you can bring it with you to your new rental/apartment when you move, I know a number of people who have done this.
Re:Carrie Fisher has a therapy dog (Score:5, Funny)
What's a therapy dog?
It's a dog that is trained to assist someone with a physical or mental disorder. Carrie Fisher is a self-confessed addict and alcoholic. [heraldtribune.com] Her therapy dog helps her to deal with stress and anxiety.
Re: (Score:1)
St. Bernard dogs are often seen with a flask strapped to its neck because It's a therapy dog for rummies.
Re: (Score:2)
St. Bernard dogs are often seen with a flask strapped to its neck because It's a therapy dog for rummies.
Nice snark, but consider the following quote: [smithsonianmag.com]
Although in legend casks of liquor were strapped around the dogs' collars to warm up travelers, no historical records exist that document this practice.
Re: (Score:1)
They usually contained milk.
Re:Carrie Fisher has a therapy dog (Score:5, Insightful)
Everyone has a fucking therapy dog now. Back in the old days it was called manning up and dealing with your problems. Now you just trade addictions because behavior modification is too hard. Instead of being addicted to coke shes addicted to her "therapy dog".
I'm guessing you have never had to deal with mental illness. If you or a loved one ever had any exposure to the issue, you'd be singing a different tune.
Mental illness hurts. It is not easy to fix. You can't just "man up" and "snap out of it." It takes work.
Re: Carrie Fisher has a therapy dog (Score:5, Informative)
Aaaand now we know the nature of your mental illness. Please seek treatment.
Re: (Score:2)
Anxiety is real if ambiguous. Depression is a bitch. Schizophrenia is a nightmare, and physical disability is a curse. But there a
Re: (Score:3)
Then after they manned up. They will become alcoholics, violent, or just some other problem to society. But they were tough though on the outside like a real man.
Or we can just improve our pet infrastructure to allow people to bring sufficiently trained pets who can just diffuse our problems with just a touch or a friendly action. Because such actions we cannot get from people anymore.
Re: (Score:2)
Everyone has a fucking therapy dog now. Back in the old days it was called manning up and dealing with your problems.
No, back in the day it was called manning up and not dealing with your problems. And then you perpetrated your shit behavior on someone else.
Now you just trade addictions because behavior modification is too hard. Instead of being addicted to coke shes addicted to her "therapy dog".
People used to go to court-mandated AA and get addicted to Jesus. Christianity is probably about as harmful as alcohol, if you run the numbers.
I do think that therapy dogs in public are largely bullshit, but not because of the reason you state. I think they're bullshit because the dog eats shit and licks asshole, and the dog licks itself, and the person pets the dog al
Re: (Score:1)
Vulovic' - Slashdot swallowed the Unicode, sigh
Re: (Score:2)
As much as I grieve for one and hope for the recovery of the other, I don't see how they're connected.
Re: (Score:1)
As much as I grieve for one and hope for the recovery of the other, I don't see how they're connected.
C'mon, it's not that much of a stretch, is it?
Re:Grim Reaper misses one, picks off another (Score:5, Insightful)
As much as I grieve for one and hope for the recovery of the other, I don't see how they're connected.
C'mon, it's not that much of a stretch, is it?
Actually, yes it is.
One survived a plane crash after falling over 10,000 m.
The other developed a medical condition while on a routine transatlantic flight.
As others in your thread have pointed out, the death of Vesna Vulovic is newsworthy, but not connected to Carrie Fisher. It deserves a separate story on this site.
Re: (Score:2)
The amount of damage also depends on how big the artery is that got blocked, how completely it is blocked, and whether the blockage clears on its own. So that's not necessarily true. Also, there are some interesting stem cell treatments that can apparently dramatically improve outcomes.
Re: (Score:1)
And how much, if any, collateral circulation is present to provide blood flow to the area normally serviced by the blocked vessel.
She was lucky in that regard (Score:2)
When you have a blocked artery in your heart minutes count. If you are on an airplane over the ocean you are SOL.
Luckily for her they were close to landing so it wasn't like she was really in the air hours after the attack... she may yet have a chance.
Re: She was lucky in that regard (Score:2)
A chance, yes, but it's seven thousand three hundred twenty to one.
Re: (Score:1)
I feel like society really has it's priorities out of order. So many people are concerned for an actress while people in their own nations are homeless and getting neither proper nutrition nor appropriate medical treatment. To top it all off, they are shunned, scorned and accused of simply being lazy.
However, I understand celebrity (especially sci-fi centric celebrity) has it's appeal but if we want to talk about it, we should talk about the most likely cause: heart disease. It is the most common killer of people (in the US) and while the cause is seemingly mysterious, it's quite well known it's because of the amount of meat we consume. Meals shouldn't have more than 10% of meat but various industries have changed it so that it seems like it should be 80%. The overconsumption of meat is killing millions of people and I'm sure Carrie Fisher will become one of them soon enough.
Wake up, society! You've got it all wrong!
Actually the meat thing is a myth that has been debunked many many ways since the 1970s after the research of Ancel Keys was adopted as public health policy and nutritional guidelines based on it have skyrocketed the rate of obesity, type 2 diabetes and heart disease along with some cancers since that time. Eating excessive fats in the presence of excessive carbohydrate in the diet interrupts the body's ability to process fat in terms of stored body fat, lipoproteins in the blood (read Cholesterol) and wha
shocked shes still around. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I talked to her a little bit in July (autograph signing) and she seemed in really good shape then. I think the drugs did age her a lot more than she would have been otherwise (just look at pictures of her next to her mother [dailymail.co.uk]) but physically she seemed just fine. I was really surprised to hear she had a heart attack, but that probably is a lingering effect of the drugs.
It almost makes you wan to not do coke to begin with!
Re: (Score:2)
The 1980s anti-drug PSA tried to send an over simplified version of the problem. Most drugs will not kill you right away or get you addicted on the first hit. But prolonged use does hell to the body's. Chances are her heart attack at 60 is due to that lifestyle of her youth.
Too soon? (Score:5, Funny)
Help me C3PR, you're my only hope!
Re: (Score:2)
Help me C3PR, you're my only hope!
Well played
Sadly not necessarily that 'stable' (Score:3)
I was looking for an update yesterday and found https://www.theguardian.com/cu... [theguardian.com]
From her brother:
She's brain dead folks . . . (Score:2)
I understand they've got her physical body back into stable condition, but she likely went 10-15 minutes without oxygen to her brain. Irreversible damage starts at 4 minutes.
Re: (Score:2)
Next --> (Score:2)