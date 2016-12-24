'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher 'Stable' After In-Flight Heart Attack (abc7news.com) 62
!Best-known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars trilogy and The Force Awakens, actress Carrie Fisher is recovering from a "cardiac event" Friday. An anonymous reader quotes ABC: Her brother, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press that she was "out of emergency" and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital Friday afternoon... The 60-year-old "Star Wars" star experienced medical trouble during a flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately upon landing in Los Angeles around noon Friday, according to reports citing unnamed sources.
Fisher reportedly remains in the intensive care unit while lots of celebrities are now wishing her a speedy recovery for Christmas, including Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels, Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew, and Billy Dee Williams, as well as Star Trek actors William Shatner and George Takei. Many fans are using the hashtag #MayTheForceBeWithHer, and she's even receiving messages of support from the Twitter account set up for her therapy dog, Gary.
Fisher reportedly remains in the intensive care unit while lots of celebrities are now wishing her a speedy recovery for Christmas, including Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels, Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew, and Billy Dee Williams, as well as Star Trek actors William Shatner and George Takei. Many fans are using the hashtag #MayTheForceBeWithHer, and she's even receiving messages of support from the Twitter account set up for her therapy dog, Gary.
Best known.... (snip) for Force Awakens (Score:1)
I doubt that.
only 2 days late! (Score:3, Informative)
only 2 days late!
Re: (Score:2)
This is a case of "late worse than never" (or more exactly, "ever worse than never"). Seriously, what site we're on? I haven't come here for celebrity gossip.
Re: (Score:1)
We're on a geek-oriented tech/fandom/culture blog. I don't know what you were expecting, but you're clearly in the wrong place.
Re: (Score:1)
Clearly I chose the wrong career path since nowhere seems free of this bullshit.
Re: (Score:2)
The one where you were apparently interested enough in TFA to click the link...
Re: (Score:1)
2 days ago this hadn't even occurred...
Summary is always wrong (Score:5, Funny)
!Best-known for playing Princess Leia
What do you mean she's not best known for this???
Re: (Score:3)
Among the
/. crowd, I'd think she'd be better known for her crazy ex role in Blues Brothers. Much more nerdy.
Re: (Score:1)
I hate you for beating me to the Mystery Woman reference!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Meanwhile, the real C-3PO (actor Anthony Daniels) had this to say: [twitter.com]
At last I know what I want for Christmas. The galaxy's beloved Princess, fully functional once more. And soon.
Re: (Score:2)
I would normally shrug this off, but for a lot of us who were kids in the 70s and 80s, Star Wars was THE THING. After I saw Star Wars at five years of age in 1977, I pretty much ate, slept, lived and breathed Star Wars. My dad bought me a bunch of the action figures, I had a friend who had an X-wing and another who had the Millennium Falcon. During recess and lunch, and when we were waiting for the bus, we pretty much talked about nothing else. So, as silly as it may be, when one of the cast of the original
Re: (Score:2)
And Peter Cushing who looked 100 back then.
That was her?? (Score:3)
Best-known for playing Princess Leia in... The Force Awakens
No kidding; I could've sworn that was Voldemort...
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
It's a way for people to take pets where pets are not normally allowed.
Re:Carrie Fisher has a therapy dog (Score:4, Funny)
What's a therapy dog?
It's a dog that is trained to assist someone with a physical or mental disorder. Carrie Fisher is a self-confessed addict and alcoholic. [heraldtribune.com] Her therapy dog helps her to deal with stress and anxiety.
Re: (Score:2)
St. Bernard dogs are often seen with a flask strapped to its neck because It's a therapy dog for rummies.
Nice snark, but consider the following quote: [smithsonianmag.com]
Although in legend casks of liquor were strapped around the dogs' collars to warm up travelers, no historical records exist that document this practice.
Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)
Everyone has a fucking therapy dog now. Back in the old days it was called manning up and dealing with your problems. Now you just trade addictions because behavior modification is too hard. Instead of being addicted to coke shes addicted to her "therapy dog".
Re: (Score:3)
Everyone has a fucking therapy dog now. Back in the old days it was called manning up and dealing with your problems. Now you just trade addictions because behavior modification is too hard. Instead of being addicted to coke shes addicted to her "therapy dog".
I'm guessing you have never had to deal with mental illness. If you or a loved one ever had any exposure to the issue, you'd be singing a different tune.
Mental illness hurts. It is not easy to fix. You can't just "man up" and "snap out of it." It takes work.
Re: (Score:1)
Vulovic' - Slashdot swallowed the Unicode, sigh
Re: (Score:2)
As much as I grieve for one and hope for the recovery of the other, I don't see how they're connected.
Re: (Score:1)
As much as I grieve for one and hope for the recovery of the other, I don't see how they're connected.
C'mon, it's not that much of a stretch, is it?
Re:Grim Reaper misses one, picks off another (Score:4, Insightful)
As much as I grieve for one and hope for the recovery of the other, I don't see how they're connected.
C'mon, it's not that much of a stretch, is it?
Actually, yes it is.
One survived a plane crash after falling over 10,000 m.
The other developed a medical condition while on a routine transatlantic flight.
As others in your thread have pointed out, the death of Vesna Vulovic is newsworthy, but not connected to Carrie Fisher. It deserves a separate story on this site.
Re: (Score:1)
Why don't you create a new article for this instead of forcing your way into Carrie Fisher's?
You're a fucking bastard and you should delete your account.
I was going to say that I'd care more about your opinion if you bothered to *create* an account.
But I have a suspicion you're one of the many trolls I've smacked down over the years, probably quite recently.
So have a Merry Xmas or FOAD, or both if you prefer
Re: (Score:2)
The amount of damage also depends on how big the artery is that got blocked, how completely it is blocked, and whether the blockage clears on its own. So that's not necessarily true. Also, there are some interesting stem cell treatments that can apparently dramatically improve outcomes.
She was lucky in that regard (Score:2)
When you have a blocked artery in your heart minutes count. If you are on an airplane over the ocean you are SOL.
Luckily for her they were close to landing so it wasn't like she was really in the air hours after the attack... she may yet have a chance.
Re: She was lucky in that regard (Score:2)
A chance, yes, but it's seven thousand three hundred twenty to one.
shocked shes still around. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I talked to her a little bit in July (autograph signing) and she seemed in really good shape then. I think the drugs did age her a lot more than she would have been otherwise (just look at pictures of her next to her mother [dailymail.co.uk]) but physically she seemed just fine. I was really surprised to hear she had a heart attack, but that probably is a lingering effect of the drugs.
It almost makes you wan to not do coke to begin with!
Too soon? (Score:2, Funny)
Help me C3PR, you're my only hope!
Re: (Score:2)
Help me C3PR, you're my only hope!
Well played