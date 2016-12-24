Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Sci-Fi Star Wars Prequels Movies

'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher 'Stable' After In-Flight Heart Attack (abc7news.com) 62

Posted by EditorDavid from the may-the-force-be-with-her dept.
!Best-known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars trilogy and The Force Awakens, actress Carrie Fisher is recovering from a "cardiac event" Friday. An anonymous reader quotes ABC: Her brother, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press that she was "out of emergency" and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital Friday afternoon... The 60-year-old "Star Wars" star experienced medical trouble during a flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately upon landing in Los Angeles around noon Friday, according to reports citing unnamed sources.
Fisher reportedly remains in the intensive care unit while lots of celebrities are now wishing her a speedy recovery for Christmas, including Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels, Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew, and Billy Dee Williams, as well as Star Trek actors William Shatner and George Takei. Many fans are using the hashtag #MayTheForceBeWithHer, and she's even receiving messages of support from the Twitter account set up for her therapy dog, Gary.

'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher 'Stable' After In-Flight Heart Attack More | Reply

'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher 'Stable' After In-Flight Heart Attack

Comments Filter:

  • Best known.... (snip) for Force Awakens (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I doubt that.

  • only 2 days late! (Score:3, Informative)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Saturday December 24, 2016 @09:17PM (#53550289)

    only 2 days late!

    • This is a case of "late worse than never" (or more exactly, "ever worse than never"). Seriously, what site we're on? I haven't come here for celebrity gossip.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        We're on a geek-oriented tech/fandom/culture blog. I don't know what you were expecting, but you're clearly in the wrong place.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Clearly I chose the wrong career path since nowhere seems free of this bullshit.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sjames ( 1099 )

        The one where you were apparently interested enough in TFA to click the link...

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by elvesrus ( 71218 )

      2 days ago this hadn't even occurred...

  • Summary is always wrong (Score:5, Funny)

    by physicsphairy ( 720718 ) on Saturday December 24, 2016 @09:18PM (#53550291) Homepage

    !Best-known for playing Princess Leia

    What do you mean she's not best known for this???

  • That was her?? (Score:3)

    by Type44Q ( 1233630 ) on Saturday December 24, 2016 @09:38PM (#53550355)

    Best-known for playing Princess Leia in... The Force Awakens

    No kidding; I could've sworn that was Voldemort...

  • Im heartened to know she survived, but also somewhat surprised she survived her crippling narcotic addiction throughout the seventies.

    • I talked to her a little bit in July (autograph signing) and she seemed in really good shape then. I think the drugs did age her a lot more than she would have been otherwise (just look at pictures of her next to her mother [dailymail.co.uk]) but physically she seemed just fine. I was really surprised to hear she had a heart attack, but that probably is a lingering effect of the drugs.

      It almost makes you wan to not do coke to begin with!

  • Too soon? (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Help me C3PR, you're my only hope!

Slashdot Top Deals

Earth is a beta site.

Close