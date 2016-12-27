Iconic Star Wars Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60 (people.com) 83
Carrie Fisher, the actress, author and screenwriter who brought a rare combination of nerve, grit and hopefulness to her most indelible role, as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" film franchise, died on Tuesday morning at the age of 60. From a report: "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," reads the statement. Fisher was flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23, when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a heart attack. She later died in the hospital. The daughter of renowned entertainers Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, Fisher was brought up in the sometimes tumultuous world of film, theater and television. Escaping Hollywood in 1973, the star enrolled in the Central School of Speech and Drama in London, where she spent over a year studying acting. Just two years later, though, the bright lights of Hollywood drew her back, and Fisher made her film debut in the Warren Beatty-led Shampoo. Her role in Star Wars would follow in 1977 -- and she detailed the experience, including her on-set affair with costar Harrison Ford, in her latest memoir, The Princess Diarist. She was only 19 when the first installment of the beloved sci-fi franchise was filmed. Fisher's fans, family, and colleagues have paid their tribute to the actress The Guardian has published an intense tribute to Fisher in an article titled "The loss of Carrie Fisher is felt by all who love Hollywood, warmth and wit".
From BBC's obituary of Fisher: She was a self-confessed bookworm as a child reading poetry and classical literature. Her high school education was disrupted by the lure of the stage when she appeared in the musical Irene alongside her mother, and she never graduated. She moved to London where she enrolled in the Central School of Speech and Drama before returning to the US and attending the Sarah Lawrence arts college near New York. Having managed to kick drugs and alcohol, she was rushed to hospital in 1985 after accidentally taking an overdose of sleeping pills and prescription drugs. The episode formed the basis for her first novel, the semi-autobiographical Postcards from the Edge, in which she satirised her own dependence on drugs and the sometimes difficult relationship she had with her mother. Three years later Fisher adapted it into a screenplay, and it was made into a film starring Meryl Streep, Shirley MacLaine, and Dennis Quaid. Fisher -- who had bipolar disorder -- also wrote and frequently talked in public about her years of drug addiction and mental illness. Carrie Fisher's fame as an actress rested on just one role, but it was a role in one of the best known and most successful film franchises in cinema history. She was remarkably frank about the personal difficulties she had fought and overcome. "There's a part of me that gets surprised when people think I am brave to talk about what I've gone through," she once said. "I was brave to last through it." The world is poorer without you, Fisher. Rest in peace.
what has reason to do with popularity?
The woman was literally a 1-hit wonder
You only need one thing to be iconic.
never went on to do anything else that was worthy of note.
When the one thing is big enough, none of that matters.
Any number of actresses could have played the part
Like who exactly? Who would have been as perfect in that role as Carrie Fisher was?
Yes she was in the right place at the right time, but it's also true that she was the RIGHT PERSON in the right place at the right time. Any other actress would have mangled the part. Her
Found the kid in the thread.
According to TFS, she had both a heart attack AND a cardiac arrest, so indeed it sounds pretty horrible.
RIP To The Toughest Princess Ever (Score:5, Interesting)
As Leia, she was a blaster-toting Rebel leader. Off screen, she battled with mental illness and came forward about it - enabling many other people to feel like they were not alone. She was the toughest Princess ever. RIP Carrie.
lol good one
as do millions of people who just STFU and carry on with life.
And they are the ones she helped, the ones who didn't realize it was a normal illness that can be treated and recovered from. The ones who would have suffered in silence forever without people like her talking openly about mental health.
Of course some people just deal with their anger by ranting on internet forums.
Sorry to hear of her passing (Score:4, Insightful)
Why wait??? (Score:2)
I just want to raise a one finger salute and shout out a heart felt "FUCK YOU" to the year 2016.
Fuckoff racist.
Lemmy died a year ago tomorrow so if we treat him as the first then tonight's New Years Eve.
Was very sad to hear this. (Score:1)
I had a boyhood crush on her in the days of the original trilogy. We lost a lot of celebrities this year, but the cast of the first three have always been special to me.
May she rest in peace.
I know... (Score:5, Insightful)
She was more than Leia (Score:5, Insightful)
She was a very complex person, and before people start beating her up because she "let herself go" (which, by the way, she readily admitted)... You weren't her, you didn't have her problems and her life. Could she have done things differently? Of course. But, it is what it is. An early death is generally the price paid for drug abuse and not taking care of yourself.
She was witty A.F. and an excellent writer. I was 13 when I saw her for the first time on the silver screen. And *wow*. Over the years, I've appreciated what she has done - which is why people that knew her loved her deeply. Leia was just the start.
"worst problems", like grammar?
I don't understand this... (Score:4, Insightful)
This year we lost Bowie and E&L (P is holding on for now), not to mention Lemmy out of Motorhead.
I wouldn't really put him in the same league, not even with Rick Parfitt who now has all eternity to learn another chord...
Thinking back, on the upside, 2016 also took Fidel Castro and Jack T. Chick from us at long last. I thought there were a few other "evil" celebrities as well that bit the dust, but I can't name any at the moment. Thought Fred Phelps was one of them, but looks like he went to nonexistence way back in 2014. Perhaps we can get lucky and his shitty diet will cause Kim Jong Un to complete the 2016 evil triad within the next 3 1/2 days.
I mean really, does it matter that George Michael died for example?
Dr, Boyce Watkins talked about that on his YouTube channel where 745 people are murdered in Chicago but everyone else is falling apart over the death of George Michael.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22YwHQ_ZlgE [youtube.com]
He was gay! That makes him a special Snowflake.
Organized crime is bad for you (Score:2, Offtopic)
High velocity lead is bad for you too. Legalizing drugs takes organized crime out of the equation, and reduces the incentives to run around murdering people for large amounts of cash, drugs, and turf. People will always do dangerous drugs, why not just legalize them so that people wh
"marijuana users will lead to early onset dementia, and low IQs."
Any studies showing a connection?... I'll wait...
Sweetheart, the motive for banning the drugs was to turn drug users into criminals, not to help anyone.
She was who she was because of what she did (Score:2)
Yes coke (the powder) is bad for you. But she also would not have been the person she was without it. I don't know that she would have changed anything, even knowing she would die early...
Do you really want to continue to try and eliminate drugs, and have a world with no more Carrie Fishers?
Find your own monastery, I say.
I am not so much for the legalization of drugs, but the decriminalization of them. Portugal is a great example of something we could be doing differently.
It also made her immortal; I would trade being a movie star for 4 decades for the last 2 decades of my old age.
So did (Score:1)
says the AC?
She wrote her own obit: (Score:2)
"She drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra."
Obligatory yoda... (Score:3)
May the force be with all of you, and with her (Score:2)
.
(The single period to mark a passing may not be a thing here but it once was, on metafilter)
