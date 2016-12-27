Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Star Wars Prequels News

Iconic Star Wars Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60 (people.com) 83

Posted by msmash from the RIP dept.
Carrie Fisher, the actress, author and screenwriter who brought a rare combination of nerve, grit and hopefulness to her most indelible role, as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" film franchise, died on Tuesday morning at the age of 60. From a report: "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," reads the statement. Fisher was flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23, when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a heart attack. She later died in the hospital. The daughter of renowned entertainers Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, Fisher was brought up in the sometimes tumultuous world of film, theater and television. Escaping Hollywood in 1973, the star enrolled in the Central School of Speech and Drama in London, where she spent over a year studying acting. Just two years later, though, the bright lights of Hollywood drew her back, and Fisher made her film debut in the Warren Beatty-led Shampoo. Her role in Star Wars would follow in 1977 -- and she detailed the experience, including her on-set affair with costar Harrison Ford, in her latest memoir, The Princess Diarist. She was only 19 when the first installment of the beloved sci-fi franchise was filmed. Fisher's fans, family, and colleagues have paid their tribute to the actress The Guardian has published an intense tribute to Fisher in an article titled "The loss of Carrie Fisher is felt by all who love Hollywood, warmth and wit".

From BBC's obituary of Fisher: She was a self-confessed bookworm as a child reading poetry and classical literature. Her high school education was disrupted by the lure of the stage when she appeared in the musical Irene alongside her mother, and she never graduated. She moved to London where she enrolled in the Central School of Speech and Drama before returning to the US and attending the Sarah Lawrence arts college near New York. Having managed to kick drugs and alcohol, she was rushed to hospital in 1985 after accidentally taking an overdose of sleeping pills and prescription drugs. The episode formed the basis for her first novel, the semi-autobiographical Postcards from the Edge, in which she satirised her own dependence on drugs and the sometimes difficult relationship she had with her mother. Three years later Fisher adapted it into a screenplay, and it was made into a film starring Meryl Streep, Shirley MacLaine, and Dennis Quaid. Fisher -- who had bipolar disorder -- also wrote and frequently talked in public about her years of drug addiction and mental illness. Carrie Fisher's fame as an actress rested on just one role, but it was a role in one of the best known and most successful film franchises in cinema history. She was remarkably frank about the personal difficulties she had fought and overcome. "There's a part of me that gets surprised when people think I am brave to talk about what I've gone through," she once said. "I was brave to last through it." The world is poorer without you, Fisher. Rest in peace.

  • I felt a great disturbance in the force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible has happned

  • RIP To The Toughest Princess Ever (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Jason Levine ( 196982 ) on Tuesday December 27, 2016 @03:09PM (#53561529) Homepage

    As Leia, she was a blaster-toting Rebel leader. Off screen, she battled with mental illness and came forward about it - enabling many other people to feel like they were not alone. She was the toughest Princess ever. RIP Carrie.

  • Sorry to hear of her passing (Score:4, Insightful)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Tuesday December 27, 2016 @03:09PM (#53561539)
    Just as a new generation of Star Wars fans were getting to know her, she suddenly passed away. May the Force be with her.
  • Can't we just declare it 2017 early and relegate this dumpster fire of a year to the past once and for all?!??

  • Was very sad to hear this. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I had a boyhood crush on her in the days of the original trilogy. We lost a lot of celebrities this year, but the cast of the first three have always been special to me.
    May she rest in peace.

  • I know... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by bytethese ( 1372715 ) on Tuesday December 27, 2016 @03:11PM (#53561555)
    As we all collectively say "You'll be missed", she's somewhere looking at us and saying "I know".

  • She was more than Leia (Score:5, Insightful)

    by djbckr ( 673156 ) on Tuesday December 27, 2016 @03:13PM (#53561579)

    She was a very complex person, and before people start beating her up because she "let herself go" (which, by the way, she readily admitted)... You weren't her, you didn't have her problems and her life. Could she have done things differently? Of course. But, it is what it is. An early death is generally the price paid for drug abuse and not taking care of yourself.

    She was witty A.F. and an excellent writer. I was 13 when I saw her for the first time on the silver screen. And *wow*. Over the years, I've appreciated what she has done - which is why people that knew her loved her deeply. Leia was just the start.

  • I don't understand this... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Tuesday December 27, 2016 @03:20PM (#53561635) Homepage
    A lot celebrities died this year. But some folks I know — and what I read by other people on various comment boards — are claiming that 2016 sucked because these people died. Not with a passing sadness but a lingering depression, as if they personally known these people in person. That is weird.
  • So did the author of "Watership Down" today. And a foul mouthed comic died too.

  • "She drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra."

  • Obligatory yoda... (Score:3)

    by mishehu ( 712452 ) on Tuesday December 27, 2016 @03:37PM (#53561753)
    "Death is a natural part of life. Rejoice for those around you who transform into the Force. Mourn them do not. Miss them do not."

  •   .

    (The single period to mark a passing may not be a thing here but it once was, on metafilter)

  • Now Star Wars fans get to experience what Star Trek fans have been feeling for decades... Your favorite performers in your favorite roles are mortal. Sure, your character might get a Genesis resurrection, or turn into a Force Ghost, but eventually, the actors die. Then the copyright holders get to screw with your favorite memories by remaking your favorite films with completely different actors. It's worse than Life Day.

