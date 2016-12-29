Music Streaming Hailed as Industry's Saviour as Labels Enjoy Profit Surge (theguardian.com) 36
Not long ago, the music industry was losing money left and right. Recession, rampant piracy, falling CD sales and a fear that "kids just don't buy music any more" had giant record labels, once oozing wealth, counting the pennies. But that all changed this year, and the industry's saviour is not what many predicted. From a report on The Guardian: Profits from music streaming, first championed by Spotify and now offered by Apple and Amazon, have given some labels their largest surge in revenue in more than a decade. At the beginning of December, one of the world's biggest labels, Warner Music, announced revenues of $3.25bn this year -- its highest in eight years. More significantly, $1bn of that was from streaming, more than double its download revenue and more than $100m more than its physical revenue. The surge in profits is being seen across all the major labels. In the first half of 2016, streaming revenue in the US grew by 57% to $1.6bn, and worldwide digital revenues overtook those from physical sales for the first time in music industry history, mainly because of streaming. This year's most-streamed artist was Drake, with 4.2bn streams.
Piracy was only ever a symptom of the problem, not the cause. What's the problem? Music labels sticking their heads in the sand and ignoring changes to the consumer landscape. They were so used to dictating terms that they thought they would always get away with it. So much so that they continued trying even in the face of lost profits and outright consumer hostility.
Not that I ever thought piracy was ever that big of a contributor to the losses, mind you. I think they lost more from folks like me who started refusing to buy full albums for a single song, or pay 15-20 for a single album altogether.
Also, labels tried repeatedly to increase the streaming royalty, squeezing some providers out completely. The revenue surge is as much due to royalty increases, as streaming activity.
A few more years and they will look for another increase, in an attempt to kill the golden goose.
They have to accept that they lost control, that streaming is their revenue stream now. Of course the best outcome is everyone goes indie and the RIAA dies quickly, but that's just a dream.
But that's the real problem. In the long run the Internet means traditional labels will die. The artists will increasingly seize control since they no longer are as reliant on traditional record labels. As it is, the labels themselves have suffered a kind of institutional rot. A&R, which was the heart and soul of the record labels well into the 1990s has faded as the suits are increasingly unwilling to take chances, and want to prefabricate artists as much as possible.
You don't listen to much music, do you? There is an abundance of great music right now. Probably more this generation than any before it.
Yeah, Top-40 music is manufactured and "shitty", but that was always the case.
Of course the best outcome is everyone goes indie and the RIAA dies quickly, but that's just a dream.
And here's why it's a dream: One of the common death throes of a dying company is copyright, patent, or trademark assertion. Once bands start owning their own compositions and recordings, the music publishers that share a parent company with the major record labels will start suing bands on grounds of accidental copyright infringement: "Your song sounds too much like one of our songs. Pay us." What's a good way to avoid such lawsuits other than becoming a licensed cover band or leaving music altogether?
I'm not going to say Swift doesn't have any talent, I do believe she does, but in general I agree with your observation. As the labels have become more and more simply a department of larger corporate machines, the willingness to go out on a limb has faded. There are no more Led Zeppelins, or even U2s. It's just a bunch of autotuned R&B acts.
A surge in revenue without a surge in expenses necessarily produces a surge in profit. The featured article doesn't appear to mention expenses. So which expenses might have also surged?
Are we all supposed to accecpt that as fact? The kind of accounting they do will prove that they never make money and rarely owe artists any royalties.
I'm pretty sure Spotify was late to the game... they just had a service that was more popular. I listened to Pandora, and later Slacker for a long time before I had even heard of Spotify.
That's like saying VHS championed the video cassette tape, even though Betamax did all the hard work. How was Spotify anything other then the young energetic one that came in once the fight was lost and just took credit. Pandora was around for years championing that fight, proving their was a market/demand for the service. Spotify was just like "look at Pandora and company, this is what customers want. If you don't give it to them, they'll just pirate it. We know, because we've helped them do it."
Back in my day, streaming was called "Radio"
Radio was great, it worked almost anywhere, you had choice of "channel" and there were no data caps.We could turn on the radio and listen to as much of it we wanted, all for the cost of a few watts of electricity/battery power.
Cars come fitted with them too. Had them small battery powered ones that could fit in your pocket too, could have multiple radios going all at the same time and still no data caps.
FM radio was limited to about a few dozen channels per city, and they didn't typically play recordings by independent* artists, particularly in cities where the FM band was so crowded that the closest major secular college couldn't fit.
* Not everybody defines "indie" the same way [slashdot.org]. Lately I lean toward ceoyoyo's definition [slashdot.org]: a work's creation and promotion are financed without venture capital.
And you could choose what the radio played could you?
They said the exact same thing about the VCR. They fought it tooth and nail, were forced to accept it by the courts, and a couple decades later most of their revenue came from videotape and later DVD sales and rentals instead of theater releases. They fought movie rentals tooth and nail, were forced to accept it by the courts, and a decade later something like half of their