Lucasfilm Creates A 4K Ultra-HD Restoration of the Original 'Star Wars' (4k.com) 30
An anonymous reader quotes 4K.com: When the first ever of the Star Wars films, "A New Hope" turns 40 in 2017, millions of dedicated fans of the immensely popular franchise might get a very unique treat in the form of a limited theater screening in beautifully restored form with theatrical 4K resolution of the first movie released in the series. According to recent comments made by Rogue One director Gareth Edwards, a 4K restoration of Star Wars Episode IV "A New Hope" does indeed exist and now the only real question is whether or not the cleaned up and sharpened version of the movie will be hitting the big screen once again.
White it's release status is unknown, the ultra-high definition footage is said to be spectacular. In the interview, Edwards says "You can't watch it without getting carried away... It just turns you into a child."
White it's release status is unknown, the ultra-high definition footage is said to be spectacular. In the interview, Edwards says "You can't watch it without getting carried away... It just turns you into a child."
Keep it original... (Score:3)
I hope they don't do something stupid like add additional content like they did with THX1138.
Re: (Score:2)
Not all of the changes were bad - just most of them. Replacing the cardboard cutouts of rebels at the awards ceremony at the end with real people, for example. Or replacing the terrible hologram of the emperor in Empire with a proper one, for another. Or fixing the low quality light saber effect in A New Hope and editing out the wires. The clank when storm trooper hits his head was also a nice touch.
Honestly though, more than that, I'd love to see the version 2 script of A New Hope ("Adventures of the S
The Cantina (Score:3)
"... now the only real question is whether or not the cleaned up and sharpened version of the movie will be hitting the big screen once again."
No! Now the only real question is whether or not they will show that Han shot first!
4K ultra-HD extra apostrophe (Score:1)
Imagine seeing "it is" in glorious 4K resolution?
"It just turns you into a child" (Score:2)
I thought they originals were destroyed... (Score:2)
I thought they claimed the original theatrical release version was destroyed and would never be released in high quality, and that was one of the main reasons people collaborated to produce the Star Wars HD despecialized edition [originaltrilogy.com].
The title is wrong. 4K != UHD (Score:2)
Theatrical 4K is not the same as Ultra-HD, often marketed as "4K UHD". Seriously, don't muddle these up! The linked article did not, it even had "Theatrical 4K" explicitly, being a link to an explanation of the differences.
The cinema standard 4K is 4096*2160, not quite 16:9 aspect ratio. However, movies can be of any aspect ratio that would fill either the width or the height. With Star Wars being in 2.35:1 aspect ratio, that becomes 4096*1743. Pixels are square and there is no overscan.
Ultra-HD, the TV and
Re: (Score:2)
What about film grain? I thought there were limitations on resolution based on the original "analog" film because the grain simply doesn't allow you to get more detail... and I thought this was in issue back when we were just talking 1080p, let alone 4k resolutions.
I can see color space being enhanced, though on a 40 year old film copy, I'd think that something has been lost in time, as well.
Sorry, no (Score:1)
The first movie rightfully deserves to be preserved in the Library of Congress. It is part of the American culture, and history. But, having said that, I have a confession to make:
The movie simply has not aged well. The last time I watched it on DVD, a few years ago, I decided never to watch it again. Now, that I'm much older, the movie looks rather simplistic and rough; and I would rather remember the movie the way I saw it, with much younger eyes and a less crtitical brain. These days, Darth Vader's initi
unique (Score:2)
"unique" is a binary term. Something is either unique or not unique. There are no "degrees" of uniqueness.