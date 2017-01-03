Dish's New AirTV Set-Top Box Does Over-the-Air and 4K Streaming (techcrunch.com) 14
On Tuesday, Dish unveiled a new streaming device, the AirTV, which uses Android TV as its base operating system, and provides access to the wealth of Android media apps available. TechCrunch reports: But it's also able to grab over-the-air signals with an antenna for streaming live TV, and it works with Sling TV for a cable-free streaming subscription cord cutting experience. The AirTV also handles 4K, which is good news if you picked one of these up over the holiday shopping season. The 4K support will primarily grab content from Netflix and YouTube apps, but because the underlying platform is Android TV, there are other sources available, which is not necessarily true for other smart TV devices looking to bring more 4K into the living room. It's also not necessary for AirTV users to even use Sling TV, the subscription over-the-top streaming service Dish owns. Which is yet another sign of the changing world that TV and cable providers now find themselves in. The AirTV is also available in both OTA and streaming only hardware configurations, and retails for $129 for the antenna-compatible version, and $99 without.
if it's getting a broadcast signal from an antenna, that's not streaming television. thats receiving a broadcast signal with an antenna, like tvs have done since the beginning
do I blame millenials here? someone must be blamed
Not exactly... there's not enough bandwidth to stream 2160p60 that's captured & compressed in realtime for live tv, but 2160p24 would be *totally* achievable with ~19mbps if ATSC allowed h.265 with long GOPs & you did the compression offline.
The REAL reason ATSC doesn't allow 1080p60 is that RAM was *horrifically* expensive back in the early 90s, realtime compression of 1080p60 was still just an engineering fantasy, and both broadcasters & TV manufacturers opposed making it something all receive
Also, a CRT capable of only 480i60, 480p60, and 1080p60 can cut corners that would be impossible to cut on a true multisync CRT. I'm not 100% sure, but I think CRT HDTVs line-doubled 480i60 to treat it like 480p60, and padded both to give them 1080i60 timing to avoid the expense & complexity of PC multisync monitors. In other words, most CRT 1080i60 HDTVs displayed ONLY 1080i60, and relied on their scaler to turn 720p60 into 540p60 (the REAL reason why 720p60 appeared to have such low resolution compare
I'm not clear why Sling is even a part of anything offered by a satellite service, but avoid them.
I just canceled a Sling subscription. There were many reasons, including ignorant support people and awful quality. I would often watch the first half of a show just fine then have it lock up and get an error message telling me to check my Internet connection and fight with my Internet provider. When I would check my Internet connection it was working fine and at the full speed expected and that I had watched
