Dish's New AirTV Set-Top Box Does Over-the-Air and 4K Streaming (techcrunch.com) 14

On Tuesday, Dish unveiled a new streaming device, the AirTV, which uses Android TV as its base operating system, and provides access to the wealth of Android media apps available. TechCrunch reports: But it's also able to grab over-the-air signals with an antenna for streaming live TV, and it works with Sling TV for a cable-free streaming subscription cord cutting experience. The AirTV also handles 4K, which is good news if you picked one of these up over the holiday shopping season. The 4K support will primarily grab content from Netflix and YouTube apps, but because the underlying platform is Android TV, there are other sources available, which is not necessarily true for other smart TV devices looking to bring more 4K into the living room. It's also not necessary for AirTV users to even use Sling TV, the subscription over-the-top streaming service Dish owns. Which is yet another sign of the changing world that TV and cable providers now find themselves in. The AirTV is also available in both OTA and streaming only hardware configurations, and retails for $129 for the antenna-compatible version, and $99 without.

  • Toy (Score:1)

    by nwaack ( 3482871 )
    The concept is nice but the thing looks like a children's toy. I have a feeling they're gonna lose out on a decent amount of sales simply because people won't want the thing in their entertainment center.

  • how the fuck is that streaming (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    if it's getting a broadcast signal from an antenna, that's not streaming television. thats receiving a broadcast signal with an antenna, like tvs have done since the beginning

    do I blame millenials here? someone must be blamed

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kenja ( 541830 )
      It's a TV Android box, with an optional antenna. The 99$ version has to be hooked to ethernet.

  • I'm not clear why Sling is even a part of anything offered by a satellite service, but avoid them.

    I just canceled a Sling subscription. There were many reasons, including ignorant support people and awful quality. I would often watch the first half of a show just fine then have it lock up and get an error message telling me to check my Internet connection and fight with my Internet provider. When I would check my Internet connection it was working fine and at the full speed expected and that I had watched

  • So mythtv(backend) + kodi. *yawn*

