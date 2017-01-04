Piracy 'Warnings' Fail To Boost Box Office Revenues, Research Says (torrentfreak.com) 40
A new academic study shows that graduated response policies against file-sharers fail to boost box office revenues. From a TorrentFreak report: The empirical research, which looked at the effects in various countries including the United States, suggests that these anti-piracy measures are not as effective as the movie studios had hoped. [...] Thus far there has been very little research on the topic but a new study, published by Dr. Jordi McKenzie of Sydney's Macquarie University, suggests that these "strikes" policies don't boost box office revenues. For his paper, published in the most recent issue of the journal 'Information Economics and Policy,' McKenzie looked at opening week and total box office revenues for 6,083 unique films released between 2005 and 2013. Using a variety of statistical analyses, he then measured the impact of the graduated response systems and related policies in six countries. In addition, another ten countries were included as a control measure. The overall conclusion based on thousands of data points is that these anti-piracy policies have no significant impact on box-office income.
Ooh eee ooh ahh ahh (Score:1)
Ting tang walla walla bing bang
Meanwhile.... (Score:4, Insightful)
Hollywood is enjoying a streak of box office highs for the past several years.
In short, "piracy" isn't touching their bottom line. If anything, the ability to share these movies and the associated emotions has increased it.
Word of mouth as the best form of advertisement. Who wouldda thunk it?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
News Flash (Score:5, Interesting)
Preventing people from getting your movies for free does not in fact make them better able to afford your movies, or make it seem more worth it to those who can.
Re:News Flash (Score:4, Funny)
Makes sense. (Score:4, Insightful)
If you are going to the movies. It is often because.
1. You are excited to see it and really do not want to wait for it.
2. You would want to see it in a large screen, quality speakers, perhaps 3d.
3. You want a reason to leave your home, and perhaps with other people.
If you are excited to see the movie. There isn't any real rush to pirate it. This no rush means it may be available at higher quality vs legit streaming channels, or DVD/Blueray rentals (say from RedBox) for a few bucks.
Re: (Score:2)
Screaming kids, people getting up and squeezing out through the row of seats, and then back again later, and cell phones, and people talking, and telling their life story, along with narrating the film, people kicking the back of your seat, throwing popcorn . . .
It's all part of the movie magic! The theater experience. You wouldn't want to
other news at 11: (Score:3)
turn signals almost never used 100 feet from an intersection
dad still refuses to buckle his seatbelt, "that damn plastic liberal conspiracy killed Dale Earnhardt" he insists.
Re: (Score:2)
If you think all movies nowadays are for brain-dead people, then you're just too brain-dead to find out what movies are actually playing in theaters.
There are plenty of good movies.
There may be plenty of super hero movies nowadays, but they still make up only a fraction of all movies released.
For every new super hero movie, there is atleast one new movie worth watching.
people are tired of recycled movie plots (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's not just the same schema. It's literally the SAME DAMN MOVIE.
Star War: New Hope Awakens, anyone?
Re: (Score:2)
Or this . . . let's make a movie of some TV show from the golden age of television.
Or, let's do a remake of some old movie, but ruin the plot in various gratuitous ways.
Or, let's make a sequel to a remake of a sequel of an old movie.
Oh, I know !!! Let's make a movie with a huge special effects budget and then add a littl
Or... (Score:2)
They make people realize they don't care for giving these assholes money, and the warnings are a reminders to simply no go to the movies at all.
Duh (Score:2)
It's because pirates weren't customers to begin with. With out piracy the alternative to 99% of people pirating is just not seeing the movie.
Re: (Score:2)
Wow shocked (Score:2)
The not so subtle suggestion you think a large portion of your patrons are no good criminals or ignorant boobs that need to be lectured at over and over again does not make them want to cooperate or cause them to embrace your way of thinking?
Wow I am totally shocked! Maybe if they were a little less in your face about it, did not threaten you jail they'd get more buy in. That and they need to stop pushing the obviously false equivalence with physical theft. Only the most radical intellectual property pr
Re: (Score:2)
If I could download a car I would.
Why I don't go to the movies (Score:2)
If you want me to go to the movie theatre then do two things. Improve the whole theatre experience and make better movies.
I got tired of people talking and using their cell phones during movies. Granted that this really isn't the movie industry's fault as it's people being inconsiderate. We don't need a technological solution such as something to kill the cell signal. Just have it so that the movie studio pays for someone to be in the audience looking out for disruptive people. The usher would then go an
Inablility to pause? (Score:1)
To me that is the biggest reason not to enter a theater. If a get a phone call I want to pause, if I want to pee I want to pause. And I enjoy my beer which is not served in the vast majority of theaters. Theaters are designed for those who who are willing to follow rules, and the sooner they die the better.
In addition... (Score:2)