Ask Slashdot: Why Did 3D TVs and Stereoscopic 3D Television Broadcasting Fail?

dryriver writes: Just a few years ago the future seemed bright for 3D TVs. The 3D film Avatar smashed all box office records. Every Hollywood studio wanted to make big 3D films. The major TV set manufacturers from LG to Phillips to Panasonic all wanted in on the 3D TV action. A 3D disc format called Blu-ray 3D was agreed on. Sony went as far as putting free 3D TVs in popular pubs in London to show Brits how cool watching football ("Soccer" in the U.S.) in Stereo 3D is. Tens of millions of dollars of 3D TV related ads ran on TV stations across the world. 3D Televisions and 3D content was, simply put, the biggest show in town for a while as far as consumer electronics goes. Then the whole circus gradually collapsed -- 3D TVs failed to sell well and create the multi-billion dollar profits anticipated. 3D at home failed to catch on with consumers. Shooting genuine stereo 3D films (not "post conversions") proved to be expensive and technically challenging. Blu-ray 3D was only modestly successful. Even Nvidia's stereo 3D solutions for PC gamers failed. What, in your opinion, went wrong? Were early 3D TV sets too highly priced? Were there too few 3D films and 3D TV stations available to watch (aka "The Content Problem")? Did people hate wearing active/passive plastic 3D glasses in the living room? Was the price of Blu-ray 3D films and Blu-ray 3D players set too high? Was there something wrong with the stereo 3D effect the industry tried to popularize? Did too many people suffer 3D viewing related "headaches," "dizzyness," "eyesight problems," and similar? Was the then -- still quite new -- 1080p HD 2D television simply "good enough" for the average TV viewer? Another related question: If things went so wrong with 3D TVs, what guarantee is there that the new 3D VR/AR trend won't collapse along similar lines as well?
Not because glasses. It failed because it wasn't 3d. It had a fixed point of view. You couldn't look anywhere but where the camera was pointed. It a View-Master toy [wikipedia.org] with moving pictures.
When 3D is really here, and you can look around the stage and behind characters and into car windows (and down blouses and up skirts, because really, porn drives everything), that's when it'll take off. Not before.
360 video is here if you have an Oculus Rift or Samsung VR Gear. You can get to watch 360 degree videos and interactive applications; travel through the solar system, walk on Mars, Pluto, dive through the clouds of Jupiter/Saturn, swim at the bottom of the ocean, a virtual shark cage, go inside a human brain or cell, a virtual forensic lab, plus a few games like Dreadhalls, Smash, virtual fishing, and other things.
But the headsets are a bit heavy for long term use
360 video is here if you have an Oculus Rift
That has the same problem. It may be 360 but it's just 2D. I would say it's 3D only when each eye is at least delivered different perspectives, which NO 360 capture devices I am aware of today do... even then it would be from a very fixed point of view from which you could not shift.
it's nice to be able to look around but it's only ever from a fixed point of view. If you could move even a few feet to either side and see something different, THAT would be full
They are '3d', but like you say, no head motion tracking and breaks badly if you tilt your head sideways.
I appears that they have fisheye cameras that sit to either side of the person's head, distance between eyes is noticeably wrong. Sometimes makes your eyes cross trying to keep the tits in focus.
3d movies/porn are however good enough to insure that Google cardboard (at least) will continue.
The Oculus Rift moves around as you tilt your head. But there are so many cables; USB, motion tracker, HDMI output. I found out that even a high-end gaming laptop won't be usable with this headset if it has Optimus technology on the GPU - this introduces a 15 millisecond time lag which is too much for VR/AR.
Some of the 360 video players will let you use a Bluetooth game controller to pan the view. Important because some 360 videos are actually back to front. I once watched a Storm/Tornado chaser video only
Content (Score:2)
Content.
I saw the new SW movie at a real IMAX (i.e. not re-branded) with 3D. It felt pretty much identical to watching on 2D. If that happens with Star Wars, imagine how much less useful it is to have the average movie be 3D. Also, 3D glasses aren't great for a movie on in the background.
Although glasses too. 3D will happen a bit when it becomes easy to do without adding another peripheral. For example, watching movies on a VR or AR headset, there should obviously be a 3D option for movies that support it.
I agree (Score:3)
I saw Rogue One in 3D, then in 2D. I preferred the 2D presentation primarily because it was brighter... the 3D did not add much value at all to me.
I have 3D glasses and supported projector at home, but it really doesn't work - and I know what the hell I'm doing setup wise. So you can chalk pain of setup to the reasons why it is not more widespread.
Not just glasses, but COST of glasses.
Around here, an extra pair of active glasses cost around 5-15% of the cost of the original TV set.. which back then was not cheap.
You got one or two sets free, the rest were stupid prices.
And they are of course easily broken, misplaced, etc..
Glasses were bad, but EXPENSIVE glasses were much worse.
If they wanted adoption so much, then they should have made the glasses nearly free - would have been cheaper than all the marketing efforts.
3d fails about every 10-15 years. (Score:2)
3d fails once/generation.
Basically because it sucks.
It doesn't _have_ to suck, but directors are mostly morons.
At least they didn't reissue Basekitball in 3d, ducks.
Re:3d fails about every 10-15 years. (Score:4, Interesting)
Yes, it does. The requirement that you focus in one plane on an image purporting to be in another is the problem. If you are young, it damages your ability to see properly, if you are old, and especially if you have had a job where estimating your position in space is important (driver, horse rider, athlete) then the mental stress is a killer (half hour exposure gives two day headache).
The technology was doomed in the 50's, doomed in the 70's, and remains doomed.
We bought a 3D TV, and now, four years later, no one has removed the glasses from the box they came in.
The technology is completely doomed, for ever. Always has been, and always will be.
I'd ask you to watch Hugo -- perhaps the only movie I've ever seen that made 3D worth it and yet was understated about it. It didn't have the typical fan service gimmicks that most 3D content relies on.
When your stereoscopic vision converges at one point, and your monocular vision focuses at a different point entirely, your body tends to make the reasonable assumption that you've been poisoned, because NOPE.
Pity "Cash for Clunkers" [wikipedia.org] didn't include CRT-based TVs...
That probably still wouldn't get my parent to give up their 15-20 year old first gen HDTV (720p) CRT TV. The own a LCD TV, but that's not the one in the living room that they use 12 hours a day.
Generally awful (Score:3)
3D is a generally awful experience for most people. It's disorienting, uncomfortable, and doesn't look good for about 99% of the events that took the effort to record in 3D. It was also insanely expensive for a gimmick. It's the same gimmick that has been recurring every 20 or 30 years since the 50s. It still doesn't look any better than it did when it was first introduced. And, as has already been mentioned, having to wear glasses to watch tv sucks. For those that already wear glasses it double sucks.
As someone who wears glasses... 3D annoys me a lot. You have to wear these crappy glasses over your glasses and because they weren't ever meant to be worn over other glasses they don't fit right. It annoys me in theaters, I don't even want to think about that at home. Some TVs did tricks to do 3D without the glasses, but those tend to have very limited viewing angles.
Good for moives timeing not for full time viewing (Score:3)
Good for movies timing. But not for full time viewing.
For some people 3d can be headache-inducing but I think most can be fine with an 1-2.5 hour movie.
Multitasking (Score:2)
Because we're a multitasking generation. The need to wear special equipment to watch TV, then to take it off to check messages on a phone, then put in on again, then take it off to go to a quick piss break during commercials then back on again to go back to the show... Plus, the need for the piece of equipment per person. Plus the amount of media that is more passively consumed vs active (think having a TV show running in the background while doing house chores).
Seriously, 3D missed the mark on pretty much
Because we're a multitasking generation. The need to wear special equipment to watch TV, then to take it off to check messages on a phone, then put in on again, then take it off to go to a quick piss break during commercials then back on again to go back to the show...
If I'm checking messages / emails / whatnots while watching a movie or tv program, the movie or program has failed.
That said, for me, 3-D failed because gimmick, because glassess because it doesn't really add anything more to live-action material.
The good thing: Learning stereoscopic production has led to much more realistic foreground-background interaction in animated material. This is especially noticable when comparing pre-3D Pixar works with post 3D works. Brave, in particular, shows this very well.
Only reason I still go... (Score:1)
Two reasons (Score:2)
You nailed it on the head. 3D works for games because the game is just for you, and the scene changes as you move around. Of course you could give everyone Occulus Rifts or the equivalent, but watching TV is something of a casual, social activity for most people. They want to be able to see each other, and the bowl of peanuts, or see what the dog is up to and so forth.
Because... (Score:2)
Because it was expensive...
Because it required goofy glasses...
Because the vast majority of TV watching won't benefit from 3-D imaging...
Because 3-D content was rare...
Because the various formats were incompatible...
Because it was a solution in search of a problem?
Two words: "The Story" (Score:2)
For me it comes down to story. If the story I am watching (or playing) is good it doesn't need any gimmicks.
While the high res graphics or 3D experience is cool once in a while it gets old fast if the story sucks.
Since the issues with TV have already been covered (Score:2)
VR/AR is different because it's interactive. You move and what you see changes like would be expected in real life.
The future was NEVER bright for 3D (Score:2)
The future was HYPED. But it was not bright. It only seemed that way because of the hype.
Nobody wanted it then. Nobody wants it now.
If you make a big budget popular movie in 3D then the 3D will ride the coattails of the movie's success.
3D doesn't contribute enough improvement to the story telling experience to be worth the trouble of the glasses. I would dare say for most movies 3D contributes
Disney has several new animations - "Moana" for example - that are spectacular in 3D.
This! (Score:2)
Just because a bunch of people in marketing said it was the "next big thing" does not make it true. 3D has been around for longer than I have worked with computers and it's never been a "big" thing even though we periodically go through the hype and marketing claims.
There are numerous reasons why it's a niche market and will remain a niche market. Off the top of my head, little is gained by 3D compared to the costs and negative side effects. Too much depth and people are in discomfort, too little and the
The Average Viewer (Score:2)
Short answer - yes.
Longer answer - For "most" people when they first came out, 1080p was simply a bigger picture and they never even choose HD channels when available... I had several relatives that bought rear-projection HD TVs then simply watched standard definition TV on a bigger screen.
Lots of old folks no longer have HD eyes. Also, for those of us that watched SD for decades, our brains have, to an extent, been 'programmed' to ignore the grain. That goes away, but at first it was noticeable. Likely was worse for those who didn't use high resolution computer displays for years before HD TVs.
Because it sucks? (Score:3)
Fuck 3D. When they were showing 3D in theaters, I preferred 2D. Even if they had made 3D cheaper than 2D, I'd still prefer 2D.
1. I wear glasses.
2. Wearing 3D glasses over glasses is fucking retarded.
3. Having to swivel my head back and forth to see the screen is retarded.
4. Paying a premium to watch something in 3D is retarded.
5. Reasons: Retarded.
Because (Score:3)
Because in movies like 'Avatar', the 3D is done well. In some other movies, it's a cheap parlor trick ("Let's have something jump out at them, that's worth the 3D tax for this movie"). And in other movies, it's obvious the director doesn't care / doesn't know how to make use of the 3D element: I guess they just film in 3D, keep the existing Z-axis values, and hit upload ("What is the foreground, what is the background, should my actors / characters have very flat Z-values or should I try to 'HDR' that, highlighting what's really impressive").
No capes.
No 3D jump-out scare scenes.
The future's so bright... (Score:1)
...I gotta wear 3D glasses. Sorry, couldn't help myself.
I'm a grouchy old dinosaur so I've never shelled out for a 3D movie. I've never even really been tempted, I'd rather buy popcorn for the extra $5. So, I never saw a bright future for a 3D TV, it always seemed like a gimmick to sell more TV screens. Frankly, I'm surprised they keep making 3D movies. I thought the fad would peter out years ago.
I did buy a Blu-Ray player which can play 3D movies but since that never got in my way, I didn't care. It plays
Requirements (Score:2)
3D theatrical releases still do OK, but not TVs. That's because for 3D to work properly, the screen needs to eat up a large portion of your view field. That's easy to do in a theater. At home you'd need a gigantic multi-thousand dollar TV gobbling up a big chunk of your living room to get the same effect.
3D on a small screen looks like stuff is popping out of a box at you, instead of immersing you in the image.
Best point here. Mod up.
Philips 3D tv with no glasses (Score:1)
I worked for Philips in the mid 2000's and I got to see some tv's which used lenticular lenses which meant no glasses were needed while watching 3d content. It was pretty good. Then I sat down and watched a few full movies in one of the tech labs and was blown away by how amazing and natural the experience was. They were generations ahead and I have not seen a 3d experiance (glasses or not) as good since.
I am so sad this tech never made it into mainstream consumer land. I would have upgraded on the spot.
Doe
Ah, the mid 2000's. Anyone else understand the year 2500ish?
not enough cat videos (Score:2)
Physics (Score:3)
It's simple physics what stopped it. Look up "depth budget". This is the maximum distance that content can stick out in front of the screen or go behind it, and it is directly proportional to viewing distance. You may have been blown away by the 3D world of Avatar in the cinema, but sadly you will never recreate the same immersion at home with a 3D set, even if you get a huge TV and sit so close to it that it covers the same part of your field of view as a cinema screen does. Because of the puny depth budget.
The good news is that VR doesn't have this shortcoming. And it adds another level of realism that shouldn't be underestimated: the ability to look around in the scene. Provided that cinematographers are willing to deal with the added complexity, VR movies will provide a new level of immersion. Same as in certain types of games (shooters, MMORPGs, etc): 3D didn't add enough to make it worthwhile bothering, but VR probably will... for people who won't mind wearing a VR helmet for hours on end, of which there are plenty. 3D TV was destined to fail, but I bet VR will be viable when affordable, high quality VR helmets will hit the market, with reliable head tracking (and hand tracking for games), and high definition displays that provide a wide field of view.
By the way, please don't lump VR and AR together like that, they may seem similar but they are two very different things, in terms of both technology and application. And AR has nothing to do with 3D TV.
well, that's a few questions: (Score:2)
Were early 3D TV sets too highly priced?
- Yes, WAY overpriced for the perceived value to anyone but marketeers.
Were there too few 3D films and 3D TV stations available to watch (aka "The Content Problem")?
- No, because nobody cared about the 'feature'
Did people hate wearing active/passive plastic 3D glasses in the living room?
- I'm not sure many people even GOT to this point, but that was certainly the kiss of death.
Was the price of Blu-ray 3D films and Blu-ray 3D players set too high?
- didn't even hit the
Deceptive advertising killed the golden goose (Score:1)
3D VR/AR will... (Score:1)
fail.
What failed exactly? (Score:2)
My 3D TV works fine. So does my viewmaster. What failed? I enjoy good stereoscopy when I have the time. Bad stereoscopy always sucks. If the TV industry had greater expectations for what 3D was supposed to do for them then what they got out of it, shame on them. They sold me a TV and a copy of Hugo. I'm happy with it. If the TV or movie industry's not happy with it, they are expecting too much. You know...this reminds me of the "failure" of music games. It's like if something can't be turned into
Ooh! Ooh! I know!!! (Score:2)
Early adopters not examples of wider market (Score:1)
I disagree (Score:2)
I disagree with most of the comments so far.
I've got two 3D TVs that use passive glasses, and I like them. When it seemed like every movie was coming out in 3D, I went to 3 or 4 of them over almost as many years and kept the glasses, so I've got a good stock. I can wear them while I'm doing other things and still see other screens just fine. With a 3D program in the background, it can take a second or two for your brain to switch back into artificial 3D mode, but that's not too bad.
Price wasn't a big dea
TV is more audio than video (Score:2)
I know it's got vision in the name. I know we watch it. But still, good tv is more audio than video.
Think about it. You can be watching tv, turn up the sound, and go to the bathroom. You can cook dinner. You can talk to friends. You can eat chicken wings and chips and drink beer. All while the tv is on in the background.
But, mute the audio, and there's very little that you can watch at all. Sure, sports work, but anything else?
The initial attraction was the novelty, as always. Focus on it, and it'
3D has failed for several reasons. (Score:2)
Second - as has been pointed out repeatedly already - most people using the current state of the art in 3D viewing can only handle limi
Because good stories ... (Score:2)
... don't give a shit about the media form.
Gimmick (Score:2)