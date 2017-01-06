Norway To Become First Country To Switch Off FM Radio (reuters.com) 60
Norway is set to become the first country to switch off its FM radio network next week, as it takes the unpopular leap to digital technology. Reuters reports: Critics say the government is rushing the move and many people may miss warnings on emergencies that have until now been broadcast via the radio. Of particular concern are the 2 million cars on Norway's roads that are not equipped with Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) receivers, they say. Sixty-six percent of Norwegians oppose switching off FM, with just 17 percent in favor and the rest undecided, according to an opinion poll published by the daily Dagbladet last month. Nevertheless, parliament gave the final go-ahead for the move last month, swayed by the fact that digital networks can carry more radio channels. By the end of the year, all national FM broadcasts will be closed in favor of DAB, which backers say carries less hiss and clearer sound throughout the large nation of 5 million people cut by fjords and mountains. Torvmark said cars were the "biggest challenge" - a good digital adapter for an FM car radio costs 1,500 Norwegian crowns ($174.70), he said. For the same cost, digital radio in Norway allows eight times more radio stations than FM. The current system of parallel FM and digital networks, each of which cost about 250 million crowns ($29 million), saps investments in programs.
Re: DAB is useless nowadays, ever heard of streami (Score:5, Informative)
DAB here in the UK is a failure because we adopted it too early, and we are stuck with first generation DAB rather than DAB+. I hope Norway is a bit more advanced. Most of our stations including many music stations broadcast in 64kbps mono MP2 (no joke). So here, DAB sounds like shit, frankly, and because of the many DAB radios out there that don't support DAB+, it will be a long time before we can move on now. I have a good DAB radio in my car, but I primarily listen to internet streams and FM.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a shame because I just got my first car with DAB, and it actually works really well. Better than FM in fact, at least for Radio 4 (talk only, they don't play much music so I can't comment on quality). Drops out less than FM did, especially in tunnels and rural areas.
I know it sucks in many places, but if it had been done well it could have been good. I'm just lucky my area has good coverage. Such a missed opportunity.
Re: DAB is useless nowadays, ever heard of streami (Score:4, Insightful)
DAB here in the UK is a failure because we adopted it too early, and we are stuck with first generation DAB rather than DAB+. I hope Norway is a bit more advanced.
We were just as early adopters, but in an effort to give as many as possible the finger it will be exclusively DAB+. So if you bought a DAB radio it has both been born and died in less time than most FM radios have lived. If you live in a sane country and need FM radios you can probably get them for a few bucks + shipping, there will be literally millions of them thrown away. To my knowledge there will be zero effort made to recycle them other than as electronic trash, when you could have just put them in a container and shipped them to... anywhere but here, really and sold them cheap or given them to a third world country. We spend billions in tax relief for EVs... but trash millions of working radios, that's good environmentalism.
/facepalm
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Why would I build one without drawing a schematic first? I'd at least have to calculate the values for the components - those would need to be recorded somewhere.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
http://radiomap.eu/ [radiomap.eu]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Is DAB approximately the same thing as HD-Radio, just a different part of the spectrum?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Except that the HD Radio """standard""" is full of patents, so even if you knew how to make a digital receiver, you couldn't sell it without paying license fees.
And they call it HD to make you think "high definition" when in reality it's barely up to the quality of a 128K MP3. The HD stands for "Hybrid Digital". There is really no need for it to exist other than ZOMG DIGITAL.
Also, nobody cares about stereo on AM anymore, so there's no need for it there, either. AM (in the US) has become talk radio and low
Less hiss and clearer sound (Score:3)
carries less hiss and clearer sound
Hahahahaha. Yes, sure. As long as you get a perfect signal, anyway.
DAB is garbage. (Score:3)
And compared to FM, DAB is mostly nothing. At a fraction of the range where you'd still be pulling in very usable FM audio. DAB is gone entirely, or slamming open and closed like a berserk doorman on meth.
There have been a series of really bad decisions along these lines. In the US, CQUAM is available for AM stereo, and it, like standard AM, doesn't cause you to lose distant stations or take up extra bandwidth. So what do we see? AM digital stereo modes that take up three AM channels,
Re: (Score:1)
Previous poster who said they should have maintained current infrastructure and put the new garbage elsewhere was spot-bloody-on.
Seems to me he was completely wrong as DAB is not even in the same part of the spectrum as FM. See the replies to his post
Re: (Score:2)
He wasn't completely wrong. They should keep the existing FM stations how they are. And nothing in the summary above mentions that the spectrum used is different. It says the decision was "swayed by the fact that digital networks can carry more radio channels." Most of us readers probably assumed it used the same spectrum. Especially since the American system does do that. And we were wrong in only that one aspect.
And if digital audio broadcasting is anything like the digital TV broadcasting here in the US,
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Less hiss and clearer sound (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Hope it works out better than the digital television transition in the United States in 2009. I went from having 6 usable channels to about 20 unusable channels and 1 usable channel. I bought a huge 30' tall 10' wide outdoor antenna, a good amp, and tried 3 different brand receivers before giving up and getting rid of all my TVs and switching to torrented content. I would be in the middle of a show and it would start cutting out as the clouds moved by. It always cut out at the most frustrating times.
Giving "progress" a bad name (Score:1)
It's this kind of change that gives "progress" a bad name. The signals can coexist, no need to rush to obsolescence for generations of both home and auto radios.
Giving "government" a bad name (Score:2)
Progress has a great name. It's government that has a bad name - which it wholly deserves.
Straight-up, this isn't progress. It's entropy.
The real reason for the digitalization (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not quite.... they want more channels so they can sell more ads. Sure, some paid sub channels may pop-up, but I would suspect they instead want more channels to play their back catalogs of content and generate more ad revenue.
If broadcast services wanted to force a paid only model, then ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox would have turned off their antennas ages ago. The radio networks (iHeartMedia) have the same business model and want that same ad money.
Digital Killed the Radio Star (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There is basically no AM radio in Europe anymore
Re: (Score:2)
FM Radio is built into the SoC of many phones (Snapdragon) but only the budget models seem to enable it these days.
I didn't know DAB+ was a common thing on phones; certainly LG made a fuss with their "LG Stylus DAB+" model recently.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
...Do you think they have crazed conservative personalities ranting about the fact they live in a Socialist welfare state there?
Probably not to anywhere near the extent that you 'enjoy' those cranks in America. Socialist welfare states have the same corporate shills and their deluded hangers-on, but on the whole that rhetoric doesn't play nearly as well here as it does in the US.
DAB portable radios have high power usage (Score:3)
DAB and DAB+ (Score:2)
Due to government requirements, our local public radio and television agency is soon switching to DAB+ [ras.bz.it]. This means that all devices that understand only DAB (without the +, very common until only a few years ago) will no longer be able to receive any channels and therefore be obsolete. Fortunately, FM will still be available, so my receiver from the 1980s will still be working fine. Everybody who bought into DAB too soon will have to buy a new device, though.
"Democracy" (Score:2)
Ah, "social democracy". Where they do what's "best for you", not what you want.
Misguided Priorities (Score:4, Interesting)
The NUMBER of Analog FM stations which the bands can accommodate are MORE THAN NEEDED.
And switching them off is a major public detriment, Because of the loss of the major advantage which Analog FM radio has....
Receivers for FM are CHEAP, UBIQUITOUS, Easy to receive transmissions, And Analog signals are very forgiving.
Also, the relatively small NUMBER IS AN ADVANTAGE. When FM receivers are being used for THEIR MAIN PURPOSE, which.....
Is to receive broadcast messages, potentially during a time of emergency when aLL THE DIGITAL STUFF is broken.....
(E.g. Due to EMP)