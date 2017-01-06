Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Norway To Become First Country To Switch Off FM Radio (reuters.com) 60

Posted by BeauHD from the grass-is-always-greener dept.
Norway is set to become the first country to switch off its FM radio network next week, as it takes the unpopular leap to digital technology. Reuters reports: Critics say the government is rushing the move and many people may miss warnings on emergencies that have until now been broadcast via the radio. Of particular concern are the 2 million cars on Norway's roads that are not equipped with Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) receivers, they say. Sixty-six percent of Norwegians oppose switching off FM, with just 17 percent in favor and the rest undecided, according to an opinion poll published by the daily Dagbladet last month. Nevertheless, parliament gave the final go-ahead for the move last month, swayed by the fact that digital networks can carry more radio channels. By the end of the year, all national FM broadcasts will be closed in favor of DAB, which backers say carries less hiss and clearer sound throughout the large nation of 5 million people cut by fjords and mountains. Torvmark said cars were the "biggest challenge" - a good digital adapter for an FM car radio costs 1,500 Norwegian crowns ($174.70), he said. For the same cost, digital radio in Norway allows eight times more radio stations than FM. The current system of parallel FM and digital networks, each of which cost about 250 million crowns ($29 million), saps investments in programs.

  • Less hiss and clearer sound (Score:3)

    by fisted ( 2295862 ) on Friday January 06, 2017 @08:08AM (#53616165)

    carries less hiss and clearer sound

    Hahahahaha. Yes, sure. As long as you get a perfect signal, anyway.

    • Re:Less hiss and clearer sound (Score:4, Informative)

      by Gilgaron ( 575091 ) on Friday January 06, 2017 @08:17AM (#53616193)
      That was one thing I found interesting when TV went digital: a weak analog signal is just noisy, but easy for people to pick out the information from. a weak digital signal is chunky in ways my brain certainly isn't as capable of parsing through.
    • analog FM broadcast signals are about 200 kilohertz wide, all they need to do is keep it analog and just change the bandpass to about 25 to 50 kilohertz wide and that would make room for more stations

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by jshipp ( 2519316 )

      Hope it works out better than the digital television transition in the United States in 2009. I went from having 6 usable channels to about 20 unusable channels and 1 usable channel. I bought a huge 30' tall 10' wide outdoor antenna, a good amp, and tried 3 different brand receivers before giving up and getting rid of all my TVs and switching to torrented content. I would be in the middle of a show and it would start cutting out as the clouds moved by. It always cut out at the most frustrating times.

  • Giving "progress" a bad name (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's this kind of change that gives "progress" a bad name. The signals can coexist, no need to rush to obsolescence for generations of both home and auto radios.

  • ... is monetization. They can sell more channel licenses, encrypt their radio streams, and sell paid subscriptions. This is the beginning of the end of free radio.
    • Which is the end of radio...which is the end of the music business as we know it. I am sure that I am not alone in that I will not pay for radio.

    • Not quite.... they want more channels so they can sell more ads. Sure, some paid sub channels may pop-up, but I would suspect they instead want more channels to play their back catalogs of content and generate more ad revenue.

      If broadcast services wanted to force a paid only model, then ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox would have turned off their antennas ages ago. The radio networks (iHeartMedia) have the same business model and want that same ad money.

  • I'm one of the minority of people who still like radio for music, news, and entertainment, but I don't think I'd spend $175 for a digital FM receiver. I bet Norwegians are switching over to AM,if they listen to radio at all anymore. Do you think they have crazed conservative personalities ranting about the fact they live in a Socialist welfare state there?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Knuckles ( 8964 )

      There is basically no AM radio in Europe anymore

    • ...Do you think they have crazed conservative personalities ranting about the fact they live in a Socialist welfare state there?

      Probably not to anywhere near the extent that you 'enjoy' those cranks in America. Socialist welfare states have the same corporate shills and their deluded hangers-on, but on the whole that rhetoric doesn't play nearly as well here as it does in the US.

  • DAB portable radios have high power usage (Score:3)

    by Traf-O-Data-Hater ( 858971 ) on Friday January 06, 2017 @08:41AM (#53616305)
    My DAB portable radio has a high power usage and chews through AA's at an alarming rate, far far higher than my old FM analog radio. I would be very concerned about the suitability of DAB in sitiations of emergency, where people are asked to have portable radios with a fresh set of batteries, they wouldn't last long at all! And one other problem with DAB, try tuning one in the dark, or otherwise looking at the display. Trying to navigate the stations is extremely difficult compared to a simple tune up or down. And if you have gone off onto a sub menu then it's really difficlt to find where you are. I spare a thought to think how blind or poorly-sighted people have to navigate DAB radio channels.

  • Due to government requirements, our local public radio and television agency is soon switching to DAB+ [ras.bz.it]. This means that all devices that understand only DAB (without the +, very common until only a few years ago) will no longer be able to receive any channels and therefore be obsolete. Fortunately, FM will still be available, so my receiver from the 1980s will still be working fine. Everybody who bought into DAB too soon will have to buy a new device, though.

  • Sixty-six percent of Norwegians oppose switching off FM, with just 17 percent in favor and the rest undecided, according to an opinion poll published by the daily Dagbladet last month.

    Ah, "social democracy". Where they do what's "best for you", not what you want.

  • Misguided Priorities (Score:4, Interesting)

    by mysidia ( 191772 ) on Friday January 06, 2017 @09:11AM (#53616447)

    The NUMBER of Analog FM stations which the bands can accommodate are MORE THAN NEEDED.

    And switching them off is a major public detriment, Because of the loss of the major advantage which Analog FM radio has....

    Receivers for FM are CHEAP, UBIQUITOUS, Easy to receive transmissions, And Analog signals are very forgiving.

    Also, the relatively small NUMBER IS AN ADVANTAGE. When FM receivers are being used for THEIR MAIN PURPOSE, which.....
    Is to receive broadcast messages, potentially during a time of emergency when aLL THE DIGITAL STUFF is broken.....
    (E.g. Due to EMP)

