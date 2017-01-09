Streaming Now Officially the Number One Way We Listen to Music in America (pitchfork.com) 54
An anonymous reader writes: It's official: according to a new year-end report released by Nielsen, over the course of 2016, streaming became the primary mode of music consumption in the U.S. Overall on-demand audio streams surpassed 251 billion in 2016 -- a 76 percent increase that accounts for 38 percent of the entire music consumption market. Plus, "the on-demand audio streaming share [of total music consumption] has now surpassed total digital sales (digital albums + digital track equivalents) for the first time in history." Nielsen's data is in line with others' findings.
I'd listen to more of my purchased music... (Score:3)
,,, but iTunes is an interface abomination.
Sounds like you were sharing passwords across accounts. Risky.
I'll second that notion. Apple needs to return to it's roots of software that 'simply works'. I stopped using iTunes years ago.
the problem is that you purchased your music on iTunes.
Actually no... some of it purchased there... but the vast majority are rips from CDs and from Amazon as MP3s.
Why? (Score:4, Interesting)
It boggles my mind why people are more prepared to keep paying for bandwidth and the associated problems such as connection dependencies, interstitial ads and increased battery usage, rather than just using local memory to store music.
You've got me. All I know is that on the odd occasion that I buy something off of Google Play (I just bought the new David Bowie EP), it sure the hell doesn't want me to download the MP3s, limiting me to two downloads and harassing me multiple times after the purchase about streaming or downloading to my devices.
I'm not the biggest Google Play fan. I started my streaming music adventure with Apple Music, but eventually moved to Spotify.
I just switched from Spotify to Google Play. I had just gotten so fed up with Spotify's broken shuffle feature, which basically just picks 30 songs out of your playlist and repeats them over and over, that I had to try something else. I like the way Google integrates with the music I already own and has the same catalog as Spotify. Plus, the ability to dial in radio stations that actually includes the kind of genres I want is far superior in Google Play. Finally, it includes YouTube Red so I never get a
Re: (Score:3)
With many streaming music services (not the free versions) you can save the song to the local device, thus not wasting bandwidth on multiple plays of the same song, or being affected by flaky Internet connections. The 10 or so bucks a month also eliminates all the ads.
$10/month or you could just buy the song or album....it would be more cost effective.
If you only listen to one album a month, yeah. Else, not so much.
If I only listened to a small number of songs this is true.
Imagine if one listened to music during the duration of an average work-day: If I desire to listen to music for 8 hours a day, 5 days a week, and assuming no song repeats:
Average song length: 3.5 minutes
Songs played in a 8 hour day: 138
Costs for purchasing each song:
Assuming a dollar per song that's 138 dollars a day.
Assuming an average pf 21 work days per week: $138 * 21 days = $2,898 per month
Spotify Premium: $9.99 per month.
If you have slightly wider musical tastes and want to listen to music legally, streaming can be a whole lot cheaper than buying hundreds of CD's.
Streaming doesn't really use up that much data, so it's really not a problem for me. My biggest issue is ads on YouTube while I'm on mobile. They should switch to some static image or something if you're on mobile.
How long until FM Broadcast drops off? (Score:1)
I'm one of the few diehards that likes to listen to FM radio because its simple, couple buttons to press in the car and someone else chooses the music. I'll put up with ads for that.
Guess I'll have to give in at some point and stream my favorite stations over cellular data/4G LTE with a device that can then get the sound into my car stereo somehow.(my current car has an AUX in 3.5mm jack which is handy, but now everyone is deleting the analogue audio jacks from phones lol) which seems kinda somewhat more co
whats the difference between streaming music over a wireless connection versus listening to an AM/FM station over an analog tuner?
If listening to Spotify you get to choose the music. If listening to radio station the DJ picks it.
LMOL umm no you don't choose the music. The music is selected for you...jackass.
What?
Stats (Score:2)
Curious to know how they obtain these stats. I personally use a local music library that is played through Foobar2000, so most likely not being tracked at all. And I know I'm not alone in this, either. There are plenty of us NOT using the latest and greatest tracking technologies in our every day lives to do the things we've always been able to do anyways without said tracking technologies, so how do we figure into the stats while simultaneously not being tracked?
While I subscribe to Spotify Premium, I did make the time to convert my CD collection to FLAC files to maintain lossless compression. When I prefer to listen to a few favorites on my headphones it's nice to hear the full quality of the song. This also removes any dependence on an Internet connection. No tracking of my music listening there either...
They track TV viewing by calling you and going through a questionnaire then they ask if you would keep a log for a month that they will send to you to fill out.
They still do that too.
Mostly they just pay attention to what channel your mandatory cable box is tuned to. Why do you think we don't use QAM?
Yes they do, and you don't need to have cable to participate. They called me last year and just out of curiosity I stayed on the line since I don't have cable or satellite. I told them I used streaming services netflix, hulu, etc... they still wanted me to participate.
I can stream 4K video, albeit with a reduced color space, and I can even stream theatrical releases using the same source as a theater. Why isn't anyone offering high resolution audio streaming?
Tidal has just started to offer a few days ago. It's included in the Hifi subscription and only works on the desktop clients for now.
$ wget http://some.domain/some.song.m... [some.domain] &
$ mplayer some.song.mp3
I can start playing the song while it's still being transferred over the network. It's streaming AND being saved locally for future play. They are not mutually exclusive concepts.
Now, you can elect not to save something you transfer and call that "streaming" if you like. But it's purely an artificial restriction. To stream you must transfer it, and to save it locally you must transfer it. The transfer process can be used for either, or both at once.
You are simply not getting it. All streaming services I know have a download option. The real difference is a rental subscription vs buying non-DRM copies. Whether the economics work out depends on your listening habits.
And I still don't get it. (Score:2)
Maybe it's my work, etc... History but I just can't comprehend the streaming obsession. I'm a sysadmin, and nearly every damned user I have is on Spotify constantly. My wife is on Pandora constantly.
I have a pile of a couple of hundred CD's I've bought over the years I've turned into Oggs and I have digital albums I've bought online and put on my phone, my desktop at home, my desktop at works and everywhere I want my music.
My music works when the Internet is out (which is part of the history I spoke of, I
Headline is clickbait BS (Score:2)
The Nielsen report says nothing about how people listen to music. The report is about how people directly pay for music (either through streaming subscriptions or more traditional sales) and does not include radio (the audience isn't paying a direct fee for those, after all) or any other form of listening that isn't directly paid for by the listener.
The only way the headline would ever be valid would be if people purchasing CDs and MP3s listened to them once and then destroyed them, which is almost never g