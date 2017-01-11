Streaming TV is Beginning To Look a Lot Like Cable (theverge.com) 42
The advent of streaming TV services and over the top devices that support them has come at a cost. They used to work on a simple, unwritten principle: being different from normal cable services. You didn't have to pay for large, non-configurable bundles of channels that played shows in linear fashion and required you to use a digital video recorder built into the box (often for an extra fee) if you wanted to create your own collection of programming to watch on your own schedule. But that's not the case anymore, argues veteran technology columnist Walt Mossberg. He writes: The general idea is that each of these TV services will appeal to cord-cutters and cord-nevers who merely consider old-style cable and satellite TV too costly. To overcome that, each offers what are called "skinny bundles" of channels, with fewer choices, at various prices. On Sling, for instance, you start at about 30 channels for $20 a month. On DirecTV Now, it's 60 channels for $35 a month. Both offer other, costlier plans, with more channels, or add-on plans for HBO, or for specialized programming such as sports, or kids' shows. Both are working on DVR offerings. In other words, while the bundles may be cheaper and skinnier, they're still bundles, not unlike the tiers of programming offered by traditional cable and satellite services. And you can't assemble your own custom bundle. Also, unlike in the Netflix / Hulu model, the emphasis here is on networks, not shows.
Streaming from the Dark Corners of the Web (Score:4, Insightful)
Same thing, new package? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly. Services like Netflix suit me just fine. I don't watch sports, have little interest in most network TV offerings, so cable, in whatever form they try to deliver it, simply is of no interest to me.
Not to mention... (Score:3)
You still need an ISP to provide the internet connection so you can stream...
Re: (Score:2)
Some of those connections wont stream old fashioned analog tv much less anything considered HD.
Re: (Score:2)
It stands to reason that anyone reading or participating in any of these articles already has an internet connection and a reason for having that connection other than watching television.
I can read Slashdot from my phone, but I can't afford a dataplan on my phone that would allow my family to stream TV through my phone account. Maybe if I lived in Europe where they have insanely cheap data plans it would work. I'm not sure a phone connection would work for 2 or 3 people all streaming different TV at once even then,
Re: (Score:2)
You still need an ISP to provide the internet connection so you can stream...
That and they don't want net neutrality so they can charge/deprioritize various providers to their hearts content. It'll be great when those Comcast customers get NBC at 1080p, but Netflix at 480i.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, and the same company that had a monopoly on cable TV are also the same companies that have the monopoly on broadband ISP.
When I first cancelled my cable TV subscription, I was paying so much less overnight. The problem is, as other people have followed suit and "cut the chord" TWC has started charging more for internet service to make up for losing TV subscribers.
Now I'm paying the same amount for Internet that I used to pay for cable TV and internet... and then I have Netflix on top of that.
As long a
Unlike the Netflix/Hulu model? (Score:2)
Has the author not noticed that Netflix, with its strong move away from third party content and towards its own self-produced stuff, is basically turning itself into another network?
Hulu was created by the old-school networks as well... although, surprisingly, it's probably the least "network like" of all the major services.
Perhaps the author should've said "unlike the Crunchyroll model"?
Re: (Score:2)
This right here. I'm finally at the point where I'm considering dropping my Netflix account. It was good while it lasted but the content is now garbage, there is very little popular content, and we seem to be inundated with crappy Netflix only shows with B list actors and even worse acting / directing.
Article misses the point (Score:4, Informative)
Cord cutting is a revolt against three things - unreasonable cost, fixed schedules, and commercials.
Netflix sort of has the right model... almost (Score:2)
This is why netflix is cleaning house - it's on demand and doesn't force anyone to conform to their schedule.
Except that they don't offer much than I'm interested in watching. I've been a subscriber twice and dropped the service twice. I very much like what they offer in principle - ala carte all you can eat programming on my schedule. That's great. But the problem is that they don't have much that I actually want to watch. Their movie catalog was mostly old or B movies that I wasn't interested in. Few recent releases or stuff that I hadn't already seen. I don't care at all about their original programming
View on Demand (Score:3)
If I can't pick the show I want to watch and watch it when I want, then it's just cable with another name.
Flawed examples (Score:2)
However, Netflix, unlike cable providers offers single-fee, on demand, no advertising programming. This is what cord-cutters want.
Netflix (Score:2)
However, Netflix, unlike cable providers offers single-fee, on demand, no advertising programming. This is what cord-cutters want.
It's close. But Netflix doesn't have a lot of what I want to watch and finding stuff to watch on Netflix in my experience has been a painful process. I don't really care about their original programming and their catalogs of other programming is less than amazing, especially for recent releases.
Re: (Score:2)
Lately, I've been watching more on Hulu than on Netflix. If I had to cut one of those right now, NF would be gone.
Misleading Article, Basically Lies (Score:2)
This article focuses entirely on Sling and Direct TV, neither of which was ever intended to be like Netflix. Those services are both designed to function like a regular cable service, just over the internet instead of a dedicated cable line or satellite dish. Streaming services that aren't trying to be like cable are still nothing like cable.
Clickbait maybe? I don't know. Just a bullshit non-story that shouldn't be on the front page.
This is still an improvement (Score:2)
With streaming TV, the company which owns the pipes (your ISP) does not provide the service. Consequently, there is no service monopoly - any TV streaming service on the Internet could conceivably prov
Sony Vue (Score:2)
I recently tried Sony Playstaton Vue for a few weeks, and the experience was almost exactly like that being described by Walt....different channel packages at different price levels. I think the base package was $30 a month for about two dozen channels. I even had to sit through commercials, which is one of the primary reasons I ditched cable way back when.
I cancelled it after a few days. If you don't offer me anything at that price that I can't already get with cable, I'm not interested.
With more blackouts and not even real OTA feeds (Score:2)
With more blackouts and not even real OTA feeds. No they have the cut down watch feeds.
Also some like Layer3 TV force you rent there hardware ($10 an outlet) and it counts ageist your download cap as well.
It's the content providers (Score:3)
Avoid Sling (Score:2)
the emphasis here is on networks, not shows.
The emphasis isn't really on networks with Sling, it is on cheating the customer. If you look at the $20 "orange" offering from Sling you might not find anything that you want to watch at all (that was the case for me). The $25 "blue" package is a little better, it claims to offer more channels including FXX and National Geographic Wild. But these two channels (and perhaps others) are not really there, they only offer you a handful of archived show episodes
Re: (Score:2)
I assume you clipped out all the unskippable anti piracy warnings and preroll ads for other movies by the same studio?
Room for both models? (Score:2)
Most people still grew up with a TV that had a big round dial, or at least a remote with a "channel" keypad, and a group of shows associated with that "channel".
Those people seem somewhat alienated and lost having to search for programs by name, and the cutesy "wall of VCR boxes" - type results interface is a VERY inefficient way to present a simple results list. Think of how hideous and utterly useless Google would be if it showed the Home P