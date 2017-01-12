Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Amazon Launches Anime Channel for $5 Per Month, Its First Branded Subscription Channel

Posted by msmash from the anime-fans,-rejoice dept.
Todd Spangler, writing for Variety: Amazon is rolling out its first branded on-demand subscription service for Amazon Channels: Anime Strike, offering more than 1,000 series episodes and movies ranging from classic titles to current shows broadcast on Japanese TV. The Anime Strike channel is available to U.S. Amazon Prime members for $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial, the newest addition to the lineup of around 100 services now available in Amazon Channels. Amazon has struck exclusive U.S. streaming deals for several series on Anime Strike, including "Scum's Wish," "Onihei," "The Great Passage," "Vivid Strike!," "Crayon-Shin Chan Gaiden: Alien vs. Shinnosuke," and "Chi's Sweet Adventure."

    by Khyber ( 864651 ) on Thursday January 12, 2017 @11:47AM

    Most of it is moe, slice of life, and fanservice garbage.

    Stick with Crunchyroll or just go watch the shit for free on animefreak.tv as the Amazon list is a valueless waste of time.

      by djinn6 ( 1868030 )
      They did license a bunch of other anime with non-exclusive contracts, like Rurouni Kenshin and Mushi-shi. Their library is obviously much smaller than Crunchyroll's since they just started, but Amazon has a lot of money and things might change after a few seasons.

        by Khyber ( 864651 )

        The list of worthwhile licensed stuff is still very slim, and it's old to boot. And I bet that list will remain slim once helicopter mommy catches her kid suddenly watching Vampire Hunter D fully uncensored and complains.

    • If they can change Amazon Streaming Anime from "Where Anime Goes to Die" to "Where I spend 15 bucks to watch a season" it will be worth it. Because I'm not buying Prime to watch Anime.
  • Shouldn't that be attempt 437 after you've already tried everything people might actually pay for?

    P.S. Where is sneaky pete?
    • I think they can afford to take a few risks, what with The Grand Tour pulling down a few million prime subscriptions by itself.
      • Which is the next issue I have with this. I pay for Amazon's content already. I don't have an issue with some third party content costing a premium but I already pay for access to any of the actual Amazon content.

      by Anonymous Coward

      There are plenty of people who like anime, I myself wasn't big on it but have since really started to enjoy it. There is much more imagination used in the storyline and with sci-fi tv series being significant lacking, I find it works great to fill that hole. If you have netflix check out "Ajin" and see what you think.

    • Shouldn't that be attempt 437 after you've already tried everything people might actually pay for?

      Kids have a lot of disposable income, still. Cosmetic DLC proves this. I think this is actually a pretty safe bet.

  • 1,000 episodes? Is 2/3 of the content One Piece? There are some really long running anime series, so if the selection is 1,000 movies and episodes, your options are
    1) Only newer or shorter run series
    2) Only select episodes of a large variety of series
    3) The whole run of just a few series

    • They could have only two shows - One Piece and Naruto - and hit that number.

      • Absolutely. Warn me when they have One Piece at least, available on the same-day as in Japan. You want to make people pay for it ? At least propose something better than what fansubs do for free.

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is probably driven by Amazon.co.jp and not the American branch, which doesn't about what they can license for Prime.

    by Anonymous Coward
    It will be interesting to see if they can manage to pull people away from Netflix and Crunchyroll. Playing shows uncensored would be a good start, as both other services seem to only play censored versions.

  • Of this 1000 episodes they offer, how many require you pay an additional fee to watch?

    by fubarrr ( 884157 )

    Will there be a Jeff Bezos doin the tentacle thingï¼Y

    by sims 2 ( 994794 ) on Thursday January 12, 2017 @12:02PM

    Here I thought Prime was their premium offering.
    Now they are adding all these extra frills for just a few dollars more. How long until they start shrinking their prime catalog to make the other services look better?

    I'm pretty sure they already did it once when they added stars by making sure there was no overlap in their catalog.

    Amazon music unlimited:
    Great now I can pay for nearly a whole other prime subscription just for the music that's not on prime and still have less selection than spotify.

    Amazon anime:
    Great! now all the anime will vanish from amazon prime.
    Have to go back to netflix for that then.

    I wonder if amazon will ever update their app so audio stays in sync past the first 10 minutes.

  • I wish we could add some other live channels to our accounts like ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX for a nominal fee.

  • Unless it's uncensored (and unedited), has the original Japanese audio and subs, has the original Japanese songs for the intro and outro, and has the complete series and is up to date with the Japanese broadcasts for anything that's still airing, it's going to fail.

    You either have a no interest, a mild interest and just deal with what's already on Netflix / Amazon, or you care a little and you pay for Crunchyroll, or you really care and you download it uncensored, unedited, and poorly-subbed hours after it

