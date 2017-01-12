Amazon Launches Anime Channel for $5 Per Month, Its First Branded Subscription Channel (variety.com) 38
Todd Spangler, writing for Variety: Amazon is rolling out its first branded on-demand subscription service for Amazon Channels: Anime Strike, offering more than 1,000 series episodes and movies ranging from classic titles to current shows broadcast on Japanese TV. The Anime Strike channel is available to U.S. Amazon Prime members for $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial, the newest addition to the lineup of around 100 services now available in Amazon Channels. Amazon has struck exclusive U.S. streaming deals for several series on Anime Strike, including "Scum's Wish," "Onihei," "The Great Passage," "Vivid Strike!," "Crayon-Shin Chan Gaiden: Alien vs. Shinnosuke," and "Chi's Sweet Adventure."
Re: (Score:1)
KonoSuba is the greatest show ever created. Shitty American television can't compete.
The list sucks (Score:3)
Most of it is moe, slice of life, and fanservice garbage.
Stick with Crunchyroll or just go watch the shit for free on animefreak.tv as the Amazon list is a valueless waste of time.
Re: (Score:2)
Most Funimation stuff can be found on animefreak.tv, usually with better subs.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The list of worthwhile licensed stuff is still very slim, and it's old to boot. And I bet that list will remain slim once helicopter mommy catches her kid suddenly watching Vampire Hunter D fully uncensored and complains.
Re: (Score:2)
Anime? Seriously? (Score:2)
P.S. Where is sneaky pete?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
There are plenty of people who like anime, I myself wasn't big on it but have since really started to enjoy it. There is much more imagination used in the storyline and with sci-fi tv series being significant lacking, I find it works great to fill that hole. If you have netflix check out "Ajin" and see what you think.
Re: (Score:2)
Shouldn't that be attempt 437 after you've already tried everything people might actually pay for?
Kids have a lot of disposable income, still. Cosmetic DLC proves this. I think this is actually a pretty safe bet.
1,000 episodes? (Score:2)
1) Only newer or shorter run series
2) Only select episodes of a large variety of series
3) The whole run of just a few series
Re: (Score:2)
They could have only two shows - One Piece and Naruto - and hit that number.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If you want One Piece roughly same-day then do animefreak.tv
They didn't just relicense Crunchyroll (Score:1)
This is probably driven by Amazon.co.jp and not the American branch, which doesn't about what they can license for Prime.
Stiff competition. (Score:1)
It's Amazon, so... (Score:2)
Of this 1000 episodes they offer, how many require you pay an additional fee to watch?
eh (Score:2)
Will there be a Jeff Bezos doin the tentacle thingï¼Y
Seems kind of odd. (Score:3)
Here I thought Prime was their premium offering.
Now they are adding all these extra frills for just a few dollars more. How long until they start shrinking their prime catalog to make the other services look better?
I'm pretty sure they already did it once when they added stars by making sure there was no overlap in their catalog.
Amazon music unlimited:
Great now I can pay for nearly a whole other prime subscription just for the music that's not on prime and still have less selection than spotify.
Amazon anime:
Great! now all the anime will vanish from amazon prime.
Have to go back to netflix for that then.
I wonder if amazon will ever update their app so audio stays in sync past the first 10 minutes.
Nice start (Score:2)
I wish we could add some other live channels to our accounts like ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX for a nominal fee.
Nope (Score:2)
Unless it's uncensored (and unedited), has the original Japanese audio and subs, has the original Japanese songs for the intro and outro, and has the complete series and is up to date with the Japanese broadcasts for anything that's still airing, it's going to fail.
You either have a no interest, a mild interest and just deal with what's already on Netflix / Amazon, or you care a little and you pay for Crunchyroll, or you really care and you download it uncensored, unedited, and poorly-subbed hours after it