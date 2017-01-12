Cassettes Are Back, and Booming (fastcompany.com) 64
Long time reader harrymcc writes: By now, it isn't news that vinyl albums continue to sell, even in the Spotify era. But a new report says that sales of music on cassette are up 140 percent. The antiquated format is being embraced by everyone from indie musicians to Eminem and Justin Bieber. Fast Company's John Paul Titlow took a look at tape's unexpected revival, and why it's not solely about retro hipsterism.
Re:In this economy? (Score:4, Interesting)
Who has disposable income?
You can buy a used cassette player at a garage sale for like 25 cents. The seller will throw in a pile of cassettes for free. Those of us old enough to remember the 1970s look at cassettes as garbage to be disposed of. There is no rational reason to use them, and the only reasons listed in TFA are BS like being "tangible", as if having physical clutter in your life is a good thing. Also, stupid metrics like "up 140%" are meaningless without giving the base number, which TFA doesn't.
It IS hipsterism (if that's a word) (Score:4, Insightful)
The antiquated format is being embraced by everyone from indie musicians to Eminem and Justin Bieber. Fast Company's John Paul Titlow took a look at tape's unexpected revival, and why it's not solely about retro hipsterism.
There is no reason to use tape aside from "retro hipsterism". (isn't that redundant?) Tape sucks on SO many levels. Anyone who thinks it doesn't isn't old enough to have had to live with tapes. I can see it being kind of novel to someone once or twice but the charm will wear off fast. Seriously, tape has some use cases but playing music shouldn't be one of them. We used it back in the day because there wasn't anything better available.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
That's why you keep a cassette adapter around, not an actual cassette.
Re: (Score:2)
There are even Bluetooth ones: https://www.amazon.ca/Audio-Ca... [amazon.ca]
Re: (Score:2)
In which case you can purchase a cassette adapter that makes it an aux in, and still skip the tapes. Heck, they are even making Bluetooth cassette adapters now if you don't want to have the wire hanging out of the cassette jack. You then only carry one cassette and can drop 11 cassettes.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Sorry, it's not a complete explanation.
I'm an indy musician.
I don't have a lot of cash, and I don't have a lot of sales.
Unit for unit, on small runs, cassette tape is WAY cheaper than any other medium.
Cassette audio fidelity (or lack thereof) is a fine match for my typical output.
And for people who want digital fidelity, I include a slip of paper with a download code.
But yes, from a marketing and artistic standpoint, having a physical product on offer for those who want it is important, and no, streaming an
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Now with that being said, he said he also includes a "download code", hence he recorded it to a computer and uploaded, so I have no idea why he would go the tape route unless he wanted to appear retro-cool
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This has to be a troll.
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, it's not a complete explanation.
I'm an indy musician.
I don't have a lot of cash, and I don't have a lot of sales.
Unit for unit, on small runs, cassette tape is WAY cheaper than any other medium.
Cassette audio fidelity (or lack thereof) is a fine match for my typical output.
And for people who want digital fidelity, I include a slip of paper with a download code.
But yes, from a marketing and artistic standpoint, having a physical product on offer for those who want it is important, and no, streaming and digital downloads alone don't satisfy that need.
Yes, I was around for cassettes the first time. I was around before CDs. I know all the arguments, and have lived through them. Your casual dismissal is just incorrect.
You can get 100 CD's (printed disks in jewel case) for $139 [discmakers.com] does anyone do small cassette runs for less than $1.39/piece?
Blank CD-R's are 10 - 20 cents a piece in bulk if you have a very small run and want to record your own.
And more importantly, how do you find fans that still own cassette players? I don't even own a CD player anymore, all my disks get copied digitally, then they get packed away in a big CD wallet, never to be seen again. The last time I bought music from a small indie band, they emailed m
Re: (Score:2)
Oh gods this is so true.
I grew up in the 80s and 90s and cassettes were my main music format at the time.
The hiss. The tape becoming damaged now and then resulting in parts of your songs being screwed up. The poor speed regulation on many tape decks. The felt pad under the tape becoming damaged or falling out and having to replace it, hoping not to damage the tape in the process. The tape getting "eaten" by the deck. The fact that almost all prerecorded tapes were made with the lowest quality tape possible
Re: (Score:2)
I would agree, since I also lived through this horror, but the most expensive metal tapes with Dolby C processing sound almost like live audio. Seriously.
Re: (Score:2)
There is no reason to use tape aside from "retro hipsterism". (isn't that redundant?) Tape sucks on SO many levels. Anyone who thinks it doesn't isn't old enough to have had to live with tapes. I can see it being kind of novel to someone once or twice but the charm will wear off fast. Seriously, tape has some use cases but playing music shouldn't be one of them. We used it back in the day because there wasn't anything better available.
Yep. Back in the days before CDs, I only bought tapes if I had no choice - something went out of print on vinyl and was only available on tape. I've got a small number of old commercial cassettes sold by various music companies. These are real legitimate releases, not bootlegs. Some have long been completely unplayable. I've got a somewhat larger number of cassette tapes I made myself in that era. They all still work, although I rarely do anything with them. Commercial cassette quality was known to be
minidisc is where its happening! (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Totally, but Minidisc did get a bad rap, claims that ATRAC was inferior to MP3 which is lie.
I love my MD player/recorder, it rand on batteries as well as the portable CD player I had, better than the cassettes I had.
SCMS was a problem. Since cassettes have none of that, let's see how that goes. But copy protection for cassettes was actually inherent. Each generational copy got worse and worse, so digital media actually CAUSED the DRM revolution... Sort of.
Analogue revival (Score:2)
Vinyl recordings, magnetic tape, photo film. All are on the slow uptick since a few years ago.
Re: (Score:2)
Vinyl recordings, magnetic tape, photo film. All are on the slow uptick since a few years ago.
Buggy whips soon to follow!
Re: (Score:2)
I hear wax cylinders are making a comeback!
Re: (Score:2)
No, they are not (Score:2)
Cassetes have died long time ago and were totally pushed out by CD's.
CD's, at the same time, have been conquered by mp3/digital audios.
Now if you are talking about a bunch of retro aficionados, who collect vinyl, collect tapes, collect 35mm cameras. I am glad I do not hear that VHS tapes provide a more reliable image and have a soul.
Realistically, 140% increase is not enough to sustain increased interest in retro technology.
Re: (Score:2)
I am glad I do not hear that VHS tapes provide a more reliable image and have a soul
Don't worry I am sure you will soon.
Now this is just getting stupid (Score:2)
Compact Cassettes are nothing but entirely obsolete. Unlike vinyl which might in some cases have desirable audio characteristics compared with an compresses digital audio file, or even a CD. Cassettes just SUCK period full stop.
They are less seekable than even vinyl (which is quite seekable if you have good turn table) They are all sorts of problems with streching and temperature variation. They don't really have all that great a bandwidth, frequency response. They are fragile. All in all nobody should
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Tapes had portability going for them back in the day. You could take a lot more cassette tapes with you than you could vinyl records. Plus, a cassette player fit into your car easier than a record player would. They weren't a great solution, but they were the best we had with the technology of the day. However, their portability edge was surpassed by CDs and then shattered by MP3s.
The last time I touched a cassette tape was when I found one in my old room at my parents' house and decided to show my kids how
Re: (Score:2)
Apparently those are all plusses for certain 'noise artists' (no, I'm not looking that up).
OTOH, you don't need iTunes for it, so there is an upside.
percentage games (Score:1)
Remember, if you sold 1 last and you sold 2 this year, you increased sales by 100%.
I've seen this game far more than I'd care to count on the sales side.
Hipsters filling landfills. (Score:2)
Ironically, the resurgence of new retro hipster media (cassettes) that no one owns a player for is only explained by resurgence of yet another form of retro hipster media (vinyl) that has now become rather obscenely priced.
Of course, the only thing even more obscene than paying $30 for a piece of vinyl is paying five times that amount for a concert ticket.
I'm all for supporting artists, but perhaps we could figure out another way of doing it instead of creating another fucking AOL-era of worthless plastic m
Fake news? (Score:1)
Is this what they mean by fake news?
140% (Score:3)
Haha, I kid, I kid.
Bill the Cat is back and high on Life (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Cassettes offer no advantage
Media form factor. Smaller than CDs. Smaller than vinyl as well, although that has other issues with being a mobile media.
MP3 and FLAC assume some sort of digital storage media.
8-Track Tape is next (Score:2)
What could be more "retro" than 8-track tape. Imagine pulling few of these out at your next hipster party! Yeah they play continuously and have a hearty form factor to hold the curiosity and make a case for art.
If this takes off, with my 8-Track horde I will be rich!
I suppose it was Guardian of the Galaxy that .... (Score:1)
Physical Nostelgia / Not Quality (Score:2)
Personally for sound quality I would stick with CD or FLAC format digital file. They are both digital, zero compression and sound great assuming they were mastered properly and you're playing them on good quality speakers. If your speakers are of poor quality or you've lost your high frequency hearing with age, good luck telling the difference.
I can understand the attraction to tape or vinyl formats however. They have a physical aspect which folks also like. It is neat to see a tape load and play or to
Re: (Score:2)
Except analog magnetic tape is one of those "intermediate shitty formats" that provided convenience in its day and bridged the time gap between the older "good" formats and the newer "good" formats.
One wonders (Score:1)
One wonders if they are making these new cassettes to self destruct like the originals were rumored too
My art is shit (Score:2)
"Tapes were biggest mostly in noise and hardcore, where the fact that they were degraded was almost kind of an asset," says Keyes. "Because it made it sound muddier and screwed with the dynamics and the sound in an interesting way."
Translation the artistic works are so poor and of so little value its better if you don't look or listen to closely.
Re: (Score:2)
We skipped over 8 track. When is that going to be cool again?
I'm waiting. I still have a Marantz 8-track recorder in mothballs waiting for its comeback...
i always hated tape (Score:2)
tapes can stretch, sooner or later something is going to hang up and you will have stretched tape, with the exception of computer files CD/DVD is the only way to go, just keep them clean & dry and always keep them in their jackets when not in use so they dont get scratched
I don't buy it. (Score:2)
Hipsterism sure, but I don't buy it that tapes are popular for any kind of economic reasons. Seriously you can create your own CD's for no more and maybe less then tapes.
Perspective from someone who buys cassettes... (Score:1)