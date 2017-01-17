Netflix is 'Killing' DVD Sales, Research Finds (torrentfreak.com) 48
Netflix has become the go-to destination for many movie and TV fans. The service is bringing in billions for copyright holders, but it also has a downside. New research shows that the availability of content on Netflix can severely hurt physical disc sales, which traditionally have been the industry's largest revenue source. From a report: A new study published by researchers from Hong Kong universities provides some empirical evidence on this issue. Through a natural experiment, they looked at the interplay between Netflix availability and DVD sales in the United States. The experiment took place when the Epix entertainment network, which distributes movies and TV-shows from major studios including Paramount and Lionsgate, left Netflix for Hulu in 2015. Since Hulu has a much smaller market share, these videos no longer reached a large part of the audience. At least not by default. The researchers used difference to examine the effect on DVD sales, while controlling for various other variables. The results, published in a paper this week, show that DVD sales increased significantly after the content was taken off Netflix, almost by a quarter. "Our difference-in-difference analyses show that the decline in the streaming availability of Epix's content leads to a 24.7% increase in their DVD sales in the three months after the event," the paper reads.
This seems to run against the common talking point that people won't pay for content if they can't find it for free. If people really are buying the physical discs and revenues are going up when they can't find it online for free. (or nearly free, comparatively)
No, I will not purchase a dvd when a HD is available.
No, I will not purchase a blu-ray because I don't want to damage the blu-ray, store the blu-ray, purchase additional blu-ray players or get off my lazy ass to find a blu-ray and put it in the player.
Yes, I'll pay for a movie in one of the common streaming services for $10-$20 per movie.
It's clearly a generational thing. Many older individuals can't seem to understand that dvds are inconvenient.
Then you are irrelevant as far as this topic goes. Why even bother to post?
To see himself post?
It's like the people who post responses to questions on Amazon with "I don't know, I haven't opened it yet"
To people like this:
No one cares you haven't opened it/don't use it. If that's your comment, you aren't the target audience of the question. If we want to know the finer points of hog tying our sister and pulling a train on her, we'll ask you. Otherwise, stay out of intelligent conversation and leave it to those wanting to discuss the actual topic at hand.
It is bad because this type of research could lead to less availability of movies on streaming services. If the studios have hard proof that Netflix is costing them money, why would they allow their movies to be shown on Netflix? Either we would see far less movies available, or the prices would go up.
but now they have some actual evidence of what the difference in disc revenue is. This could be useful (to either/both sides) next time Netflix needs to negotiate streaming contracts - Netflix can't claim "it won't affect your DVD sales" and the studios can't claim "without streaming we'd sell ten times as many, you have to pay us based on that".
It will be annoying and sad if this reduces streaming availability, but having it based on evidence seems like an overall win in the long run.
If the studios have hard proof that Netflix is costing them money, why would they allow their movies to be shown on Netflix?
The article doesn't say that Netflix is costing them money, just that they sold 25% more DVDs when they weren't available on Netflix. It's entirely possible that their streaming revenue would exceed the extra revenue from those DVD sales, but there aren't enough details there to say one way or the other.
I have always thought of Netflix as a bone yard. Movies end up there once they aren't even worthy of the Walmart bargain bin anymore.
This decline in DVD sales and prices has been going on for a VERY long time already.
Blaming it on Netflix is a bit silly.
The idea of a DVD seems quaint to a lot of people these days. I wouldn't buy them myself if I couldn't convert them into nice DRM free files.
It's not every time they watch (at least with Netflix), it's every time they relicense. Netflix is smart and doesn't want to disincentivize itself from having people actually use the service, they want their customers to use it every free moment (it allows Netflix to charge more in the end).
Netflix wants to be able to be an all you can eat service, and that requires them not having per view fees.
There would be a return (for the producer) every time Netflix reups with something, but there's that with format
That would depend on what's generating more money. What the studio's want is to have their cake and eat it too, in other words they want disc sales and streaming sales. Practically what that means is they will simply delay streaming availability until a certain number of months after the DVD/BluRay is available so as to capture both revenue streams. Several of the studio's already do this.
You might not care, but the studios would. If they think they can increase DVD sales by not letting Netflix stream the movie, they'll do so. Netflix's library can already be a bit thin at times and this could worsen it. (Win win in the mind of the studios except that piracy would increase without Netflix.)
So, studios gain money from more DVD sales, but loose money that they could have gotten from Netflix. As long as the two amounts are approximately equal, then why would the studio even care?
Who buys DVDs anymore? They're not even HD (Score:3)
DVDs are a dying business. The future is streaming. Who doesn't know that?
The owning economy as opposed to the sharing/renting economy. And as past analysis have shown, the Netflix movie catalog is shit.
Even so, at one time you could at least rent a DVD from netflix of an "old" movie. No more. And nowhere else either, streaming or physical. In effect, a huge percentage of the movie catalogue is no longer available.
You can't sell someone a physical copy they can watch whenever they want while simultaneously getting them to pay you for it continuously. You can get one or the other. The studios wanted this "pay to play" system because all they saw was "Oh, wow, people will pay us for indefinite rentals! Infinite money! And we can do this for all the movies we don't sell too!" only to learn that the rate at which they will do so is far less than what they get on impulse and short-term need purchases. People will buy a
You can't sell someone a physical copy they can watch whenever they want while simultaneously getting them to pay you for it continuously. You can get one or the other. The studios wanted this "pay to play" system because all they saw was "Oh, wow, people will pay us for indefinite rentals! Infinite money! And we can do this for all the movies we don't sell too!" only to learn that the rate at which they will do so is far less than what they get on impulse and short-term need purchases. People will buy a physical copy because they get excited about a title momentarily; they don't watch it more than a few times and ultimately regret or just realize the purchase wasn't really necessary. Now that rush of excitement is spent by the first or second Netflix watch and they don't see the need to purchase the thing.
Then there are used DVD sales, where the studio gets none of the revenue after the first sale.
Why the hell do people want to own expensive cows and manage barn inventories when milk is cheap and fresh for $10 a month? Netflix is to DVD sales as internal combustion is to horse buggies. Research is limited to finding what research looks for.
unlike what we were told initially, that you could scratch it with a screwdriver and it would keep working regardless
But how is streaming going to meet our screwdriver movie-scratching needs?
It takes about 2 minutes of typing occasionally at the command line to rip the main title of the DVD and save it as an MKV file. Then, whenever you want to watch the film now or in the future, you don't have to deal with anything else that might be on that DVD. You never even have to take the DVD down from the shelf again unless you catastrophically lo
I like having what I want when I want it.
Forms of consumption other than privately owned physical media simply don't allow for this.
You're at the mercy of what corporations let you have at a given time and they can change their minds at any moment.
the vast majority of films don't need to be watched more than once.
Spoken by an Anonymous Coward who obviously doesn't have children. My six-year-old boy is on what must be his 863rd viewing of his Angry Birds movie DVD.
Next thing you know they'll be saying that automobiles are killing off the buggy-whip market.
Market clearing price to watch a movie – once, or 100 times by streaming – is lower than the cost to own it on Blu-Ray or DVD.
Studios may try to raise that price – temporarily – by not releasing the movie to Netflix streaming. But eventually they will, after disc sales fall off.
I'm in no hurry.
