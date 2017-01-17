Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Netflix is 'Killing' DVD Sales, Research Finds

Posted by msmash from the how-things-work dept.
Netflix has become the go-to destination for many movie and TV fans. The service is bringing in billions for copyright holders, but it also has a downside. New research shows that the availability of content on Netflix can severely hurt physical disc sales, which traditionally have been the industry's largest revenue source. From a report: A new study published by researchers from Hong Kong universities provides some empirical evidence on this issue. Through a natural experiment, they looked at the interplay between Netflix availability and DVD sales in the United States. The experiment took place when the Epix entertainment network, which distributes movies and TV-shows from major studios including Paramount and Lionsgate, left Netflix for Hulu in 2015. Since Hulu has a much smaller market share, these videos no longer reached a large part of the audience. At least not by default. The researchers used difference to examine the effect on DVD sales, while controlling for various other variables. The results, published in a paper this week, show that DVD sales increased significantly after the content was taken off Netflix, almost by a quarter. "Our difference-in-difference analyses show that the decline in the streaming availability of Epix's content leads to a 24.7% increase in their DVD sales in the three months after the event," the paper reads.

  • Should I care? (Score:3)

    by kaka.mala.vachva ( 1164605 ) on Tuesday January 17, 2017 @03:05PM (#53684187)
    I don't see this as a downside at all, or even an upside for that matter. Should I care? I don't like to own dvds, I rarely watch the same movie multiple times. If I can rent and watch it, so much the better - less cost, less waste. Clearly, I'm not alone in this, given the figures. If dvd sales are replaced with streaming rentals, who is affected adversely? Apart from the handful of companies that produce the dvds and their packaging?

    • Re:Should I care? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Jason Levine ( 196982 ) on Tuesday January 17, 2017 @03:10PM (#53684229) Homepage

      You might not care, but the studios would. If they think they can increase DVD sales by not letting Netflix stream the movie, they'll do so. Netflix's library can already be a bit thin at times and this could worsen it. (Win win in the mind of the studios except that piracy would increase without Netflix.)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by harrkev ( 623093 )

        So, studios gain money from more DVD sales, but loose money that they could have gotten from Netflix. As long as the two amounts are approximately equal, then why would the studio even care?

    • When I download files through torrent communities, I look for the magic words "BD rip" or "BD remux" or, for films not yet available in high def, DVD9. That means that you are getting bit-for-bit the same quality as the released Blu-ray/DVD. If studios stop releasing physical media and everything is available only through streaming websites, then you're only going to be able to get your films with lesser quality or higher filesizes.
  • They no longer have to pay the cost of shipping physical media... As long as they can shift their revenue source over to the digital platform, who cares? The money saved on DVD's / shipping / labor more than make up for it.

  • Who buys DVDs anymore? They're not even HD (Score:3)

    by SensitiveMale ( 155605 ) on Tuesday January 17, 2017 @03:08PM (#53684209)

    DVDs are a dying business. The future is streaming. Who doesn't know that?

    • The owning economy as opposed to the sharing/renting economy. And as past analysis have shown, the Netflix movie catalog is shit.

      Even so, at one time you could at least rent a DVD from netflix of an "old" movie. No more. And nowhere else either, streaming or physical. In effect, a huge percentage of the movie catalogue is no longer available.

    • I buy DVD's and BlueRays. I like to own the "Right to Use" the content. I like not to have to rely on a given provider to have a contract to to stream content in order to be able to watch to something. I will watch some shows and movies multiple times. So for a certain core set up media I want to own the media. All that crufty back catalogue of movies and shows that is no longer available on streaming services, mine to see at any time of my choosing. I even ( GASP ) buy actual books from time to tim

  • You can't have it both ways... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You can't sell someone a physical copy they can watch whenever they want while simultaneously getting them to pay you for it continuously. You can get one or the other. The studios wanted this "pay to play" system because all they saw was "Oh, wow, people will pay us for indefinite rentals! Infinite money! And we can do this for all the movies we don't sell too!" only to learn that the rate at which they will do so is far less than what they get on impulse and short-term need purchases. People will buy a

    • You can't sell someone a physical copy they can watch whenever they want while simultaneously getting them to pay you for it continuously. You can get one or the other. The studios wanted this "pay to play" system because all they saw was "Oh, wow, people will pay us for indefinite rentals! Infinite money! And we can do this for all the movies we don't sell too!" only to learn that the rate at which they will do so is far less than what they get on impulse and short-term need purchases. People will buy a physical copy because they get excited about a title momentarily; they don't watch it more than a few times and ultimately regret or just realize the purchase wasn't really necessary. Now that rush of excitement is spent by the first or second Netflix watch and they don't see the need to purchase the thing.

      Then there are used DVD sales, where the studio gets none of the revenue after the first sale.

  • DVD's costing $15-49 is killing DVD sales. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why the hell do people want to own expensive cows and manage barn inventories when milk is cheap and fresh for $10 a month? Netflix is to DVD sales as internal combustion is to horse buggies. Research is limited to finding what research looks for.

  • Bye-bye, DVD (Score:3)

    by OneHundredAndTen ( 1523865 ) on Tuesday January 17, 2017 @03:11PM (#53684237)
    I can't wait for this medium (and its high resolution counterpart) to die. Not only it is a fragile PoS - unlike what we were told initially, that you could scratch it with a screwdriver and it would keep working regardless - but, in addition, they tend to be shipped with unskippable junk that you have to watch every single time, before watching the material you are interested in.

    • unlike what we were told initially, that you could scratch it with a screwdriver and it would keep working regardless

      But how is streaming going to meet our screwdriver movie-scratching needs?

    • but, in addition, they tend to be shipped with unskippable junk that you have to watch every single time, before watching the material you are interested in.

      It takes about 2 minutes of typing occasionally at the command line to rip the main title of the DVD and save it as an MKV file. Then, whenever you want to watch the film now or in the future, you don't have to deal with anything else that might be on that DVD. You never even have to take the DVD down from the shelf again unless you catastrophically lo

  • No shit? (Score:3)

    by JustAnotherOldGuy ( 4145623 ) on Tuesday January 17, 2017 @03:17PM (#53684281)

    Next thing you know they'll be saying that automobiles are killing off the buggy-whip market.

  • We owned media in a time where the burden of re-acquiring it was too great. Now that I can rent just about anything from Amazon or iTunes from the comfort of my couch precludes the need for me to permanently store it on site. Very few of the films I still own are available on Netflix. I doubt Netflix is solely to blame, it is the ubiquity of media on all the various services many of us subscribe. And if we've learned anything from the music industry, the film industry should be cheering this since subscript

  • Econ 101 (Score:3)

    by darthsilun ( 3993753 ) on Tuesday January 17, 2017 @03:21PM (#53684305)

    Market clearing price to watch a movie – once, or 100 times by streaming – is lower than the cost to own it on Blu-Ray or DVD.

    Studios may try to raise that price – temporarily – by not releasing the movie to Netflix streaming. But eventually they will, after disc sales fall off.

    I'm in no hurry.

  • ... and DVD sales really cut into VHS sales.

