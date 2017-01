While Samsung dropped 3D support in 2016 , LG and Sony -- the last two major TV makers to support the 3D feature in their TVs -- will stop doing so in 2017. None of their TVs, including the high-end OLED TV models, will be able to show 3D movies and TV shows. As a result, 3D TV is dead . The question is no longer when ( or even why ) 3D TVs will become obsolete, it's will 3D TVs ever rise again? CNET reports:As for whether or not 3D TVs will ever become popular again, David Katzmaier writes via CNET, based on his own "anecdotal experience as a TV reviewer":