Sony Is Weighing a Sale of Film, TV Business (nypost.com) 11
Sony could be exploring the sale of its film and television unit just a week after announcing the departure of Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton. From a report: Tokyo's Sony Corp. is listening to bank pitches about a potential sale of its film and TV operations, several sources told The Post. "Every bank is pushing pitches," said one person familiar with the process. Another confirmed that banks have paid a flurry of visits to Tokyo to advise on a sale of Sonyâ(TM)s film and TV business. The Post was first to report that the Japanese owners were ready to listen to bid proposals if they had the right number attached. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves has long signaled interest in acquiring the asset, though several Chinese bidders could be in the wings. Sony CEO Kaz Hirai has denied any intent to sell the firm during the five years he's been in the top slot at the company. Still, he has not appointed a successor to Lynton, despite knowing of his intention to depart for some time. That has sparked speculation that there may be no position to fill.
Would be great... (Score:1)
...maybe then they could stop fucking up every single product with copyprotection (which soley killed the MD)...
Good Idea! (Score:2)
They should sell Sir Paul his stuff back and go back to being tech wizards.
And maybe Apple should look at Sony before they go down the same path.
Full disclosure: I own stock in both.
Yet another Disney subsidiary? (Score:2)
Somehow, I wouldn't be surprised to see Disney throw their hat in the ring. They've been buying up content properties left and right, lately.
(Not honestly sure whether that would be a good thing or a bad thing, though...)
They probably wouldn't mind getting the Sony licensed Marvel properties back either.
