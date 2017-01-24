Amazon's Best Picture Oscar Nod Makes History For Streaming Media (fortune.com) 11
Hollywood is buzzing after Tuesday morning's long-awaited Oscar nominations announcements, finally revealing who will be competing for an Academy Award on Feb. 26. One of the biggest stories of the morning was the nominations haul scored by e-commerce giant Amazon and its streaming video arm, Amazon Studios. From a report: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave Amazon's big Oscar contender, director Kenneth Lonergan's devastating drama Manchester by the Sea, six total nominations on Tuesday. Manchester by the Sea, which Amazon co-distributed with indie studio Roadside Attractions, is nominated for Best Picture, while Lonergan is nominated in both the directing and original screenplay categories. Actors Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, and Lucas Hedges all also scored acting category nods. In total, Amazon has seven nominations, with the Iranian thriller The Salesman -- which Amazon is distributing in the U.S. -- up for Best Foreign Picture. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has made no secret about his desire to win an Academy Award -- an accomplishment no streaming service has yet pulled off -- and the company has spent a lot of money building out its portfolio of original feature films as it looks to compete with more traditional Hollywood studios. Last year, Amazon saw its Oscar hopes dashed after the company's collaboration with director Spike Lee on the film Chi-Raq failed to garner any nominations. But Amazon also spent a reported $10 million on the distribution rights to Manchester by the Sea at last year's Sundance Film Festival.
Not available for streaming at the moment (Score:3)
This movie is currently only available to see in movie theaters and in fact would not be eligible for the Oscars if it was just a streaming movie.
I was wondering about that, I mean good for Amazon but if it's not streaming before winning how does it really make this a first for streaming media?
Um, not yet. This is a first-run movie currently in the theaters.
Streaming has not come into the picture yet, so I'm not sure how this is a "win for streaming"? Nothing has been streamed yet.
It's an eventual win for Amazon's lock-in, anyway. Of course I wouldn't be surprised if this joined the list of items where "you may have Prime streaming, but you still have to pay extra to see this".
Seriously? They bet on Spike Lee in 2015? (Score:2)
Amazon saw its Oscar hopes dashed after the company's collaboration with director Spike Lee on the film Chi-Raq failed to garner any nominations.
I guess they didn't get the memo that he hasn't made a decent movie in over 20 years.
Washed up old awards ceremony (Score:3)
Maybe that's too harsh, but it's never something I watched except when there was nothing else good on tv.