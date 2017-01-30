Vinyl Record Production Gets a Much-Needed Tech Upgrade

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Ever wondered why you sometimes have to wait months after an album's launch to get the music on vinyl? It's not necessarily because the label hates vinyl -- in many cases, it's because the decades-old manufacturing process can't keep up with the format's resurgence. From a report on Engadget: Relief may be in sight for turntable fans, though. Viryl Technologies is producing a pressing machine system, WarmTone, that should drag vinyl production into the modern era. Much of WarmTone's improvement rests in its use of modern engineering. It's more reliable when producing the "pucks" that become records, makes it easier to switch out stampers (the negatives that press records) and sports a trimming/stacking system that can better handle large-scale production. Also, there's a raft of sensors -- the machine checks everything from pressure to temperature to timing, so companies will immediately know if something goes wrong.

  • Usually, such formats all include DRM. How do they make money without DRM??? If you believe the MPAA, they'd be bankrupt by now!

    • No need of DRM. People who buy vinyl want to listen "vinyl" (and vinyls are much harder to duplicate, compared to a CD or a file).

    • records are not lossless and every copy is unique and imperfect. not only that, but the act of PLAYING it destroys and degrades the medium.

      I grew up with lp's and I'm happy to say that the last one I played was well over 20 yrs ago.

      today's dacs are so good and the a/d's in studios are so good, there is zero reason for using lp's at home.

      the ONLY valid reason is that the mix is intentionally different, which makes zero sense. there is more dyn range in cd and 'files' than any LP could produce. and yet, th

  • Can they solve the problem of the record skipping in my car?

    I have all of the gold plated monster cables and everything....

  • ... how the millions of LPs. EPs and singles were manufactured in ancient times! IRC its not only the pressing, but also the production of pucks and the creation of negative masters that do slow down the production nowadays - not many of the suppliers of specialized services left (some goes for the accumulated knowledge). That aside it seems a good idea that some of the press runs in the 70s and 80s would have needed to avoid that crappy quality sold back then.
  • Injection moulding [discogs.com] is a real step change compared to this

  • Oh for goodness sake (Score:3)

    by Jethro ( 14165 ) on Monday January 30, 2017 @10:00AM (#53765679) Homepage

    Vinyl had a tech update decades ago. It's called "CDs".

    This obsession with obsolete and empirically inferior technology is baffling. Yes, I know it started as a backlash over bad MP3 compression, but that obsession killed superior technologies, the tech upgrades to CDs - SACD, DVD-A and pure DTS albums. All you vinyl obsessed people are making things worse, not better.

    What's next? Let's all go back to watching movies on VHS and old CRTs! It's how the director wanted it to be seen, right? How about analogue cellphones and leaded gasoline?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by GWBasic ( 900357 )

      I have shelves full of DVD-As, which I treasure. I also treasure my vinyl when I love an album enough to want a physical representation. Why? Two reasons:

      • Cover art: Vinyl is the best way to deliver large scale artwork
      • Simplicity: DVD-A has DRM. CDs require complicated playback hardware. You can build your own record player if you want to.

      I don't run around pretending that records sound better... They don't. But that's not the point, the point is to have a physical recording of music that I love that'll stil

  • I would have assumed to delay was to encourage people to buy albums twice, once they they can get it right away and then again to fulfill there irrational desire to the reto.

