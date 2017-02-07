Battlestar Galactica Actor Richard Hatch Dies At 71 (tmz.com) 14
New submitter computerman413 writes: TMZ reports that Richard Hatch has passed away at 71 from pancreatic cancer. Hatch played Apollo on the original Battlestar Galactica, and had a recurring role as terrorist Tom Zarek on the reimagined Battlestar Galactica.
More seriously though, pancreatic cancer is one of the worst ways to go.
I always respected his efforts to revive the BattleStar Galactica IP when there wasn't much interest in doing so. Reminds me of what I did with AoE 2.
Man, this news makes me feel old.
A real bad way to go and apparently it's often not detected until it's too late; of entertainment people I know of who went that way Patrick Swayze, John Hurt, Steve Jobs, Alan Rickman, Pavarottti, Fred Gwynne (Herman Munster and the judge in My Cousin Vinnie), Pernell Roberts, Brock Peters, Frank Herbert and I'm sure there's more that I can't think of.
A cousin of mine had terminal liver cancer and his son told me the last three months were bad (he didn't want to see any family after a certain point) he was
Damn you CBS studios... (Score:1)
I never thought CBS would go that far to keep Star Trek: Axanar from being made.
On a serious note, it's a shame that Mr. Hatch was never able to get his Battlestar Galactica revival off the ground. While the 1970's version was corny, I enjoyed it when it aired.
I've always thought that Battlestar Galactica could have been an excellent series had it been rebooted in a slightly less radical way, as it's got a simple but compelling formula. Update the tech, eliminate some of the cheese, but keep the basic premise and characters largely intact. While I'm sure many people enjoyed the 2004 series, it sort of lost me when it decided on "cylons are identical to humans" (which might have been fine in limited doses, but I was a fan of actual robotic cylons), and then veer
Thanks for the link.
OMG he was older than EJO (Score:2)
By 2 years at that.
As someone said here, very sad to see another great personality part due to pancreatic cancer. From my standpoint, as a fan, I believe he had a successful artistic life where he displayed great ability performing multiple types (his villain comeback is proof). He did look (in the BSG shows, where I happened to see him perform) like he loved what he did for a living, and his mojo was notoriously contagious on stage. It even surpassed the fourth wall as I really did feel his character emoti
The scary thing is (Score:2)
