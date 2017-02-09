Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Businesses It's funny. Laugh.

Overeager Investors Seeking Snap Buy Snap Interactive Instead (cnet.com) 26

Posted by msmash from the weird-story-of-the-day dept.
Stephen Shankland, writing for CNET: Investors eager to cash in on the initial public offering of Snap, makers of the popular Snapchat app, have instead been buying shares of Snap Interactive, maker of the Paltalk video chat app and FirstMet dating app. Snap Interactive stock, traded over the counter and not on major exchanges like Nasdaq, has slid below $6 per share in recent years, according to Google Finance. On Monday, after Snap detailed its IPO plans, though, its stock surged to $15 and remained between $8 and $10 per share Wednesday.

Overeager Investors Seeking Snap Buy Snap Interactive Instead More | Reply

Overeager Investors Seeking Snap Buy Snap Interactive Instead

Comments Filter:

  • Oh snap! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    What else?

  • Overeager = dumbass (Score:5, Insightful)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Thursday February 09, 2017 @01:04PM (#53833819)
    >> Overeager Investors Seeking X Buy Y Instead

    "Overeager" is the nicest euphemism for "complete dumbass" I've ever heard. I can't wait to use this in the office.

  • There's a saying for that (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    A fool and his money are soon parted.

  • When Check Point Software Technologies [checkpoint.com] (a company that produces Internet security products, such as FireWall-1) had its own IPO, some investor gladly bought Checkpoint Systems [checkpointsystems.com]'s stock (at the time, producing store exit security systems for preventing theft). Shachar

    • I wonder if anyone's done intentional stock market "typosquatting" yet. Anyone know if it's illegal? I'm, uh, asking for a friend...

  • When Nintendo brought out their first Mario game for the iPhone, investors bided up the stock price until they found it was a different company partially owned by Nintendo that did the game. Nice run up for those who were ready to sell.

  • Piranhas going into a feeding frenzy as soon as they smell blood. That's noteworthy now?

  • All the teens and 20 somethings I know have migrated from Snapchat to Whatsapp. Snap has jumped the shark already.

    I hear Hillary Clinton likes Snapchat though, the messages you type automatically disappear! Maybe they can cater to the over 60 crowd.

Slashdot Top Deals

Do you guys know what you're doing, or are you just hacking?

Close