Overeager Investors Seeking Snap Buy Snap Interactive Instead (cnet.com) 26
Stephen Shankland, writing for CNET: Investors eager to cash in on the initial public offering of Snap, makers of the popular Snapchat app, have instead been buying shares of Snap Interactive, maker of the Paltalk video chat app and FirstMet dating app. Snap Interactive stock, traded over the counter and not on major exchanges like Nasdaq, has slid below $6 per share in recent years, according to Google Finance. On Monday, after Snap detailed its IPO plans, though, its stock surged to $15 and remained between $8 and $10 per share Wednesday.
Overeager = dumbass (Score:5, Insightful)
"Overeager" is the nicest euphemism for "complete dumbass" I've ever heard. I can't wait to use this in the office.
You're right that it's gibberish, but that gibberish could have been corrected by writing a better sentence.
Headlines historically have been written with capitalized first letters for all of the words.
Except for works like is, the, and, or, of, etc., unless they are the first word of the sentence.
Absolute gibberish. Start capitalizing only the words that should be capitalized.
Headline capitalization has been a special case in the English language for centuries, so what the editors did here is appropriate, but even if you were to capitalize it normally it would still be "Overeager investors seeking Snap buy Snap Interactive instead", which doesn't do much to help you understand the situation.
Nope, just you.
There's a saying for that (Score:1)
A fool and his money are soon parted.
Not for the first time (Score:2)
I wonder if anyone's done intentional stock market "typosquatting" yet. Anyone know if it's illegal? I'm, uh, asking for a friend...
We seen this before... (Score:2)
I think you mean when Pokemon GO came out.
That's news? (Score:2)
Piranhas going into a feeding frenzy as soon as they smell blood. That's noteworthy now?
Snap is already old and busted (Score:2)
All the teens and 20 somethings I know have migrated from Snapchat to Whatsapp. Snap has jumped the shark already.
I hear Hillary Clinton likes Snapchat though, the messages you type automatically disappear! Maybe they can cater to the over 60 crowd.