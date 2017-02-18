German Government Tells Parents: Destroy This WiFi-Connected Doll (theverge.com) 106
It's illegal in Germany now to sell a talking doll named "My Friend Cayla," according to a story shared by Slashdot reader Bruce66423. And that's just the beginning. The Verge reports: A German government watchdog has ordered parents to "destroy" an internet-connected doll for fear it could be used as a surveillance device. According to a report from BBC News, the German Federal Network Agency said the doll (which contains a microphone and speaker) was equivalent to a "concealed transmitting device" and therefore prohibited under German telecom law... In December last year, privacy advocates said the toy recorded kids' conversations without proper consent, violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.
Cayla uses a microphone to listen to questions, sending this audio over Wi-Fi to a third-party company that converts it to text. This is then used to search the internet, allowing the doll to answer basic questions, like "What's a baby kangaroo called?" as well as play games. In addition to privacy concerns over data collection, security researchers found that Cayla can be easily hacked. The doll's insecure Bluetooth connection can be compromised, letting a third party record audio via the toy, or even speak to children using its voice.
The Electronic Privacy Information Center has said toys like this "subject young children to ongoing surveillance...without any meaningful data protection standards." One researcher pointed out that the doll was accessible from up to 33 feet away -- even through walls -- using a bluetooth-enabled device.
Cayla uses a microphone to listen to questions, sending this audio over Wi-Fi to a third-party company that converts it to text. This is then used to search the internet, allowing the doll to answer basic questions, like "What's a baby kangaroo called?" as well as play games. In addition to privacy concerns over data collection, security researchers found that Cayla can be easily hacked. The doll's insecure Bluetooth connection can be compromised, letting a third party record audio via the toy, or even speak to children using its voice.
The Electronic Privacy Information Center has said toys like this "subject young children to ongoing surveillance...without any meaningful data protection standards." One researcher pointed out that the doll was accessible from up to 33 feet away -- even through walls -- using a bluetooth-enabled device.
Re: (Score:3)
I know, right? Why can't I put a concealed, Internet-connected surveillance device in my daughter's bedroom? This is a clear violation of my freedoms!
Re: (Score:2)
Why can't they just stitch "I record audio and upload it to the Internet" on a replacement shirt for the doll and call it done?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Well, that depends on how you interpret it.
The German agency could be ordering people to destroy the doll because they are 'protecting' the child from her parents.
The parents are likely in all cases completely innocent, but that doesn't preclude a Government Agency from assuming the worst and prosecuting the parents.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't have a problem with a government ordering someone to respect someone else's privacy. Not that I don't find some things governments do repulsive. I do have a problem with governments illegally invading their citizen's privacy, and then imprisoning whistle blowers. Jesus bloody Christ, worry about something that actually matters.
Re: (Score:2)
Betas? Grow up. But at least you didn't use "cuck" that is so popular with the extreme right nowadays, presumably describing themselves and their fantasies...
For us that can read German (and those that have the intelligence to use a translation service for that matter) can differentiate between orders and advise.
Re:Money back (Score:4, Insightful)
The article is wrong. The state didn't ORDER it, they RECCOMMENDED it.
Re: (Score:2)
What about Mattel's Barbie doll?
Klaus? Not a big seller.
Echo (Score:3)
If they can do that to a mere doll, what would they do to an Echo?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
The issue is that it's a "disguised" recording device. It's in the same category as teddy bear surveillance cameras.
Re: (Score:1)
Leave pedobear alone.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Echo (Score:4, Interesting)
Which, of course, is only partially true, as 99.99% of all adults will not have the slightest clue (or ability to verify) when Echo records something, and whether or not that recording goes to some remote 3rd-party.
Re: (Score:2)
That is why I don't have an Echo, or such a doll
:D
Re: (Score:2)
But you have a smart phone?
Re: (Score:3)
This.
When I look at my smartphone I see the fucking Eye of Sauron.
Scary little fucking things.
Re:Echo (Score:4, Funny)
When I look at my smartphone I see the fucking Eye of Sauron.
Good choice of background pic!
Re: (Score:2)
It's not a problem as long as you're aware that it's a spy. It's all the people that think it's just a phone. People trust the damn thing they take it with them to murder someone. On the drive to hide the body and then back to the house. When they get picked up they say, "No officer, I was home all night." Then they find out the phone told the police where you were every minute of the night. I'm amazed how often this shit happens. If I was going to do anything illegal I'd throw the fucker into a neigh
Re: (Score:2)
On my Smartphone are no interesting apps.
Everything has internet access disabled, except google maps and Safari unless if I have WiFi ofc.
If anything would spy on me, I most certainly would notice that due to network activity and bandwith consumption.
Re: (Score:2)
The Echo animates a bright blue light rimming the top of the device when it hears the trigger keyword and begins recording. The required Alexa app contains a complete history of everything recorded right on the home screen, and what it thought you said, allowing you to give feedback on each item. Given this, I'd wager that most people that own one have a pretty clear idea of what its doing. Granted, Amazon could modify this behavior at any time, but given that it would be possible for a security research
Re: (Score:2)
The Echo animates a bright blue light rimming the top of the device when it hears the trigger keyword and begins recording.
The English language reports on this case unfortunately leave out quite a few details.
The doll has some LED light that is supposed to show when it is recording, just like the Amazon Echo. But this LED on the doll is unreliable and often does not worke. Plus, the LED can even be deactivated in the app used to control the doll. And that is against a law here in Germany that makes concealed recording devices illegal.
Re: (Score:2)
The theory about Echo and such is that those are not disguised eavesdropping devices.
Which, of course, is only partially true, as 99.99% of all adults will not have the slightest clue (or ability to verify) when Echo records something, and whether or not that recording goes to some remote 3rd-party.
Well, they wouldn't in Europe since reselling collected personal data is illegal. Amazon can use it themselves, but they can't send it on or resell it.
Re: (Score:1)
Amazone terms of use: all services are 18 years and up or require parental supervision to use. Not even the best lawyer will manage to convince anyone that children are not the target audience of the doll and extensive data mining of children is not legal in Germany and many other countries.
Would this apply to Alexa and Google Home too? (Score:2)
Since some people in the home might not know it was there or what it did?
Or does the fact that Alexa or Home only respond when a keyword is spoken mean it's somehow ok under these laws?
The Alexa or Home device is still listening and transmitting the voices to a server right?
Re: Hiding of recording abilities is crucial (Score:1)
Is the theory that the parents don't know that this doll has these features, or that they might take the doll somewhere outside their house and use it as a question-answering surveillance device there?
Frankly, outlawing this seems like a boneheaded decision.
Re: (Score:1)
I think is more to do with being a concealed recording and playback device, that is hack-able at a distance, and is placed in a child's bedroom, where they interact with it unsupervised.
If you cant see that providing a means by which completely unknown strangers can have unsupervised sessions with your underage child, in a place they feel safe, so have their guard down, is not unbelievably dangerous, then its you who is the bonehead.
Re: (Score:2)
What can they actually do? Apart from inserting random extraneous commas, I mean.
Re: Hiding of recording abilities is crucial (Score:1)
"Cayla wants you to meet the candyman by yourself at the bus stop. Will you help Cayla out? It's a secret so let's do it quietly!"
Re: Hiding of recording abilities is crucial (Score:2)
The problems you outline have nothing to do with the electronics being hidden inside a doll, and everything to do with them having lousy security. Banning it for being hidden when the problem is insecurity is, as I said, boneheaded.
Re: (Score:2)
Frankly, outlawing this seems like a boneheaded decision.
Frankly, not understanding how "the law" works is a pretty bonehead attitude.
The law is clear. What do you expect the judge to do? Say: "well, lets make an exception, because it is just a doll!"?
It does not change the fact that the doll obviously can be used by third parties to hack into and listen to conversations in the house of the doll owner.
Re: Hiding of recording abilities is crucial (Score:2)
If parents know about the capabilities, they aren't hidden. That's why I was asking about the theory of this thing being a covert surveillance device.
Re: (Score:2)
The Alexa or Home device is still listening and transmitting the voices to a server right?
It only transmits what it hears immediately after "Alexa" (or "Echo" or "Amazon" depending on settings), and it lights up on doing so to let you know it's listening.
You also can't connect to an Echo via Bluetooth from next door and use it to listen in on conversations, which you can with this doll.
!Creepy at all (Score:1)
Well that isn't creepy at all.
WiFi-Connected Dell (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Amazon Echo is not "disguised", I think.
Re: (Score:2)
Echo isn't aimed at children. And it's hardly a secret how it works, basically the whole internet connectivity is the selling point.
Manufacturers intent: Collect/sell data/ads (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Just how expensive do you think the hardware (and databases) necessary to do to real-time speech recognition on a non-internet connected device is going to be? Do you think a toy company can do that in a doll? I think not.
Re: (Score:2)
The hardware is probably expensive...the databases, not so much so. To correct that, building ONE database is quite expensive. Copying it to lots of dolls makes the incremental cost cheap.
The question that might make this wrong is "Does the doll understand human speech, or the speech of one particular person?". If each doll needs a separate specialized database, then it would, indeed, be expensive, but then one wonders "Who's paying for all these customized databases?".
Re: (Score:2)
It seems the issue here really isn't the doll spying on children... it's that some unauthorized third party could take advantage of the manufacturer's bad design and make use of that spying ability themselves.
But we like to pretend we're protecting our kids, even while simultaneously letting Google or Amazon monetize them.
Re: (Score:2)
Should have known... (Score:4, Insightful)
The entire point of internet enabled devices is to collect your data. They are all surveillance devices.
Re: (Score:2)
Dolls have had eyes and ears for as long as they existed. Until now, though, those eyes and ears weren't telling someone what they see and hear.
The Elf on the Shelf (Score:2)
A doll that reports to some corporate database is not ok.
Yet a doll that pretend reports to some corporate database is perfectly OK. They sell them around Thanksgiving, called "The Elf on the Shelf".
Destroy the Doll (Score:2)
Maybe Talky Tina (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
When they said that hackers could have the doll speak anything they wanted, I was thinking of Talky Tina [youtube.com] as well.
New product ... (Score:2)
One way to solve the problem (Score:2)
Microwave on high. 15 seconds should be enough.
I call Bullshit (Score:3)
I've NEVER had a Bluetooth device maintain connection at 30 feet WITHOUT walls.
I've never had one work through a door much less drywall...
My Favorite (Score:2)
That's my question, too (Score:1)
What is a baby kangaroo called in German?
What will the toy answer? The higher ranked answer from one of those cloying 'hot network questions' on stackexchange?
It was illegal all along (Score:2)
In Germany, covert listening devices are illegal to operate and own (exceptions for law-enforcement apply). That is why these dolls were illegal all along, because it is not readily obvious what they do. The "Bundesnetzagentur" has just pointed that out.
Re:Holocaust 2.0 (Score:4, Funny)
Dude, how could you miss the opportunity?
This time, it's the Dollocaust!
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Please tell me that you have some Jewish in your blood line... 1/64th on your sister-in-law's mother's side is good enough. Unless you happen to be either a Jew, Gypsy, or.. well a plastic toy doll that sends everything children say to American servers for logging, it's just outright offensive that you would make such a comparison.
Also, I fear the