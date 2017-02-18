Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


German Government Tells Parents: Destroy This WiFi-Connected Doll (theverge.com) 42

Posted by EditorDavid
It's illegal in Germany now to sell a talking doll named "My Friend Cayla," according to a story shared by Slashdot reader Bruce66423. And that's just the beginning. The Verge reports: A German government watchdog has ordered parents to "destroy" an internet-connected doll for fear it could be used as a surveillance device. According to a report from BBC News, the German Federal Network Agency said the doll (which contains a microphone and speaker) was equivalent to a "concealed transmitting device" and therefore prohibited under German telecom law... In December last year, privacy advocates said the toy recorded kids' conversations without proper consent, violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

Cayla uses a microphone to listen to questions, sending this audio over Wi-Fi to a third-party company that converts it to text. This is then used to search the internet, allowing the doll to answer basic questions, like "What's a baby kangaroo called?" as well as play games. In addition to privacy concerns over data collection, security researchers found that Cayla can be easily hacked. The doll's insecure Bluetooth connection can be compromised, letting a third party record audio via the toy, or even speak to children using its voice.
The Electronic Privacy Information Center has said toys like this "subject young children to ongoing surveillance...without any meaningful data protection standards." One researcher pointed out that the doll was accessible from up to 33 feet away -- even through walls -- using a bluetooth-enabled device.

  • Echo (Score:3)

    by backslashdot ( 95548 ) on Saturday February 18, 2017 @04:51PM (#53893313)

    If they can do that to a mere doll, what would they do to an Echo?

    • This is probably the jaded perspective, but now that Amazon has started behaving properly and paying lots of local Euro taxes, their products' banishment is less eminent.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ffkom ( 3519199 )
      The theory about Echo and such is that those are not disguised eavesdropping devices.
      Which, of course, is only partially true, as 99.99% of all adults will not have the slightest clue (or ability to verify) when Echo records something, and whether or not that recording goes to some remote 3rd-party.

  • Since some people in the home might not know it was there or what it did?

    Or does the fact that Alexa or Home only respond when a keyword is spoken mean it's somehow ok under these laws?
    The Alexa or Home device is still listening and transmitting the voices to a server right?

  • Well that isn't creepy at all.

  • I thought at first that I saw: "Destroy This WiFi-Connected Dell" and was quite ready to read anyways. What wasn't I thinking? Shocking!

  • Should have known... (Score:3)

    by ATMAvatar ( 648864 ) on Saturday February 18, 2017 @05:41PM (#53893487) Journal

    The entire point of internet enabled devices is to collect your data. They are all surveillance devices.

  • This will be great. Your daughter can practice having her own little auto da fe. She and her friends can dress up as Inquisitors, subject the dolls to the Question using Mommy's kitchen knives, then tie the doll to a little stake in the back yard. Pile some twigs around the base and light it off chanting Death to Technology. Post the video to You Tube. OK, maybe that's a bit over the top. How about just return the doll to where you bought it and demand a refund. If they give you any guff, start asking
  • would have been a more appropriate name.

