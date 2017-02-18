German Government Tells Parents: Destroy This WiFi-Connected Doll (theverge.com) 42
It's illegal in Germany now to sell a talking doll named "My Friend Cayla," according to a story shared by Slashdot reader Bruce66423. And that's just the beginning. The Verge reports: A German government watchdog has ordered parents to "destroy" an internet-connected doll for fear it could be used as a surveillance device. According to a report from BBC News, the German Federal Network Agency said the doll (which contains a microphone and speaker) was equivalent to a "concealed transmitting device" and therefore prohibited under German telecom law... In December last year, privacy advocates said the toy recorded kids' conversations without proper consent, violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.
Cayla uses a microphone to listen to questions, sending this audio over Wi-Fi to a third-party company that converts it to text. This is then used to search the internet, allowing the doll to answer basic questions, like "What's a baby kangaroo called?" as well as play games. In addition to privacy concerns over data collection, security researchers found that Cayla can be easily hacked. The doll's insecure Bluetooth connection can be compromised, letting a third party record audio via the toy, or even speak to children using its voice.
The Electronic Privacy Information Center has said toys like this "subject young children to ongoing surveillance...without any meaningful data protection standards." One researcher pointed out that the doll was accessible from up to 33 feet away -- even through walls -- using a bluetooth-enabled device.
I know, right? Why can't I put a concealed, Internet-connected surveillance device in my daughter's bedroom? This is a clear violation of my freedoms!
Dude, how could you miss the opportunity?
This time, it's the Dollocaust!
If they can do that to a mere doll, what would they do to an Echo?
Which, of course, is only partially true, as 99.99% of all adults will not have the slightest clue (or ability to verify) when Echo records something, and whether or not that recording goes to some remote 3rd-party.
That is why I don't have an Echo, or such a doll
:D
But you have a smart phone?
Since some people in the home might not know it was there or what it did?
Or does the fact that Alexa or Home only respond when a keyword is spoken mean it's somehow ok under these laws?
The Alexa or Home device is still listening and transmitting the voices to a server right?
Well that isn't creepy at all.
Amazon Echo is not "disguised", I think.
Echo isn't aimed at children. And it's hardly a secret how it works, basically the whole internet connectivity is the selling point.
It seems the issue here really isn't the doll spying on children... it's that some unauthorized third party could take advantage of the manufacturer's bad design and make use of that spying ability themselves.
But we like to pretend we're protecting our kids, even while simultaneously letting Google or Amazon monetize them.
The entire point of internet enabled devices is to collect your data. They are all surveillance devices.
Dolls have had eyes and ears for as long as they existed. Until now, though, those eyes and ears weren't telling someone what they see and hear.
