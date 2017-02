German Government Tells Parents: Destroy This WiFi-Connected Doll

It's illegal in Germany now to sell a talking doll named "My Friend Cayla," according to a story shared by Slashdot reader Bruce66423 . And that's just the beginning. The Verge reports:The Electronic Privacy Information Center has said toys like this " subject young children to ongoing surveillance ...without any meaningful data protection standards." One researcher pointed out that the doll was accessible from up to 33 feet away -- even through walls -- using a bluetooth-enabled device.