Studios Push for $50 Early Home Movie Rentals

As many as five major Hollywood studios have been working with cinema owners to shrink the traditional release window and allow consumers to rent movies on-demand in as little as 17 days after they hit theaters, reports Variety. From the article: Warner Bros. and Universal have been the most aggressive in pursuing an arrangement that would see certain movies receive a premium video-on-demand release within weeks of their theatrical premieres, but now other studios are joining the discussions. Twentieth Century Fox has also begun to talk early releases with theater owners, while Sony is having its own separate talks with exhibitors and is trying to devise its own plan. Paramount, which previously did a pilot program with AMC and a few other exhibitors to release "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse" and "Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension" on digital platforms early, has continued to seek a similar strategy. Though different studios are exploring different scenarios, the plan that has gathered the most steam would involve offering up movies for $50 a rental some 17 days after their theatrical opening. Those rentals would be available for 48 hours. The latest round of discussions began roughly 18 months ago.
Not that expensive (Score:3)
Considering I spend about $35 on two tickets plus concessions, $50 is not that bad to be able to watch new movies without leaving the house. I often see blockbuster movies with 2-4 friends or family members, so then its a bargain. And in my current situation I need a babysitter to see a movie in the theater, so this would cut the cost of a movie in half for my wife and I right now.
I certainly wouldn't call it cheap, but the price is about what I expected.
Yeah but it would be way cheeper to pirate a copy uploaded by someone who rented it and cracked the DRM.
But if all you get out of going out to watch a movie is watching a movie, why not watch an older movie for nothing? Does the newness of a movie really mean that much to you?
The thing is, unless you have seen everything you would possibly want to see in older movies available for $10, why would you pay $50 for the same home experience?
Yes, I have seen every decent older movie I care to see. Every once in a while I am surprised by an old movie I missed, but it's quite rare. After a couple decades even great movies start to show their age anyway.
I often see blockbuster movies with 2-4 friends or family members, so then its a bargain.
You haven't seen the small print yet. It will probably be a crime to let anybody outside of permanent residents see the $50 screening of the movie. You will probably also need a web cam covering the audience to allow the movie to start playing...
Why stop at $50? (Score:5, Insightful)
Well if you go to the theater with a group of friends it can add up quickly to $50 or more especially if you buy pop corn and the movie is in 3D.
Lets say a ticket goes for $12/person which is somewhat high in my experience. You have to have 5 people watching the movie to get any value out of this service. Many theaters are less than that, around $8-9/ticket - now you have to brin
Dumb...
If you're lounging with 6 people in your underwear, you're probably not paying that much attention to the movie.
One person will pay it, so they can be the first to upload a torrent to The Pirate Bay
Here's a movie script idea for you Hollywood: Make a sequel to Superman where Lex Luther actually does sink California in the ocean. That I'd like to see.
Be careful what you wish for. They might do so, and it might be a documentary. Indeed, orange rhymes with climate change denial...
One person will pay it, so they can be the first to upload a torrent to The Pirate Bay
And you don't figure that they won't water mark YOUR copy of the movie so they will know exactly who did this and come after you?
(Or, in reality, you don't think they will protect the content by using encryption, custom player software and other DRM techniques to make it necessary for you to break into the HDMI signals directly to capture the video? Or are you planning to record it using your video camera pointed at the TV?)
HDMI capture card. Watermark is useless when payment was with a disposable/stolen card.
The guys who do these rips and releases have been doing it with other streaming services for years.
Why not make it $500, at least if you're intention is to charge a wishful price that nobody is going to pay anyway.
You must not have young children (who need a costly babysitter), rarely go to a movie with friends or family (thus reducing the price per viewer below movie theater pricing), or perhaps live in a low cost area where tickets aren't pushing $15 per person. Because otherwise you wouldn't think $50 for this service was wishful thinking on the part of the studios.
I would gladly pay $50 for a dozen or so movies per year so I don't need to spend $50+ per night on a babysitter.
That $15 ticket price pays for a lot of things you are paying separately for in your own house.
For $15 at the theater, you are paying for the short use of the facility and the utilities it uses, people to manage the content you intend to watch, people to clean up any mess you or your friends or children make, a very large screen, and hopefully a well tuned surround sound system, all adding to a much better experience than you simply get at home. Thats not to say
There's no rule saying you have to be related to watch the movie together. It makes sense for most people if 4+ of them (at $13/ea ticket prices) are willing to get together and watch as a group. I have a 5.1 home theater system with a projector that throws a 12' x 7' image, and that's exactly what my friends and I occasionally do.
The fly in the ointment isn't the price. It's the entire concept of watching
Really? With a 4K TV and matching material, just move closer to the screen and volia! You have a larger screen... Well Up to a point you do. I mean having a large screen that's 200' away from you is kind of like having a somewhat big one 100' away. 60" at 5 feet is pretty darn big, when you consider how much of your visual field it covers.
Personally, the real reason is to get both the screen size, brightness and SOUND QUALITY. Although, all these can be approximated at home for less than you think if y
Jesus man, take your wife out once in a while, will you? She probably loves the fact that you can hire a babysitter and get a night out without the kids. At least that was my experience when my kid was young enough to need a babysitter.
Movie theater = $6 parking, $25 for 2.5 hours of babysitting, $15 for two movie tickets. So if my wife and I are really hyped to see a new movie, then $50 for the comfort of our basement media room is about the right price point.
So 16 days after they hit piratebay? (Score:3)
No thanks. I'll just keep not seeing them. Yeah, not seeing them, that's the ticket.
I'm really disappointed with Scottish pirates. Trainspotting 2 has been in release in Scotland for weeks and there are no torrents on piratebay.
Wife and I saw it last week, and it's a good one. You're going to enjoy it.
Dinner and an Other Movie for less. (Score:2)
I can take my sweetie to a nice dinner and released movie for less than $50.
Chinese takeout and Redbox?
Whatever floats your boat.
I can take my sweetie to a nice dinner and released movie for less than $50.
Dang man.. She's a cheap date and you must live in the middle of nowhere.. Hang on to that one.
I'd be into the better half of $100 to do dinner and a move for two round these parts.
Oh wait... You haven't done this in awhile have you? How long has it been? 2 Decades or so?
If you want to see fucking CGI, search for "3D hentai".
They will also include free non-skip able ads
And there lies the killer. I might pay $20 to see a good, early, first run movie. Not $50. And not with anything else 'added' unless it is completely optional. For $50 I'd expect to get dinner with the movie.
They will also include free non-skip able ads
Yay!!!! I don't have to pay for the ads!!!!!
Confession (Score:2)
I have not been in a cinema for months, and neither have the majority of people have seen any of the oscar 2017 films of which are oddly not superhero films.
I'd rather give the $50 to a homeless person (Score:2)
and watch a pirated cam version.
And use that free wash on the homeless person.
I would sometimes go for that as a purchase (Score:2)
$50 is pretty step, but for some movies I might pay that much if I was basically purchasing early.
But as a rental I also think that's too high, especially for only a 48-hour window. That said I might pay that much for home access to Star Wars movies after they were in the theater, which would save on repeat theater viewings (so far Star Wars movies are the only movies I ever see in the theaters multiple times).
One aspect of the cost people are not factoring is in the mental savings of not having hundreds of
When you have kids, $50 is cheap for a new movies (Score:2)
Let's see, cheapest movie tickets I can get is Costco $35 for 4. Then I have to buy popcorn and drinks $20. I have to deal with 20 minutes of commercials and previews, annoying kids yelling over the movies (ok, sometimes those are mine and I'm embarrassed by it), people walking pass the screen to use the restroom, dealing with new openings crowd, parking and herding the kids to the theatre. Versus at home and calling a couple of other parents to make it movie night. Yeah, sign me up and save my sanity.
PASS (Score:2)
I will pass on this option.
Obligatory xkcd (Score:2)
https://xkcd.com/606/ [xkcd.com]
No, really. This applies to movies too. Why spend more to see it now when you can find it in the Walmart bargain bin a year later?
Why? (Score:2)
Why would I want to rent someone's early home movies?
Definitely not worth it (Score:2)
Very few movies are worth watching for free. Paying several times as much to watch it over two weeks after it hits the theaters? No thanks. I think I saw two or three movies in the theater last year.
Here's a clue for you, Hollywood: If you want more of my money, make more movies that don't suck throbbing purple donkey dick. But we all know that's not going to happen.
Doing for cinemas what Uber did for taxis (Score:2)
So, $50 to rent for 48 hours.
Invite 10 acquaintances over to watch the movie, suggest they pay a modest $2 contribution for, say, wear and tear on the carpet as they walk through the house to the TV room... two showings a day over two days... $30 profit!