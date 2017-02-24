Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Studios Push for $50 Early Home Movie Rentals (variety.com) 69

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
As many as five major Hollywood studios have been working with cinema owners to shrink the traditional release window and allow consumers to rent movies on-demand in as little as 17 days after they hit theaters, reports Variety. From the article: Warner Bros. and Universal have been the most aggressive in pursuing an arrangement that would see certain movies receive a premium video-on-demand release within weeks of their theatrical premieres, but now other studios are joining the discussions. Twentieth Century Fox has also begun to talk early releases with theater owners, while Sony is having its own separate talks with exhibitors and is trying to devise its own plan. Paramount, which previously did a pilot program with AMC and a few other exhibitors to release "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse" and "Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension" on digital platforms early, has continued to seek a similar strategy. Though different studios are exploring different scenarios, the plan that has gathered the most steam would involve offering up movies for $50 a rental some 17 days after their theatrical opening. Those rentals would be available for 48 hours. The latest round of discussions began roughly 18 months ago.

  • Why stop at $50? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Friday February 24, 2017 @04:23PM (#53925637)
    Why not make it $500, at least if you're intention is to charge a wishful price that nobody is going to pay anyway.
    • err, "..your intention"

    • Well if you go to the theater with a group of friends it can add up quickly to $50 or more especially if you buy pop corn and the movie is in 3D.

      • Except you don't get the 3d in your house unless you bought an expensive tv and expensive shutter glasses beforehand and you don't get the popcorn unless you bought it separately at the store, along with the soda and candy and whatever else your fatass desires that night.

        Lets say a ticket goes for $12/person which is somewhat high in my experience. You have to have 5 people watching the movie to get any value out of this service. Many theaters are less than that, around $8-9/ticket - now you have to brin
        • Last line got truncated.

          ...Why the hell would anyone ever pay $50 to see a movie that they can wait 6 months or less, and legally purchase a digital copy for less than $10 or for free if their pirate hearts so desire?

          Dumb...

        • You have to have 5 people watching the movie to get any value out of this service. Many theaters are less than that, around $8-9/ticket - now you have to bring over more than 6 people to get the value. I'm sure some people find comfort and possibly value in the possibility of sitting in their underwear while lounging and watching the latest movies

          If you're lounging with 6 people in your underwear, you're probably not paying that much attention to the movie.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      One person will pay it, so they can be the first to upload a torrent to The Pirate Bay

      • One person will pay it, so they can be the first to upload a torrent to The Pirate Bay

        And you don't figure that they won't water mark YOUR copy of the movie so they will know exactly who did this and come after you?

        (Or, in reality, you don't think they will protect the content by using encryption, custom player software and other DRM techniques to make it necessary for you to break into the HDMI signals directly to capture the video? Or are you planning to record it using your video camera pointed at the TV?)

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          HDMI capture card. Watermark is useless when payment was with a disposable/stolen card.

          The guys who do these rips and releases have been doing it with other streaming services for years.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by ranton ( 36917 )

      Why not make it $500, at least if you're intention is to charge a wishful price that nobody is going to pay anyway.

      You must not have young children (who need a costly babysitter), rarely go to a movie with friends or family (thus reducing the price per viewer below movie theater pricing), or perhaps live in a low cost area where tickets aren't pushing $15 per person. Because otherwise you wouldn't think $50 for this service was wishful thinking on the part of the studios.

      I would gladly pay $50 for a dozen or so movies per year so I don't need to spend $50+ per night on a babysitter.

      • You are thinking about this incorrectly.

        That $15 ticket price pays for a lot of things you are paying separately for in your own house.

        For $15 at the theater, you are paying for the short use of the facility and the utilities it uses, people to manage the content you intend to watch, people to clean up any mess you or your friends or children make, a very large screen, and hopefully a well tuned surround sound system, all adding to a much better experience than you simply get at home. Thats not to say

        • If you have a large family, it makes sense. For most people, this is gonna be a miss for them.

          There's no rule saying you have to be related to watch the movie together. It makes sense for most people if 4+ of them (at $13/ea ticket prices) are willing to get together and watch as a group. I have a 5.1 home theater system with a projector that throws a 12' x 7' image, and that's exactly what my friends and I occasionally do.

          The fly in the ointment isn't the price. It's the entire concept of watching

      • I would gladly pay $50 for a dozen or so movies per year so I don't need to spend $50+ per night on a babysitter.

        Jesus man, take your wife out once in a while, will you? She probably loves the fact that you can hire a babysitter and get a night out without the kids. At least that was my experience when my kid was young enough to need a babysitter.

    • Movie theater = $6 parking, $25 for 2.5 hours of babysitting, $15 for two movie tickets. So if my wife and I are really hyped to see a new movie, then $50 for the comfort of our basement media room is about the right price point.

  • So 16 days after they hit piratebay? (Score:3)

    by HornWumpus ( 783565 ) on Friday February 24, 2017 @04:24PM (#53925641)

    No thanks. I'll just keep not seeing them. Yeah, not seeing them, that's the ticket.

    I'm really disappointed with Scottish pirates. Trainspotting 2 has been in release in Scotland for weeks and there are no torrents on piratebay.

    • Trainspotting 2 has been in release in Scotland for weeks and there are no torrents on piratebay.

      Wife and I saw it last week, and it's a good one. You're going to enjoy it.

  • I can take my sweetie to a nice dinner and released movie for less than $50.

    • Chinese takeout and Redbox?

      Whatever floats your boat.

    • I can take my sweetie to a nice dinner and released movie for less than $50.

      Dang man.. She's a cheap date and you must live in the middle of nowhere.. Hang on to that one.

      I'd be into the better half of $100 to do dinner and a move for two round these parts.

      Oh wait... You haven't done this in awhile have you? How long has it been? 2 Decades or so?

  • I have not been in a cinema for months, and neither have the majority of people have seen any of the oscar 2017 films of which are oddly not superhero films.

  • and watch a pirated cam version.

  • $50 is pretty step, but for some movies I might pay that much if I was basically purchasing early.

    But as a rental I also think that's too high, especially for only a 48-hour window. That said I might pay that much for home access to Star Wars movies after they were in the theater, which would save on repeat theater viewings (so far Star Wars movies are the only movies I ever see in the theaters multiple times).

    One aspect of the cost people are not factoring is in the mental savings of not having hundreds of

  • Let's see, cheapest movie tickets I can get is Costco $35 for 4. Then I have to buy popcorn and drinks $20. I have to deal with 20 minutes of commercials and previews, annoying kids yelling over the movies (ok, sometimes those are mine and I'm embarrassed by it), people walking pass the screen to use the restroom, dealing with new openings crowd, parking and herding the kids to the theatre. Versus at home and calling a couple of other parents to make it movie night. Yeah, sign me up and save my sanity.

  • I will pass on this option.

  • https://xkcd.com/606/ [xkcd.com]

    No, really. This applies to movies too. Why spend more to see it now when you can find it in the Walmart bargain bin a year later?

  • Why would I want to rent someone's early home movies?

  • Very few movies are worth watching for free. Paying several times as much to watch it over two weeks after it hits the theaters? No thanks. I think I saw two or three movies in the theater last year.

    Here's a clue for you, Hollywood: If you want more of my money, make more movies that don't suck throbbing purple donkey dick. But we all know that's not going to happen.

  • So, $50 to rent for 48 hours.

    Invite 10 acquaintances over to watch the movie, suggest they pay a modest $2 contribution for, say, wear and tear on the carpet as they walk through the house to the TV room... two showings a day over two days... $30 profit!

