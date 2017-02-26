Science Fiction Actor Bill Paxton Dies At Age 61 (ew.com) 31
Bill Paxton died Saturday at the age of 61 after complications from surgery. An anonymous reader remembers Paxton's work with some YouTube clips: Bill Paxton starred in a surprising number of cult science fiction favorites. After playing both the blue-haired punk rocker who confronts The Terminator and the mean older brother in John Hughes' nerd comedy Weird Science, Paxton was cast as private Hudson in Aliens, the soldier who at one point wails "Game over, man!" Sigourney Weaver called his performance "brilliant," while James Cameron said Paxton's character released some of the audience's tension. [For Hudson's climactic final showdown with the aliens] "Bill made up different dialogue on every take, and he was yelling it over a machine gun, so none of it actually recorded."
Paxton also appeared in Predator 2, Apollo 13, Twister, and James Cameron's Titanic. Most recently he provided the voice of the executive Kahn in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and had a recurring role as Hydra agent John Garrett in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Game over, man
Re:Sad (Score:4, Insightful)
Think for a second how good of an actor you have to be to deliver that line and make it instantly memorable. Even more, he ad-libbed it.
May he RIP.
Sad he seems to be only remembered for sci-fi.
Which sucks cause Training Day, his new show, actually had a lot of potential. Wonder if they'll pivot it in the second season to concentrate on the interplay between Law and Cornwell or just cancel it.
C'mon now. "Science fiction"? (Score:2)
I love the guy but he's been on plenty more than Predator and Aliens.
Personally i though he was a damn underrated director. The Greatest Game Ever Played is a solid movie, but Frailty is a bona fide modern classic IMHO.
The only actor to... (Score:4, Interesting)
The only actor to be killed by an Alien, Predator, and Terminator!
He was dragged under the floor by an alien, and presumably killed off-screen, as the group escaped from the from the control centre.
Hey, maybe you haven't been keeping up on current events, but we just got our asses kicked, pal!
One of my favorite movie lines of all time!
