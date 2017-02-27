In Twenty, Fifty Years, 'We May Be Entertaining AI', Says Netflix CEO (barrons.com) 32
"If you are starting to look ahead what do you see?" a journalist asked Netflix CEO Reed Hastings at the Mobile World Congress. An anonymous reader shares a report: Hastings cited the work of Charlie Booker on "Black Mirror," saying "He tells many strange and wonderful stories on tech," and that "what's amazing about tech is, it's very hard to predict." "What we do is try to learn and adapt," said Hastings. "Rather than commit to one particular point of view, we will adapt to that." "If it's contact lenses with amazing capabilities, at some point, we will adapt to that." Hastings said the Internet's importance in one sense is that watching things on streaming is "so easy and convenient," with the result that "a show like The Crown, which would have been a niche before, is spreading around the world." "I just can't emphasize enough how much it's just beginning," he repeated. But, pressed stock, what about ten years out or twenty years out? Hastings said at that point there will be "some serious virtual reality" to contend with. And past twenty years? "Over twenty to fifty years, you get into some serious debate over humans," mused Hastings. "I don't know if you can really talk about entertaining at that point. I'm not sure if in twenty to fifty years we are going to be entertaining you, or entertaining AIs."
But do you think that's a good thing, or a bad thing?
Where's the remote? (fumble) Ok, let's switch out these boring humans and try a more entertaining species. Oh, look cats!
in 50 years we have come from LBJ to DJT
i for one am thoroughly entertained, and i am just a cubicle robot.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The recent rash of "oh noes, AI" predictions are dumber than back in the '70s when by now we're supposed to be in well into a major ice age.
Except it isn't.
Click on the items in the long list of old newspaper articles in the references section: http://www.populartechnology.n... [populartechnology.net]
The ministry of truth did not alter and back-date all those old articles.
Do you have any citations in peer reviewed literature from the period? Do you think a Time Magazine article quoting a fucking law professor somehow constitutes an expansive statement on the view of climatologists in 1970?
JEsus Christ, the extent the deniers will go to is just fucking stunning. Since the heyday of the Creationists, it's hard to imagine a more motivated, and yet more fundamentally moronic group of people than the web forum climate skeptic.
And you thought keeping the attention of an ADHD human was tough. Wait till you try to keep the attention of a computer intelligence that thinks in billionths and trillionths of seconds and faster.
You'll get 1ms in to a new show and it'll be canceled over low ratings.
what if this AI records the movies & music (Score:2)
MCP will have it de-res'd.
I'm going to guess that AI has been picking the stories for Slashdot for the past couple of days.
Ryan Fenton
Opinions about AIs are like... (Score:2)
50 years ago... Dr. James H. Bedford became the first person to be cryonically preserved after his death in January of 1967.
he is still dead.
no no my friend, with in 20 years we would have solved the dying problem (i predict) and there fore i would still be alive.
50 years ago... Dr. James H. Bedford became the first person to be cryonically preserved after his death in January of 1967.
he is still dead.
That reminds me of a horror comic story I read in the early 1980's. A rich businessman with an incurable disease has himself frozen cryogenically until such time a cure becomes available. He awakens 50 years later. A nurse informed that he was cured. That's the good news. Unfortunately, they had to remove his arms and legs to use as transplants for soldiers with missing limbs during a world war.
humans are short lived, there fore when scaling their predictions... 50 years seems like a long time.
in 50 years
monkeys will fly by controlling AI with their mind powers.
Whenever I read such bullshit by some Tech CEO about AIs and the like, I'm reminded of the 50s where flying cars powered by nuclear reactors were just around the corner.
Same sort of idiocy.
Most people, to one degree or another, have a desire to entertain others. Once automation has replaced all jobs, the human drive to entertain and be creative will be able to fully flourish. It may come to the point where the supply of entertainment will exceed demand and AI will be developed to consume, praise or even criticize what people produce. By that times people will be so used to dealing with AI, maybe they will be able to accept AI as their audience, as difficult it is to imagine now.
