Americans Have Fewer TVs On Average Than They Did In 2009

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Americans went from having an average of 2.6 TVs per household in 2009 to having 2.3 TVs in 2015, according to survey data from the U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA). The data comes from the agency's Residential Energy Consumption Survey (RECS), which has been conducted periodically since the 1970s to understand American energy use. The 2015 survey included 5,600 respondents who were contacted in person and then given an option to follow up by mail or online. A fine-detail report on the survey results is due to be released in April 2017. The latest data shows that in 2015, 2.6 percent of households had no TV at all, a jump from the previous four surveys in 2009, 2005, 2001, and 1997 in which a steady 1.2 to 1.3 percent of households didn't own a TV. The 2015 data also showed that the number of people with three TVs or more dropped in 2015. That year, 39 percent of households had more than three TVs, whereas 44 percent had more than three TVs in 2009. Interestingly, the number of households with one or two TVs increased in 2015 to 58 percent, from 54 percent in 2009.

  • I have it upon good authority that they also have less buggy whips.

  • FTFS:

    Interestingly, the number of households with one or two TVs increased in 2015 to 58 percent, from 54 percent in 2009.

    How is that interesting. The whole article is that the 3+ television category went down. How is it interesting, or even not tautological, that the other two categories (0, 1-2) go up?

  • As people have bigger TVs I suspect they want to watch primarily on the one big one if they're watching on a full fledged TV, and portable devices like phones and tablets (and to a lesser extent laptops since battery life has gotten so good) have killed the idea of having a smaller TV in other rooms: Why bother when you can just carry your iPad in? I suspect the same effect has killed TV ownership completely for a lot of people who don't have room in their house for a large TV (or don't watch it enough to d

