Americans Have Fewer TVs On Average Than They Did In 2009

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Americans went from having an average of 2.6 TVs per household in 2009 to having 2.3 TVs in 2015, according to survey data from the U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA). The data comes from the agency's Residential Energy Consumption Survey (RECS), which has been conducted periodically since the 1970s to understand American energy use. The 2015 survey included 5,600 respondents who were contacted in person and then given an option to follow up by mail or online. A fine-detail report on the survey results is due to be released in April 2017. The latest data shows that in 2015, 2.6 percent of households had no TV at all, a jump from the previous four surveys in 2009, 2005, 2001, and 1997 in which a steady 1.2 to 1.3 percent of households didn't own a TV. The 2015 data also showed that the number of people with three TVs or more dropped in 2015. That year, 39 percent of households had more than three TVs, whereas 44 percent had more than three TVs in 2009. Interestingly, the number of households with one or two TVs increased in 2015 to 58 percent, from 54 percent in 2009.
Yes, the drop in numbers of TVs per household is interesting. However, isn't the average household size also dropping?
Not seeing iy, my 70+ year old parents and brother who moved back in with them to help - Have 6 Screens. 3 bedrooms, the living room, basement crash pad and kitchen.
I have three - one for the Roku, one for my PC, one in the laundry room dedicated solely for the camera system.
I think this is fake news - there is something called an LED screen that television is watched on that is most likely not being counted.
That depends on if you count your parent's basement as a separate household or not.
Buggy Whips (Score:2)
If 97.4% of households own a buggy whip, that's news to me. I got rid of my TV around 2006, but I don't see many people doing that. More likely TVs will decline as baby boomers die off and are replaced by a generation with more pirates.
Basic math is "interesting"? (Score:2)
FTFS:
How is that interesting. The whole article is that the 3+ television category went down. How is it interesting, or even not tautological, that the other two categories (0, 1-2) go up?
Bigger TVs (Score:2)
and smaller (Score:2)
I see plenty of people watching their phones, Computers, and iPads instead of a TV. I would think that number would reconcile the difference much more than bigger screens.
That all said, disposable income for lower and all ranks of middle class is considerably down over the last decade. That means less toys and gadgets around those same houses. The Middle class has always been the source of fluid income in the economy, and starving those people has caused a big stagnation in the country.
Agreed on the disposable income connundrum too, especially when you consider how many people are already shelling out for a smartphone that's quite capable for their media consumption as both of us have noted
I'd also add thag the decline in home ownership may controbute too, a TV is one more large object to move if you don't expect to stay in the same place for a long time. At the very least only having 1 TV ma
Life (Score:1)
My interpretation is different. The kids are on their iPhone, the mom is on Pinterest and the dad is talking to fake women on Ashley Madison.
Upgrade from older TVs? (Score:2)
I know when I upgraded from pre-digital capable TVs to the new HD TVs... I went way down in TV ownership. I disposed of 5 older TVs, and replaced it with one new TV. Once the last 5 years, I've since upgraded that new TV, and put the older one in a second room.
My parents, and many of my friends are the same way. They went from a TV in every room, to one main one... and as the main one was upgraded the others have slowly moved to other living spaces.
That's pretty much what I've done. When I lived at home with my parents I had a 32" in my bedroom that I used a good deal. 32" to me is about as large as you can go in a bedroom setting.
I bought my own place about 5 years ago and continued with that 32" in the living room for about 4 months before I bought a 46" and the 32" TV went back to the bedroom again. Truthfully though since it's went to the bedroom I have barely used it. For a while I hooked up my PS4 and played upstairs but I've taken to connec
I started my married life in 1980 with a 12" black and white TV which got little use. A few years later I got a 19" color set and when my kids were toddlers I got rid of that and got a 27" model. When the kids were in middle school that died and I got a 32" model. My kids howled about TVs for their rooms and I told them if they got straight A report cards they could have one. Never happened. Finally my kids left home and now I have 2 TVs. I don't know why, we almost never watch the one in the bedroom.
Pure coincidence (Score:2)
First they mention a decrease of in households that have 3 TV. Then:
Interestingly, the number of households with one or two TVs increased in 2015 to 58 percent, from 54 percent in 2009.
What we learned today is that over a period of 5 years, some people sold an extra TV and others bought an extra TV.
Percentages do not work like that. Over 5 years, some people through out a TV --- and are now counted as in the 1-2 range.
What are you talking about? The fact that people threw away a TV or sold a TV doesn't change how "percentages work".
The point here is that there is no significant change over 5 years, especially given the unreliable polling method they used.
The death of an industry (Score:2)
The HD screen on my smartphone held 12" from my face is about the same size as my 55" TV, and I already have the smart phone in my pocket virtually everywhere. I can stream and watch most content on it. Why would I need more TVs? To watch cable TV that is chock full of commercials and forces me to watch what they want me to watch on their schedule? The entire cable TV industry is dying a slow death. They would be dead already except for the fact that they are a monopoly and they also have a monopoly on
Don't confuse a TV with "TV" the service.
A TV is just a display device, and IMHO though I don't subscribe to any cable or satellite services, I still find kicking back on my couch a LOT more comfortable than trying to hold up my smartphone in front of my face (much less 12" away - the eye strain from that would be horrible).
Probably 90% of the video I watch these days is Youtube (with the reamining 10% Netflix) but I still do so on a Roku stick on my TV downstairs.
How much video is consumed? (Score:2)
I'd love to know how much video is consumed per household? Back in 2009, you had a TV in the family room and then probably one in the master bedroom and one in the kids' bedroom(s). Now if you've got a family of 5, you've probably got 5 devices that can all stream video (phones, tablets, tv, roku/chromecast... ).
I'd be American's are watching far more video today than ever before. Very few parents advocate having their 2yr old watch TV, but plenty of them believe $kids_app will make their 2yr old more suc
The volume and the content consumed changes with time.
Most of us can recall a time when we were couch potatoes, flipping channels and drinking beer. Looking for something interesting on TV, but not too complicated. I imagine that many of us now are more discriminating about content, repulsed by commercials, and often looking for something that will challenge our mind.
The volume of consumption is probably higher than ever but that's not bad. The video screen has displaced newspapers, magazines, broadcast rad
We have more screens (Score:2)
Everyone has one or two personal screens on top of the TVs in the house, less need for so many TVs