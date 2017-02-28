Radio Is the Worst Place To Listen To Music, Says Jay Z (qz.com) 47
An anonymous reader shares a Quartz report: In a candid interview between Frank Ocean and Jay Z that aired on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio station last week, the latter spent a good portion mourning the golden days of radio, where he got his own start in the 1990s as a hip-hop artist. Said Jay, about modern radio: "It's pretty much an advertisement model. You take these pop stations, they're reaching 18-34 young, white females. So they're playing music based on those tastes. And then they're taking those numbers and they're going to advertising agencies and people are paying numbers based on the audience that they have. So these places are not even based on music. Their playlist isn't based on music... A person like Bob Marley right now probably wouldn't play on a pop station. Which is crazy. It's not even about the DJ discovering what music is best. You know, music is music. The line's just been separated so much that we're lost at this point in time."
He's just throwing shade on radio because radio doesn't pay-per-play.
"You take these pop stations, they're reaching 18-34 young, white females."
News for nerds: White bitches hate Jay Z.
I thought that was part of his core audience, at least one would think by the amount of his dreck that gets major market air-play...
My complaint is even stations unaffiliated with each other seem to be timing their commercial breaks at the same time. I have six presets in the vehicle and all of them are playing commercials at the same time. Tha
Why is this on Slashdot?
I dunno. Maybe because not enough people took 'a drink from the Firehose' and downmodded it?
While the quality of music on radio may be worse than physical mediums, the importance of Radio is that it exposes people to new music and personalities. Not all are good, not all are bad so your appreciation varies. I was exposed to countless people and musicians because of Radio. Seems to me that this person has a vested interest in pushing a particular brand of medium, so expect their opinion to be self serving and with extreme bias.
I think what a lot of people are missing with this topic is that most (all?) of the people who actually care about music have long since migrated towards the internet for music discovery. What incentive do radio stations have to play music that music enthusiasts like if music enthusiasts can sort through the entire history of recorded music on the internet in significantly higher quality?
The radio caters to people unwilling to use the internet to discover music, which should say quite a bit about the type
Perhaps "some", but not all (Score:2)
I don't look at the Internet alone for new music, I scan stations on drives and find things. Just like we did when I was a kid and had no internet. Using the internet for "discovery" means that you get someones recommendations based on your current taste or what's trending. That same principle occurs on the Radio, but if you scan you find new genres.
I think you're being a but ridiculous. Because of the buy-the-album model of the 90s combined with the 7-album-deal, you'd get stuck with 7 shit sings on a 10 song album because the artist HAD to make 7 albums, and spread his good songs over that amount. And the customer? Fuck him, he's buying the whole album anyway. The digital a la carte model means artists have to have more good songs because people are buying vastly more singles than they were before.
Jay Z is the worst music to listen to, says me.
Even Bob Marley is a result of a formula (Score:3)
I think it's understood anything played on any radio format is as a result of a formula. Even Bob Marley who was initially marketed as a Rock band in England to the extent of having guitar riffs dubbed over the music to change the sound. This being said in my experience growing up it was always the independent small, and college radio stations who seemed to carry an authentic sound, more so because the DJ's were all working for passion and not $$.
Depends on the radio (Score:2)
Where I live there's a public radio station that plays a wide catalogue of new and old rock/alternative, a public radio station that plays a narrow, rotating catalog of current dance/pop from around the world and a public radio station that plays a very wide catalog of classical music. What matters is where the money comes from. If listeners chip in then they get a station that has human DJs that select tracks based on their tastes rather than marketeers monies.
I honestly blinked twice and double checked that I was on Slashdot after I've read that title. I was like, "Jay Z opinion? Here?"
So, putting aside the near zero value of an Hip-Hop artist opinion in a science website, I'm not sure what's so surprising about that statement. Internet took the crown of music entertainment and radio is trying to survive with talk show and exclusivity of new hit music. But, on a consumer point of view, I don't see the problem as we never had that much easy access to music as ever before and new artist can more easily spread their music without the recording studio. The only downside I see is about artist with smaller audience where streaming revenue are less than nothing.
"It's pretty much an advertisement model. You take these pop stations, they're reaching 18-34 young, white females."
Life Below 92 - college and non-commercial stations are below 92 on the FM dial, playing some of the widest range of music that you'll ever hear.
Also scan the dial for a few weeks. Around here there's an alternative rock FM station that plays some tunes definitely targeted towards the pop music crowd.
Look around, the music is out there.
Yeah, but only barely. A tiny handful of stations compared to the larger, more powerful commercial ones barely supplies enough good music over the course of a week. I gave up on radio years ago, and got sick of the good songs they ran into the ground. Anymore I find bands I like by word of mouth or hearing them on soundtracks (like Killswitch Engage or Paramore).
Be it Jean Luc Ponty, or Type O Negative, too many great musicians and bands of various genres just don't get fair airplay.
...Any station that is playing current music has certainly limited the range of music being played.
Any station that is playing current pop music has certainly limited the range of music being played. - FTFY
I wonder how much Jay Z would be worth if his music wasn't completely designed to pander to his target audience's preferences? Seriously, this guy is mad about the commercial aspects of a company that helps the music industry to market their art to their core demographic? I mean come on... The only art that wasn't designed for people to enjoy is usually sitting in the garbage can unless someone happened to like it or make it "hip and trendy". Art in general is designed by the artist for the consumer.
Hell, o
But looking at hollywood or at the music industry, it seems like a major source of degradation.