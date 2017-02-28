Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Music IT Technology

Radio Is the Worst Place To Listen To Music, Says Jay Z (qz.com) 28

Posted by msmash from the good-ol'-days dept.
An anonymous reader shares a Quartz report: In a candid interview between Frank Ocean and Jay Z that aired on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio station last week, the latter spent a good portion mourning the golden days of radio, where he got his own start in the 1990s as a hip-hop artist. Said Jay, about modern radio: "It's pretty much an advertisement model. You take these pop stations, they're reaching 18-34 young, white females. So they're playing music based on those tastes. And then they're taking those numbers and they're going to advertising agencies and people are paying numbers based on the audience that they have. So these places are not even based on music. Their playlist isn't based on music... A person like Bob Marley right now probably wouldn't play on a pop station. Which is crazy. It's not even about the DJ discovering what music is best. You know, music is music. The line's just been separated so much that we're lost at this point in time."

Radio Is the Worst Place To Listen To Music, Says Jay Z More | Reply

Radio Is the Worst Place To Listen To Music, Says Jay Z

Comments Filter:

  • Radio diss'ed by artists on a streaming station? (Score:3)

    by gti_guy ( 875684 ) on Tuesday February 28, 2017 @03:52PM (#53948607)
    I'm shocked, I tell you. Shocked!
  • . . . of the shittiest, dumbest, least original music the world has ever seen. Seriously, fuck this guy. Why is this on Slashdot?

  • Maybe Better Music Would Help? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by dryriver ( 1010635 ) on Tuesday February 28, 2017 @03:57PM (#53948673)
    I don't listen to radio. I do watch MTV however. Almost all of the "hit songs" with "expensive music videos" rotating on MTV are simplistic compositions that are not the work of a "great artist". Music today is a far cry from the 20th Century - very manufactured, very simple, very made-for-money and very forgettable. Where are today's U2, Metallica, Pearl Jam and other great bands? Where are music albums with 10 tracks where 6 to 7 of those tracks are actually good? It seems to me that music has fallen victim to a "it has to make money from teens, it has to make money from teens, it has to make money from teens" mindset that produces only forgettable music tracks. Its the same thing that happened to movies - who in God's name needs to 30 same-feeling horror/comic book hero movies every year? The solution is simple - ALLOW GENUINE ARTISTS TO PRODUCE SOMETHING ACTUALLY GOOD. The rest is design-by-committee, made-for-quick-bucks trash that nobody will even remember in the 2020s. We had actually talented artists in the 20th Century. Now we have The Chainsmokers for music and film directors who can't pace a movie or frame a shot properly.

    • While the quality of music on radio may be worse than physical mediums, the importance of Radio is that it exposes people to new music and personalities. Not all are good, not all are bad so your appreciation varies. I was exposed to countless people and musicians because of Radio. Seems to me that this person has a vested interest in pushing a particular brand of medium, so expect their opinion to be self serving and with extreme bias.

    • I think what a lot of people are missing with this topic is that most (all?) of the people who actually care about music have long since migrated towards the internet for music discovery. What incentive do radio stations have to play music that music enthusiasts like if music enthusiasts can sort through the entire history of recorded music on the internet in significantly higher quality?

      The radio caters to people unwilling to use the internet to discover music, which should say quite a bit about the type

  • FIFY (Score:2)

    by emc ( 19333 )

    Jay Z is the worst music to listen to, says me.

    FIFY

  • He has a point... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by nbannerman ( 974715 ) on Tuesday February 28, 2017 @04:03PM (#53948743)
    Over here in the UK, we had the mighty, the master, the supreme genius of John Peel. And boy, did he do something for music. He single-handedly launched the music careers of countless artists. There is a reason that Glastonbury, that most wonderful and muddy of places, renamed 'The New Bands Tent' to 'The John Peel Stage'. Who can you name on your local / national radio stations who actually does 'a show about music'? DJs today play songs, they don't engage with bands outside of carefully crafted commercial moments. Weird to say, really, but on this I pretty much wholesale agree with Jay Z.

  • Even Bob Marley is a result of a formula (Score:3)

    by Brigadier ( 12956 ) on Tuesday February 28, 2017 @04:04PM (#53948755)

    I think it's understood anything played on any radio format is as a result of a formula. Even Bob Marley who was initially marketed as a Rock band in England to the extent of having guitar riffs dubbed over the music to change the sound. This being said in my experience growing up it was always the independent small, and college radio stations who seemed to carry an authentic sound, more so because the DJ's were all working for passion and not $$.

  • Where I live there's a public radio station that plays a wide catalogue of new and old rock/alternative, a public radio station that plays a narrow, rotating catalog of current dance/pop from around the world and a public radio station that plays a very wide catalog of classical music. What matters is where the money comes from. If listeners chip in then they get a station that has human DJs that select tracks based on their tastes rather than marketeers monies.

  • I honestly blinked twice and double checked that I was on Slashdot after I've read that title. I was like, "Jay Z opinion? Here?"

    So, putting aside the near zero value of an Hip-Hop artist opinion in a science website, I'm not sure what's so surprising about that statement. Internet took the crown of music entertainment and radio is trying to survive with talk show and exclusivity of new hit music. But, on a consumer point of view, I don't see the problem as we never had that much easy access to music as ev

  • I'd say prison is the worst place to listen to music.

  • "It's pretty much an advertisement model. You take these pop stations, they're reaching 18-34 young, white females."

    Life Below 92 - college and non-commercial stations are below 92 on the FM dial, playing some of the widest range of music that you'll ever hear.

    .
    Also scan the dial for a few weeks. Around here there's an alternative rock FM station that plays some tunes definitely targeted towards the pop music crowd.

    Look around, the music is out there.

    • Yikes - typo: Around here there's an alternative rock FM station that plays some tunes definitely not targeted towards the pop music crowd.
  • I agree. Any station that is playing current music has certainly limited the range of music being played. I tend to hear a lot of Taylor Swift and Meghan Trainor at various times. I listen to the big station in the area for traffic reports going back and forth to work. Their depth of music is very limited, except at lunch when they accept call ins. Would never listen to that station while at work or home.

    • ...Any station that is playing current music has certainly limited the range of music being played. ...

      Any station that is playing current pop music has certainly limited the range of music being played. - FTFY

  • I wonder how much Jay Z would be worth if his music wasn't completely designed to pander to his target audience's preferences? Seriously, this guy is mad about the commercial aspects of a company that helps the music industry to market their art to their core demographic? I mean come on... The only art that wasn't designed for people to enjoy is usually sitting in the garbage can unless someone happened to like it or make it "hip and trendy". Art in general is designed by the artist for the consumer.

    Hell, o

Slashdot Top Deals

The tree of research must from time to time be refreshed with the blood of bean counters. -- Alan Kay

Close