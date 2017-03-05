Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Streaming TV Sites Now Have More Subscribers Than Cable TV (axios.com) 16

Posted by EditorDavid from the cutting-cords dept.
Nielsen reported this week that millennials "spend about 27% less time watching traditional TV than viewers over the age of 35," possibly threatening the dominance of cable TV. An anonymous reader quotes Axios: Streaming service subscribers (free or paid) increased again (68% in 2016 vs. 63% in 2014) and have caught up with the percentage of paid TV service providers (67%) for the first time ever, according to the Consumer Technology Association's new study, The Changing Landscape for Video and Content. The rise of streaming services represents a shift in consumption habits towards cord-cutting, primarily amongst millennials.
Some other trends are impossible to ignore. 2016 also saw a saw dramatic drops in the use of physical disks -- from 41% in 2015 to just 28% -- as well as another big drop in the use of antennas, from 18% to just 10%.

  • but when..... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    will the traditional cable and satellite companies 'see the light'?

    fine print... term contracts or 'bundles' for the 'best' pricing.. higher prices for long-term customers than for new ones... bogus below-the-line 'fees'.. high hardware rental costs.. rate hikes constantly that defy logic and outpace inflation several times over... encrypted basic channels no clearqam.. shitty customer service... and even worse billing policies and practices.

    fix all that and you might stop bleeding subscribers.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ls671 ( 1122017 )

      will the traditional cable and satellite companies 'see the light'?

      Sure, they are already investing in streaming sites to close the loop.

      • There was an attempt in Canada by cable providers to start a streaming service called 'Shomi'. That lasted around a year and they decided there wasn't enough money to be made from it and they closed it down.

    • with the end of net neutrality, the internet will become a set of bundled channels like cable. The only difference is going to be it's now asyncronous transmission.

  • Check the revenue, not head count (Score:3)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Sunday March 05, 2017 @10:55AM (#53979971) Journal
    Adding up subscribers to free streaming channels and comparing it to cable channels subscribers is not correct. All cable subscribers are paid subscribers. They get counted once. The same guy who creates an user id in 10 streaming channels is counted as 10 subscribers. There is only one metric. Total revenue.

    Add up all the cable tv subscription fees and ad revenue from all the tv channels. Add up all the subscription fees and ad revenue of streaming channels. Are they within even an order of magnitude?

    • Because they're tired of paying $80/mo for cable because it's the only way to get a couple dozen channels they want, but the cheapest bundle that includes those channels comes with hundreds of other channels they're not interested in. Whereas the streaming services offer more granular selection which lets you pick and choose those channels you want for $30/mo, because they're not bundled with a bunch of expensive sports channels you never watch.

      So revenue is a bad metric to use too. The best metric wou
    • Or check the lack of revenue. Like the people going to the library for their "disks". If paid services were more reasonably priced, less people would go the library route. Yesterday on my way to work I passed a library. 15 minutes before opening there were 20 people outside -- and more than one demographic. These aren't streamers, or cable, watchers.

  • There is a typo in TFS:

    2016 also saw a saw dramatic drops in the use of physical disks.

    It should read:
    "2016 also saw a saw saw dramatic drops in the use of physical disks." Like in "I see a saw sawing" since a saw was apparently used.

  • The millennials are like, "We don't care if you show ads, it just gives us more time to check Facebook, and lets the content be free". The advertisers are like, "F*&%^#".

