Music Charts No Longer Make Sense (qz.com) 46
American rapper Future's back to back new albums have created a stir among music enthusiasts and the studios alike. Billboard today refreshed its weekly US Top 200 chart, and the American rapper officially became the first artist to ever knock his own album out of the #1 spot with another one of his albums. Future released the self-titled FUTURE on Feb. 17. One week later, the artist then dropped a second album HNDRXX which is the new champion. What does it mean, though? Confusion, some say. From a report on Quartz: Up till December 2014, Billboard's Top 200 chart -- which pulls its numbers from data juggernaut Nielsen -- measured new music in the US only by album sales. As music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, came into the mainstream, Nielsen and Billboard revamped their system to be based off "units." How does is work? One "unit" is equivalent to either one album sale, 10 track sales, or 1,500 song streams. In other words, listeners on a streaming platform would need to stream a Future song 1,500 times for it to count the same way a single album purchase does. While that number may seem high, consider that it costs (more or less) $9.99 a month to stream tens of thousands of songs, as opposed to dropping $10-15 on a single album to own it, either physically or digitally. That means people who subscribe to online streaming services aren't taking out an additional cost to listen to every new Future song or album or the same ones over and over again -- it's essentially free. It becomes an odd, if necessary, way of calculating charts, because it means people who pay the most for an artist's music count for the least when sales are tallied.
Re: Who? (Score:1)
Are you a n1gger? If not - you are out of equation.
Music makes no sense (Score:3, Insightful)
Rap is fucking garbage. People talk over a 8 second music loop and win Best Artist because they look good and dance around. There's no music being created anymore, it's all a sad performance for poor black people.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree that rap is fucking garbage. On the other hand, you also have to agree that western and country music are also fucking garbage.
Re: (Score:1)
wut?
I see 2 of the last 10 best new artists and 0 of the last 10 album of the year being rap.
I don't think your point is valid.
Streaming = Radio (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Radio plays are paid for by the record companies.
In the 1950s they made it illegal to pay DJs to play music. A day later the job of 'program director' was invented. It has never been illegal to pay a program director to play music.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
...your local radio station isn't being paid to play the Beatles.
How many commercial radio stations are truly local anymore? Most have been bought up by some corporation like Clear Channel on the other side of the country.
Headline (Score:3)
Nothing in TFS explains to me why, "Music Charts No Longer Make Sense". Is it because an artist overtook himself on the charts? Is it because they've had to change their chart system to keep up with technology?
Maybe charts don't make sense anymore, maybe they still do, but I have no idea whether they do or not from reading TFS.
Re:Headline (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Rap should be classified as poetry. In the chart, it would go right below Vogon poetry.
Re: (Score:3)
Nothing in TFS explains to me why, "Music Charts No Longer Make Sense". Is it because an artist overtook himself on the charts? Is it because they've had to change their chart system to keep up with technology?
No, it's because the chart system is not made to deal with this marketing gimmick. The artists clearly had both albums recorded and mastered at the same time, there is no reason they couldn't have been released as single double-length album. He set this up specifically to take the title of "first artist to displace himself at the top of the chart" and get all this free publicity.
Re: (Score:2)
They don't make any sense because they only track artist signed to specific labels... You can have the #1 track on the cmj chart which is college radio and covers airplay for 200-ish college radio stations but still not be tracked for the billboard charts regardless of sales.
Nothing of value left to measure (Score:2, Insightful)
There seems to be a deliberate attempt to destroy the sensibilities, intellect
,morals of the population by putting out of all of this out of tune, profane, creepy, depressing, dismal, tasteless, trashy, low grade music that appeals mainly to crackheads, deadbeats stoners, self obsessed and arrogant millenials, sado-depressive types and the like. Pop, rap, rock, its all garbage. Real music disappeared long ago, Now we have this bleak, dystopian nonsense that seems to be designed to destroy the minds of thos
Re: (Score:1)
self obsessed and arrogant millenials
Coming from the guy who is telling everybody else what they should like. I trust the irony isn't lost on you?
Re:Nothing of value left to measure (Score:4, Insightful)
Seriously though, I am sorry you feel that way but I disagree. There is still a lot of interesting music being produced if you know where to look. I agree that most everything listed on the Billboard top 200 will fit your description, but that list only covers music which a small group of record labels have defined to be appealing to the largest groups of people. It sounds like your tastes do not fit with that assumption (mine do not either) but all that means is that you have to work a little harder to find stuff you like.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah! Wagner [wikipedia.org] should take that operatic garbage back to Leipzig, and all right thinking people should only buy Cantata. Bach [wikipedia.org] must be rolling over in his grave!
And get off my commons you hooligans!
Re: (Score:2)
That's why there are jewel cases. (Score:1)
Future released the self-titled FUTURE on Feb. 17. One week later, the artist then dropped a second album HNDRXX which is the new champion. What does it mean, though?
It mean's he's clumsy for dropping his own album just a week after finishing the first copy. Also, a week to make a second copy is just absurd. Microsoft should really fix that buffer underrun problem with CD burners.
;)
Your Math Makes No Sense (Score:2)
Each month (30 days) has 43200 minutes (30 * 24 * 60), and each song is about 4 minutes long, give or take. I could only listen to about 10,000 songs if that's all I did 24/7. But, you know, I sleep, I talk to people, I read, I work. So my music listening accounts for a much smaller part of my day. Maybe 4 hours worth (but in reality, much less because I tend to spend more time listening to podcasts). So I listen to 10-15 songs a day. I'm not a teenager, but even a teenager has to turn the music off a
streaming brings in the most revenue (Score:2)
which is why it's weighed so much. very few people are paying $10 for these album things anymore. even fewer are paying $80 or whatever it costs for a vinyl now
Elimintate the Record Labels (Score:2)
Less/better slang please! (Score:5, Funny)
I know in the US the slang is to "drop an album" but I would much prefer if slashdot would use the more widely understood "pooped out an album".
;)
As if they ever meant anything (Score:5, Insightful)
Given the pay to play nature of radio, charts only ever really showed who paid the most money for airtime.
They've been meaningless for a long time now.
Why 1500:1? (Score:3)
One “unit” is equivalent to either one album sale, 10 track sales, or 1,500 song streams
...
It becomes an odd, if necessary, way of calculating charts, because it means people who pay the most for an artist's music count for the least when sales are tallied.
But consumers don't really care which songs earn the artist the most money, they care which ones are the most popular songs. When I buy an album I rarely listen to it more than a few times after the purchase (but I'll come back to it later). I don't understand the 1500:1 ratio for streams to albums when computing rank. It seems like 10:1 or 100:1 would be a more fair representation of how much people like it. Even for songs that I really like, if they come up too many times in rotation in my playlists, I'll vote it down because I get tired of the same song over and over.
And if I buy a track, it's because I really like that track and didn't want the album, so why does it take 10 track sales to equal one album sale?
I guess the answer is that the Billboard Charts aren't meant to reflect popularity, but just revenue, which certainly has value to the industry, but not so much to individual listeners.
Re: (Score:1)
Don't they pay $.005?
approaches zero (Score:2)
Nielsen should count the number of fucks we have to give.
It's still unclear (Score:2)
From the summary:
While that number may seem high, consider that it costs (more or less) $9.99 a month to stream tens of thousands of songs, as opposed to dropping $10-15 on a single album to own it, either physically or digitally. That means people who subscribe to online streaming services aren't taking out an additional cost to listen to every new Future song or album or the same ones over and over again -- it's essentially free.
This is kind of bullshit. It's not "essentially free", it's essentially $9.99/month. To take me as an example, I had pretty much stopped buying music entirely until Spotify came along. I didn't buy new music anymore, and I didn't buy old music anymore. I was spending $0/month for a few years. Now I subscribe to Spotify, and I pay $9.99/month.
Now guess what happened: I surprising amount of the time, I listen to albums on Spotify that I already own. It's just easier to listen to them i
Of course not. (Score:2)
It stopped being anything to do with actual musical talent and started being all about marketing to gullible teenagers like 50+ years ago.