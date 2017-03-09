Amazon Says It's Open To Pushing Content Through Cable Boxes (bloomberg.com) 10
Amazon, the e-commerce giant that's shaking up the entertainment industry, says it's open to pursuing deals to stream content through cable operators' set-top boxes, much like Netflix has done in the U.S. and Europe. From a report on Bloomberg: "Amazon is definitely open to those partnerships and to be fair, we haven't done as much there as Netflix have done," Alex Green, managing director of Amazon Video, said Thursday at the Cable Congress conference in Brussels. So far, Amazon has been more focused on growing its customers and building its own devices, he said. But "we do talk to all sorts of players in the cable industry." Amazon, which won its first Academy Awards last month for movies "Manchester by the Sea," and "The Salesman," is challenging pay-TV providers and video-game developers as the Seattle-based company expands beyond its online retail roots with growing media ambitions. The rise of internet-based subscription services from the likes of Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Alphabet's YouTube, have stoked analyst predictions that consumers will increasingly ditch cable and kill traditional TV.
Chromecast support (Score:2)
Maybe they should first offer something and basic as Chromecast support on their mobile apps.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe they could make an apple TV app while they are at it.
Re: (Score:2)
Make that a 3rd-generation Apple TV app and also offer their service in Canada.
Re: (Score:2)
Apparently there is an Prime Video app on Roku. I borrowed a roku from a friend who was not using it anymore, can't find the app. Looks like again they don't offer that app on Roku in Canada.
But hey, lets go after the Cable box market, because that is clearly a growing market segment...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Amazon.ca does not sell the fireTV, or Firestick, unless they are actually $150, in which case i dont think they understand their target audience. Since amazon prime video came to Canada, i've watch 3/4 of one movie, because I want to watch things on my TV, not my phone or PC.
Re: (Score:2)
They have an app for the iphone, you have to go to the web if you want to buy content but you can view it on the device. I'm a whole lot more likely to buy content from their store if I can actually view it on my TV.
But Hey! (Score:2)
Great news... (Score:2)