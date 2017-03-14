82% of Kids in 'Netflix Only' Homes Have No Idea What Commercials Are (exstreamist.com) 101
Two anonymous readers share a report: We decided to survey parents of young children (below 10 years old) to see how many kids in "Netflix only" homes knew what commercials are, compared to those homes who watch regular television. We surveyed 100 parents (50 Netflix-only homes, 50 normal television homes), here were their responses: 82% of kids in Netflix only homes don't know what commercials are. 38% of kids in regular television homes don't know what commercials are.
What? Cable TV was almost never "commercial free" except for maybe 5 minutes at the dawn of the cable channel industry.
My first sighting of cable TV in suburban Minneapolis showed commercials on the "cable" channels.
And of course re-transmitted over the air channels always had commercials because it was just a closed-circuit feed of the OTA signal.
Premium channels than and now were commercial free, but if there were bundled "cable channels" that were commercial free it was for a very short window of time. I don't know if cable systems sent HBO out to subscribers for free in the early days. They certainly never re-transmitted local channels commercial free.
The "premium" Cable TV channels (HBO, Cinemax, etc.) were indeed commercial free for some time, at least in the market where my family was served (SouthernCalifornia). That was one of the major draws of watching movies on Cable versus broadcast TV. I don't remember how long it took for commercials to appear, but (according to my infallible memory), it seemed like a number of years.
And didn't you? I know I did. Thanks goodness for the advent of the Commodore 64.
Good or not? (Score:4, Interesting)
Without having commercials to teach you that companies consider you a never-ending open wallet, and that they WILL lie to you to get your money, will these Netflix-only kids grow up to be or more less naive about the honesty of other people and companies?
I have the same worry with my kids, who don't even know how to control the FIOS part of the TV. But I also find the irony of wondering if television commercials are good for kids quite amusing.
Netflix-only kids don't know what commercials are
build Utopia, and people will pay $8.99/month to live there.
They aren't claiming that Netflix-only kids don't see commercials, rather that Netflix-only kids don't know what commercials are. This is the goal of the advertising industry, to make ads indistinguishable from other content.
Surely a Netflix-only kids has seen a YouTube ad or two; they just don't know it.
Re:Good or not? (Score:4, Insightful)
You must not watch very many recent movies or television shows. They movies/shows have become the commercials: product placement.
In same cases, the movies have essentially become mildly entertaining infomercials for kids (e.g,. the Lego movies). In other cases, the movie is a way to get kids to want the inevitable avalanche of associated merchandise. Kids didn't need commercials to know that they wanted the Frozen lunch box or the Cars backpack. To quote the wise Yogurt, "merchandising, it's all in the merchandising" (you will have to imagine the funny accent).
I found with my kids, they actually just seemed to want to less stuff than a lot of kids their age.
I don't think this is anything new. When I was a kid, it was actually more blatant with He-Man, GI-Joe, Thundecats, TMNT, and other shows basically existing only to promote the toys. Going back and watching those shows was almost painful. The quality was so bad. And we watched it anyway because there really wasn't much else on TV.
We're a mostly PBS and Netflix home, so they don't see many commercials. However, they do see them when we watch live sports. I make sure to point out that ads are lies that are trying to trick you into buying their products. Sometimes we even talk about how a particular ad is trying to appeal to you.
Well, my kid sure didn't like hearing their messages at least. When my son was 3 his only exposure to video had been nature documentaries and sesame street on Netflix. Then one day he paid attention to some show my wife and I were watching on Hulu, a commercial came on and he screamed "I DON'T LIKE THIS SHOW CHANGE IT!" So at least he developed "disgust for advertising" at an early age.
I suspect they'll be less naive as to the dangers of commercials, but also more affected by the commercials that they do see, which is what my own experience has been up to this point. I cut the cord years ago and have had ad-blockers installed for even longer, so I've been away from commercials for long enough to grow used to their absence. When I do see an ad, the following seems to be true:
- I'm no longer ad-blind, so (for better or worse) I pay a lot more attention to them when I do see them
How long before Netflix adds commercials? (Score:2)
I mean really, its like its all starting over again? How long before Netflix and other streaming companies add commercials? CableTV started as a Pay TV with no commercials, and then added them when they wanted to more revenue...
The last time I went to a theater, it was only ads for other upcoming movies. That's a little different from typical TV commercials.
Illegal downloads?
I must be older than you. Cable started out as a simple rebroadcast over wire system, and the pay TV channels came later.
My home town in Kansas always had great reception for OTA because the terrain is fairly flat and unobstructed so we didn't get cable until the mid 80s after they had added pay channels and the population had increased making demand high enough to make it worthwhile. Satellite was popular for remote areas that couldn't get cable around that time as well but the nearby city had cable since maybe the 60s.
Not exactly. OTA Channels are there because the FCC mandates they be carried by your cable system. It's part of the rules that let them exist.
Most people forget the very early days of what cable TV was. There's a common short form you'll see on the back of old TVs where the cable plugged in. It was CATV. This stood for Community Access Television or Community Antenna Television. Basically, in areas with poor reception, they would build one giant antenna to get really good reception, and then put a cable to each person's house so that they could get reception of the channels that were coming over the air for free.
I've forgotten too (Score:3)
I haven't forgotten commercials entirely, but I've forgotten what they are like, and they are super annoying. Last time I stayed in a hotel, I flipped on TV and tried to watch a show -- I didn't make it past the first half of the show before I flipped off the TV and went to my laptop to watch Netflix because I couldn't stand the ads.
Only Comment (Score:4, Insightful)
The only comment on the article's page is very accurate: "META: this article is a commercial for Netflix."
I call BS (Score:3)
We surveyed 100 parents (50 Netflix-only homes, 50 normal television homes),
So an incredibly non-scientific tiny sample size, not at all representative of the population at large.
38% of kids in regular television homes don't know what commercials are.
I call bullshit on this one. There is no way you can actually watch cable TV and not know what a commercial is. Even with a DVR you'll still see them.
I call bullshit on this one. There is no way you can actually watch cable TV and not know what a commercial is. Even with a DVR you'll still see them.
Keep in mind that we are talking about kids under ten. If nobody explained to them what a commercial is it is very likely that they see it as normal TV show.
Yup! Even the few seconds between the start of the commercial break and the time I hit the FF button hard enough to hurt my finger is annoying. Plus it takes me out of the "moment" of the show I'm watching.
Double WTF: do these kids really watch NOTHING but netflix, and never watch anything on, oh, for example, youtube?
Doesn't seem hugely credible.
On the other hand.. (Score:3)
Stats? (Score:2)
Re:Stats? (Score:4, Insightful)
I agree that the sample size is too small. But anecdotal, I think there is some merit to this. While I'm not sure the number is 82%, I know that my children cannot complete common slogans that are second nature to us kids growing up in the dark ages.
Limited media experience (Score:2)
Sounds kinda sad that those kids have never experienced Youtube and other free media sources.
If you can pay for Netflix, good chance you can afford YouTube Red and avoid those commercials as well.
Commercials on Youtube??? What kind of Philistine doesn't use adblock or whatever. I don't think I've seen a commercial on Youtube within this decade that wasn't actually the content I was looking for.
Almost sounds like my kids (Score:5, Interesting)
On the radio stations I listen to, I've learned about how long the breaks are, and I turn the damn thing off for the commercials and turn it back on about the time the break ends.
My children are in the same boat; however, they do NOT like commercials or the inability to pick and choose what they're going to watch at whatever moment.
When we travel we now take our Roku w/us b/c even with PBS, they're annoyed by the reality of traditional TV telling its viewers what they're going to watch and when.
Maybe a good thing... (Score:2)
...considering that watching commercials makes you stupid...
4 out of 5 doctors recommend..... (Score:1)
I don't wonder who is paying for this particular clever "story".
PBS, anybody? (Score:2)
PBS doesn't generally have advertisements during kid's shows... Sesame Street doesn't have ads.
I don't recall bullshit studies about kids not recognizing commercials due to their kids watching Sesame Street, Mr. Rodger's Neighborhood, or any of the other legion of PBS shows for kids.
Not many households are PBS only. The kids can see the ads blaring on the shows their parents watch. Yet another reason they don't want to grow up.
PBS may not have ads during their shows, but they DO have advertisements. They play a lot of ads actually between shows and all the entities that donated to support the shows in the opening and closing credits.. It may get some of it's support from the government, but it still runs advertisements of sorts.
Don't get me started on the donation drives....
Kids shows are commercials (Score:2)
They may not know what the term "commercial" is but they're endlessly exposed to commercials. The entire basis of kids programming is to sell toys.
The entire basis of kids programming is to sell toys.
For the most part, that is correct. One shining exception to that rule is, "Trollhunters," which may very well be the single best "children's show" ever created.
Trollhunters was okay, but have you seen the new Netflix Voltron series? It's phenomenal. Story, art, voice acting, whole package.
YouTube is filled with ads... (Score:3)
YouTube videos are smothered in ads and kids experience them all the time. Netflix shows are also rife with subtle (and sometimes not so subtle) product placements. Live action shows feature massive luxury homes, Macbooks everywhere, fancy cars and shiny mobile phones. All that stuff acts to normalize expectations. It is brilliant and very effective marketing.
The scary part (Score:3)
38% of kids in regular television homes don't know what commercials are
. I am sure these kids will grow up and learn what a commercial is, but considering the amount of commercial on American TV it is hard to believe that they have not been heavily exposed to those.
Bullshit (Score:1)
B.S. (Score:2)
Alternative headline? (Score:4, Insightful)
Isn't that the more surprising figure? 2/5 kids in a typical home (which has a TV which children watch ~24hrs/week) don't know what a commercial *is*. Oh, I see, the question was to the parents, "Do your kids know what commercials are?" -- This is a survey on parents' opinion about what their kids 'know'. The headline maybe should read "82% of Exstreamist readers who are parents in netflix-only homes think their kids don't know what commercials are" because technically that's all they've indicated.
I innoculate my kid against commercials (Score:2)
We're a Netflix-only household. My kid almost never sees commercials there. But I don't want him to not know what they are because I don't want him to fall prey to the tactics advertisers use. So whenever we do run across commercials (at the movies, at grandmas house, etc.), we often talk about them with respect to issues of truth, opinion, spin, manipulation, and reasons to buy.
I would not be happy for my kid to be one of the 82% who don't even know what a commercial is.
What a suprise.... (Score:2)
So kids that only see Netflix don't know about commercials.... Let me guess, they don't know about rotary dial phones, phonograph records or cassette tapes either because they've never see them..
What a surprise.. I think I'm going to have a heart attack and die from THAT surprise...