Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Movies Television Entertainment

Netflix Will Explore Mobile-Specific Cuts of Its Original Series (theverge.com) 9

Posted by msmash from the better-serve-your-needs dept.
An anonymous reader shares an article: Netflix chief product officer Neil Hunt said in a briefing today with journalists in San Francisco that the company plans to explore streaming mobile-specific cuts of its original movies and TV shows, to satisfy what he said was a growing audience of mobile Netflix watchers. "It's not inconceivable that you could take a master [copy] and make a different cut for mobile," Hunt said. To date, Netflix hasn't been delivering different cuts for different viewing platforms, Hunt said, but "it's something we will explore over the next few years." The idea would be to create a version of the content with scenes or shots that are more easily visible or immersive on a mobile phone, since certain shots can be hard to see or can appear diminished on a relatively small phone screen.

Netflix Will Explore Mobile-Specific Cuts of Its Original Series More | Reply

Netflix Will Explore Mobile-Specific Cuts of Its Original Series

Comments Filter:

  • Do not want (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Do you want to lose subscribers? Because that's how you lose subscribers.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sims 2 ( 994794 )

      I hate this idea but at the same time it would be really nice if you could pick which edition of the movie you wanted to watch like the 1989 version or the 2017 remastered 1989 version or just between the rated and unrated versions.

      That and things like commentary are some of the only features i'm still looking for with netflix.

      I like watching really good movies a second time with the commentary on but I won't mess with discs and the pre-roll ads anymore for the privilege.

      Oh and keep like the last 1-10 minu

  • Opt out option (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They better have a opt out option!

  • This is a stupid idea that makes little sense. Netflix, you are not a video game, trying to cater to different platforms to make more money. Sure, getting new viewers by making it easy to use whatever platform the audience prefers, is a very intelligent and well rounded concept that has long since shown to be effective. However, this idea seems to stand in opposition to that sentiment, creating unnecessary virtual barriers to content. I shouldn't have to have a smart phone or be forced to watch content on s
  • So are they going to consider the Roku and Amazon Fire and similar devices to be "mobile devices"? Because a lot of people use these devices to output via HDMI to their TVs. That doesn't seem right to give these users different content just because they're not using a computer as their primary output device.

Slashdot Top Deals

"I have more information in one place than anybody in the world." -- Jerry Pournelle, an absurd notion, apparently about the BIX BBS

Close