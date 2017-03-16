Netflix Will Explore Mobile-Specific Cuts of Its Original Series (theverge.com) 9
An anonymous reader shares an article: Netflix chief product officer Neil Hunt said in a briefing today with journalists in San Francisco that the company plans to explore streaming mobile-specific cuts of its original movies and TV shows, to satisfy what he said was a growing audience of mobile Netflix watchers. "It's not inconceivable that you could take a master [copy] and make a different cut for mobile," Hunt said. To date, Netflix hasn't been delivering different cuts for different viewing platforms, Hunt said, but "it's something we will explore over the next few years." The idea would be to create a version of the content with scenes or shots that are more easily visible or immersive on a mobile phone, since certain shots can be hard to see or can appear diminished on a relatively small phone screen.
Do you want to lose subscribers? Because that's how you lose subscribers.
I hate this idea but at the same time it would be really nice if you could pick which edition of the movie you wanted to watch like the 1989 version or the 2017 remastered 1989 version or just between the rated and unrated versions.
That and things like commentary are some of the only features i'm still looking for with netflix.
I like watching really good movies a second time with the commentary on but I won't mess with discs and the pre-roll ads anymore for the privilege.
Oh and keep like the last 1-10 minu
They better have a opt out option!
