Movie Theaters Haven't Innovated Beyond Popcorn, Says Netflix CEO (variety.com) 80
Janko Roettgers, reporting for Variety: Asked about his company's relationship with major theater chains, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings didn't pull any punches on Thursday. "How did distribution innovate in the movie business in the last 30 years? Well, the popcorn tastes better, but that's about it," he quipped. "What Netflix wants to do is to unleash film," he said. "It's fundamentally about growing the movie business." [...] On Thursday, Hastings pushed back against the notion that the company aims to bypass theaters. "We are not anti theater," he said. "We just want things to come out at the same time."
Microwave popcorn is cutting edge (Score:2)
Seriously, microwave popcorn has some strange chemicals you may not want to ingest.
hopefully the microwave wont be able to call home
Ummm... it has a microwave transmitter built in. It doesn't need wifi... it can talk to the satellites!!
Christ yes! Microwave popcorn is surely one of the signs of the Apocalypse and an abomination before the Lord. "And lo I did see the fifth rider, and he rode in on a rubbery margarine-flavored piece of popped corn, and the name written on the bib tied around his puffy neck was 'Tastes like old shoes'."
World-wide distribution on day #1. No more scratched, third-hand, celluloid reels. Better screens, better projectors, better sound. 3D projection on applicable movies.
At the end of the day it's just a dark room full of chairs with a screen at the front. What else is there to innovate Mr. Hastings?
Not widely implemented yet.
Christ, where is your theater? The deepest darkest jungles of Peru? I don't think our crappy little local theater has had an actual film projector in years.
Ticket prices... (Score:2)
Perhaps you should layoff the popcorn?
I can only afford a large drink these days.
When you pay to watch the movie you should get a voucher for a free DVD of the same release.
Innovation in theaters? (Score:2)
Now, I know that when it first came out, the digital theater systems tended to "blue screen of death" too often, but please.
Useful Innovation (Score:2)
What about digital distribution of digital content displayed via huge digital display systems?
It basically looks just the same as that from a film. It might save the cinema money but it does nothing for the customer. There is pseudo-3D I suppose but that shrinks the screen and gives many people a splitting headache after a few minutes. So I suppose the criterion should be innovation that is good for the customer.
It basically looks just the same as that from a film.
The fact it "looks just the same" (not really, if you know what to look for) doesn't mean it isn't innovation.
So I suppose the criterion should be innovation that is good for the customer.
Why? Isn't an innovation that makes it easier to distribute content in higher quality an innovation, even if you can't tell the difference?
Why? Isn't an innovation that makes it easier to distribute content in higher quality an innovation, even if you can't tell the difference?
Yes technically it is an innovation but unless it does something to improve the cinema experience why do I care? It is like the innovation of circular tea bags. Yes this is technically an innovation and yes it will temporarily boost sales but only until everyone figures out that it makes no difference whatsoever and goes back to what they were doing before. What a lot of people seem to forget is that it is not innovation we want it is useful innovation.
Yes technically it is an innovation but unless it does something to improve the cinema experience why do I care?
Who says you have to care about any innovation? The Netflick flack is claiming there has been none, not that there has been nothing that Roger W Moore cares about. "There has been no innovation" is not the same as "there has been no innovation that I care about."
What a lot of people seem to forget is that it is not innovation we want it is useful innovation.
And the digital distribution of movie content is useful to a lot of people, just not to you. That's ok, but it doesn't mean it doesn't count at all.
While digital changed quite a bit on the backend, how did it actually change the experience of watching a film in the theater?
Sure, we can point to a spec sheet that says the resolution has improved, but did it really change people's experiences? We had IMAX during the analog days, so we weren't lacking for sharp, hi-res images, and even in everyday theaters the resolution was already high enough that most viewers didn't notice when the digital changeover occurred. The speakers we use today are in many case
Re: (Score:3)
We had a theater that cost less or the same for most shows that had tables and food. Alamo Drafthouse Theaters are popular for serving beer.
I'd say our local theater has started doing a lot of 'innovative' things compared to how I remember theaters growing up.
Our local theater has started serving beer as well.
For 9PM and later shows rated R movies are no one under 17. With or without a parent.
They have early morning AM shows for kids.
They have shows with lower volume and higher house lights for autistic kid
Popcorn (Score:2)
Re: Popcorn (Score:2)
It was better 30 years ago. Coconut oil and fake butter flavor with big salt crystals. Now it's coated in some sort of nanotech salt and the texture is more crunchy, like packing material. Fortunately I only need to go for IMAX-worthy presentations these days.
Netflix didn't "innovate" (Score:2)
Netflix was a successful DVD rental by mail company that got the MPAA and copyright holders to put their content online for streaming. That is not some kind of "tech innovation"
Yes, I'll grant you that Netflix's deal to allow streaming required *marketing* innovation...some kind of innovative way to package the deal to copyright holders...that is true.
That's business and marketing innovation...it's not tech. An example of tech innovation is Youtube. They were able to build a system that allowed users to upl
My best movie going experience (Score:2)
was sitting on a log in a rainforest watching The Neverending Story projected on a bed sheet.
Maybe they could try that.
Things out at the same time *is* anti-theater (Score:2)
No one in their right fucking mind is going to pay $10 for a popcorn, $7 for a soda, and $15 for a movie ticket PER PERSON if they can watch that shit at home with their whole family for a small fee. OF COURSE that would put theaters out of business.
Re: Things out at the same time *is* anti-theater (Score:3)
You're claiming that nobody really likes theatres, that they just put up with them for the sake of access to new content.
You might be projection your options onto the masses. And not in 70mm.
Re: (Score:2)
How many theaters have even have 70mm projectors anymore? How many even have pseudo-IMAX? Shit, my local theater is still showing most movies in 2K. I can go buy a 4K HDR TV at Best Buy right now with a better picture than my theater, and pick up a 7.1 sound system while I'm at it--all for less than what I would have paid for a 1080p TV just a few years ago. And I can make my own damn popcorn for a lot less than $10 a bag.
Amen! (Score:1)
I AM NOT ONE OF THOSE PEOPLE. But maybe if movies came out in theaters and netflix on day one, all those people could watch it together at home and i can enjoy the movie at the theater in peace, or vise versa.
In 30 years we got... (Score:2)
1. 3D
2. Better sound and video (I remember some movies being limited to complaint movie theaters)
3. Chairs (reclining)
4. More previews (and annoying pre-screening stuff)
5. Online ticket purchases
I'm pretty sure 3D has been around longer than 30 years.
I think he meant 3D using today's polarized-glasses tech, not ancient red-and-blue 3D.
Unless you are into cheese, red-and-blue, or nostalgia, or you are watching an art film intentionally made to use "old tech," today's 3D is far better than the old way.
Er
"Polarized 3-D projection was demonstrated experimentally in the 1890s."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Yeah new.
How about at least 64 years? [wikipedia.org]
1. Meh, saw Avatar in 3D, 3D wasn't bad but I will not pay the premium for 3D again... should not have paid the price in general for Avatar.
2. Very nice, though at the same time there have been significant home theater picture and sound.
3. Meh, don't think any of the local theaters ever installed this.
4. Ebbeh! This innovation leads to more Netflix.
5. Meh, I've never purchased tickets online, if the theater is so packed I need to, I don't really want to be there.
Amusing list of innovations though.
Avitar would've been great in 3D if 3D didn't give me a headache.
I would up watching it in 3D with a group, with one eye closed most of the time.
But for the headache, I would gladly pay a *small* premium for 3D for films where 3D really adds "value."
farewell iPic (Score:2)
"Shunned by major theater chains, Netflix last fall struck a deal with iPic Entertainment, a small chain with 15 theaters."
How long until MPAA finds some excuse to cut off iPic Entertainment from mainstream distribution?
iPic is pricey, but good. Small theatres, full-bore recliners, blankets, pillows, storage areas IN CHAIR, free popcorn, in-seat food and bar service.
Been to a VIP movie lounge lately? (Score:3)
I can't stand going to general admission shows since I first tried it a couple of years back now. Reserved seating for the movie, in-seat menu service for meals or concession before the movie starts, wider and more comfortable seats than GA, and with a bit more legroom to boot. Tickets are a bit more than GA, but man are they worth it!
Gonna go see Disney's classic tale of Stockholm syndrome tomorrow afternoon with my wife in a VIP lounge....and there won't be any screaming kids. I heartily recommend it if you are willing to shell out the extra couple of bucks per ticket for an improved theater experience.
Not true (Score:1)
Theater innovations since the late 1980s:
* More IMAX/OMNI screens
* More stadium seating
* Buy tickets online or at a kiosk
* More special screenings for people with autism or other special needs
* More regular screenings of foreign or art films in "regular" movie-houses
* More (or maybe better advertised) "events" like the Doctor Who events and MST3K events in the last few years
* Movie-theater gift cards
Here's a hint about innovation: If you're saying "more" then you haven't discovered any.
I don't blame the theaters for charging a lot for popcorn, they've got to make money somewhere and most of the independent theaters have gone out of business because they didn't charge enough for snacks, or find any other way to remain in existence. But really, how could they possibly remain relevant as a home theater experience comparable to the theater became affordable to the masses?
My popcorn beats the living shit ou
digital technology for one thing... (Score:1)
[snip]....Digital movies are projected using a digital projector instead of a conventional film projector. Digital cinema is distinct from high-definition television and is not dependent on using television or high-definition video standards, aspect ratios, or frame rates. In digital cinema, resolutions are represented by the horizontal pixel count, usually 2K (2048×1080 or 2.2 megapixels) or 4K (4096×2160 or 8.8 megapixels). As digital cinema technology improved in the early 2010s, most of the th
That's an example of back-end tech (Score:1)
From a movie-watcher's point of view, there is very little difference between a digital theater and a brand-new 70mm print on its first trip through the projector.
From a theater-owner's perspective and from the distribution-channel's perspective, there are huge differences.
So, I guess it's a difference in distribution but not one most consumers will notice, except that they may notice the lack of streaks on the screen.
It's not that they suck Re:disagree (Score:1)
For me, it's that they aren't as cost-effective as entertainment as they used to be.
If movies were $1 each I'd see dozens a year. As it is, I see only a few a year in the theater.
really? (Score:3)
"What Netflix wants to do is to unleash film," he said. "It's fundamentally about growing the movie business."
How magnanimous. And here I believed they just wanted to make a lot of money.
So I'll be waiting for my free netflix account, since all they want is to "grow the movie business".
Good lord: You sell entertainment. Don't pretend like you're healing lepers.
Back to the future Re:More than popcorn (Score:1)
They darn well innovated the 'plush' theaters.
More like re-invented them.
Ever been to a classic theater from before WWII?
Some of those are very ornate and very classy, on par with a classy stage-play theater or concert hall, except the acoustics generally aren't as good as a concert hall. Many of them are now used for stage plays or other events instead of film.
Well (Score:2)
Considering Netflix rarely gets any new movies anymore, one thing movie theaters have that Netflix doesn't is new movies.
Brazier/brassiere.
One is for holding up boobies, the other is something workmen warm their hands on.
You can see how confusion arises...
A woman running a small business in NYC making dresses invented the Brazier so her dresses would look better on her customers.
The word you're looking for is "brassiere". A "brazier" is a cooking device. And yeah, I know what you meant; context and all that. I'm just one of the shrinking number of literates that find this sort of thing jarring and distracting. Not as annoying as someone using a smartphone in a theatre, but see below. Don't fret though; eventually we'll all die out.
Personally I enjoy going to see the occasional film in a movie theatre. We have a very nice television and comfortable couches, but it's nice to get out
I dont agree with article (Score:1)
Not the point (Score:2)
Reserved seating (Score:1)
Not true. In my city in the US, theaters have introduced at-seat table service and reserved seating. The former is nice to have but the latter is transformative. No queues, no racing for seats, no getting stuck in lousy seats or separated from your friends. Contrary to Netflix's self-interest, there are still films that benefit from being viewed in a movie theater, and reserved seating completely removes any tension or unknowns from the experience.
Movie theaters (Score:2)
Then make assets from film available (Score:1)
Theater Merchandising? (Score:2)
Why don't movie theaters do merchandising?
When people are done seeing a movie, there should be a shop that sells copies of the soundtrack, copies of the other movies in the franchise, related toys (as appropriate), etc. They could even sell the Blu-Ray of the movie you just saw (whether restricted sales to movie-goers, sold to anyone, or pre-sold with day-of-release delivery).
There is so much in the way of movie merchandising, and the theaters seem to completely miss it. Even if they're contractually lock
E-Magine (Score:2)
In Michigan we have theaters called E-Magine. Awful name, outstanding theaters. All of the theaters themselves are fairly small, which means you aren't sitting too far away from the screen. The screen stretches from wall to wall, and they are all dimensioned properly. All of the seats are motorized extra-wide recliners. For a couple of extra dollars you can sit in a row with more leg room than you could possibly need. All the screens, projectors and speakers are properly maintained. They also have reserved