Netflix Replacing Star Ratings With Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down (variety.com) 30
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Variety: Get ready to say goodbye to star ratings on Netflix: The company is getting ready to replace stars with Pandora-like thumbs ups and thumbs downs in the coming weeks. Previously-given star rating will still be used to personalize the profiles of Netflix users, but the stars are disappearing from the interface altogether. Netflix VP of Product Todd Yellin told journalists on Thursday during a press briefing at the company's headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif., that the company had tested the new thumbs up and down ratings with hundred of thousands of members in 2016. "We are addicted to the methodology of A/B testing," Yellin said. The result was that thumbs got 200% more ratings than the traditional star-rating feature. Netflix is also introducing a new percent-match feature that shows how good of a match any given show or movie is for an individual subscriber. For example, a show that should close to perfectly fit a user's taste may get a 98% match. Shows that have less than a 50% match won't display a match-rating, however.
I suspect something different (Score:2)
My experience with Netflix's star rankings is they matched my inclinations pretty well... except when it came to Netflix-produced content. With that stuff, Netflix invariably told me their "best guess" was between 4.7 and 5.0 stars, every time - but, after watching it, I don't think I gave any of it even 4 stars.
So perhaps they're trying to hide the way they're gaming the system to favor their own products.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think you hit it on the head. I've rated Netflix produced stuff 1 star 90% of the time. So are the majority or ratings when you look through them.
Prior Art (Score:2)
Great shades of Tivo! Man, I miss that awesome interface...
a/b tests -- The root of all evil (Score:1)
A/B Testing is an amazing tool. How many A/B tests have to be stacked with a 99/1 split to result in a 10% assurance that someone is going to be confused and disgusted with the change.
This one was a 66/33 split. Recalculate. How many
...
The closer we get to 50/50 the faster we make the user experience worse by listening to A/B tests without reason.
How many A/B Tests have been run by our favorite applications to hate.
Addicted to Control (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't see how reducing this to thumbs up/down is going to help that in any way.
More engagement -- "thumbs got 200% more ratings than the traditional star-rating feature." Anecdotally, I often finish a show and don't rate it, as I find myself wondering if I "just" liked (disliked) it, or if I REALLY liked (disliked) it -- but a binary choice is often pretty obvious for me.
That said, I think it's often best to use some third-party tools/blog posts/friends/etc. for determining what to watch.
All the ratings in the world... (Score:1)
At one point in Netflix's history, the number of 'Action movies with a strong female lead' on netflix was so low, but they knew that's what I liked, they started recommending to me rom-coms such as 'Bridget Jones Diary'
Nothing like fudging the number (Score:3)
Glad to see the star ratings go (Score:2)
I'm sure there are many exceptions amongst the Slashdot user base, but hardcore critical thinkers aside, people don't use anything but "5 Stars" and "1 Star" anyway. They love it or they hate it. This change will make the experience more honest...now we KNOW it's just a bunch of crap. I'll be much less tempted to believe the recommendations now. That said...the recommendations Netflix used to give me, using the algorithm they used back in 2005...those were uncannily accurate.
Re: (Score:2)
Slashdot Front Page news? (Score:2)
A web-site changes its interface... Stuff that matters? Seriously?
Re: Slashdot Front Page news? (Score:2)
Are you new here? [slashdot.org]
Fortunately there are scripts on github to download the data. A sad day for the non-Bayesians.
Re: (Score:2)
But the change from stars to thumbs?..
Netflix becomes PC (Score:2)
Great. Now the PC world has invaded online movie reviews. Sorry, haven't seen Lena Dunham or Amy Shumer, mostly because I dislike their material. Maybe it's a generational thing. Netflix is now invalidating their recommendations because some whiny Hollywood types got their feelings hurt. Has anyone ever seen Heaven's Gate? Seriously, if Netflix can't stand the heat of their ratings system, why even have a ratings system? Is Reed Hastings (Co-founder and CEO) so needy for West Coast adulation that he'
Blech. Two stars down (Score:1)
All hail Siskel and Ebert (Score:2)
One of the reasons why I think thumbs up/down works better than 5 stars is that everyone has a different idea of what 2, 3, and 4 stars should mean, and tend to skew towards 4 or even 4.5 stars as a midpoint ("average" product) instead of 3 as you'd expect from the scale's range. e.g. Amazon's 5 star system sounds like a really effective tool at first glance, until you learn that the average ra [reviewmeta.com]