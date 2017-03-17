Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Communications Media Movies Network Networking Television The Internet Entertainment

Netflix Replacing Star Ratings With Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down (variety.com) 30

Posted by BeauHD from the outdated-rating-systems dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Variety: Get ready to say goodbye to star ratings on Netflix: The company is getting ready to replace stars with Pandora-like thumbs ups and thumbs downs in the coming weeks. Previously-given star rating will still be used to personalize the profiles of Netflix users, but the stars are disappearing from the interface altogether. Netflix VP of Product Todd Yellin told journalists on Thursday during a press briefing at the company's headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif., that the company had tested the new thumbs up and down ratings with hundred of thousands of members in 2016. "We are addicted to the methodology of A/B testing," Yellin said. The result was that thumbs got 200% more ratings than the traditional star-rating feature. Netflix is also introducing a new percent-match feature that shows how good of a match any given show or movie is for an individual subscriber. For example, a show that should close to perfectly fit a user's taste may get a 98% match. Shows that have less than a 50% match won't display a match-rating, however.

Netflix Replacing Star Ratings With Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down More | Reply

Netflix Replacing Star Ratings With Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down

Comments Filter:

  • My experience with Netflix's star rankings is they matched my inclinations pretty well... except when it came to Netflix-produced content. With that stuff, Netflix invariably told me their "best guess" was between 4.7 and 5.0 stars, every time - but, after watching it, I don't think I gave any of it even 4 stars.

    So perhaps they're trying to hide the way they're gaming the system to favor their own products.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PRMan ( 959735 )
      Now that you mention it, this seems very likely. All of the most disappointing ratings I've received lately were from Netflix produced shows.

    • I think you hit it on the head. I've rated Netflix produced stuff 1 star 90% of the time. So are the majority or ratings when you look through them.

  • Great shades of Tivo! Man, I miss that awesome interface...

  • A/B Testing is an amazing tool. How many A/B tests have to be stacked with a 99/1 split to result in a 10% assurance that someone is going to be confused and disgusted with the change.

    This one was a 66/33 split. Recalculate. How many ...

    The closer we get to 50/50 the faster we make the user experience worse by listening to A/B tests without reason.

    How many A/B Tests have been run by our favorite applications to hate.

  • Addicted to Control (Score:3)

    by LarryRiedel ( 141315 ) <Larry@Riedel.org> on Friday March 17, 2017 @06:17PM (#54062381)
    Netflix will control the narrative, with minimal input from pesky users. How long before there's only a heart symbol? How long before they take away comments like IMDB because you don't want them.
  • All the ratings from every single viewer watching every single show and the best algorithm to process that data in the world won't help if you don't have a wide enough variety of content to recommend to your users.

    At one point in Netflix's history, the number of 'Action movies with a strong female lead' on netflix was so low, but they knew that's what I liked, they started recommending to me rom-coms such as 'Bridget Jones Diary'

  • Nothing like fudging the number (Score:3)

    by evolutionary ( 933064 ) on Friday March 17, 2017 @06:23PM (#54062417)
    So basically, they figured that 3/5 starts is a "thumbs up" and there will be more positive ratings (and making their offerings look better) while abstracting (hiding) the "meh" factor. Gotta love marketing.. I remember an old phrase from my math tutors: Statistics can lie. :D

  • I'm sure there are many exceptions amongst the Slashdot user base, but hardcore critical thinkers aside, people don't use anything but "5 Stars" and "1 Star" anyway. They love it or they hate it. This change will make the experience more honest...now we KNOW it's just a bunch of crap. I'll be much less tempted to believe the recommendations now. That said...the recommendations Netflix used to give me, using the algorithm they used back in 2005...those were uncannily accurate.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PRMan ( 959735 )
      Now Netflix just gives me a bunch of 1- and 2- star rated shows that they think I will... I don't know... hate?

  • A web-site changes its interface... Stuff that matters? Seriously?

    • Are you new here? [slashdot.org]

      Fortunately there are scripts on github to download the data. A sad day for the non-Bayesians.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mi ( 197448 )
        Well, that [slashdot.org] was a mathematically-interesting story. And today the individual subscriber match part of TFA is interesting too, even for those of us, who do not use Netflix:

        Netflix is also introducing a new percent-match feature that shows how good of a match any given show or movie is for an individual subscriber

        But the change from stars to thumbs?..

  • Great. Now the PC world has invaded online movie reviews. Sorry, haven't seen Lena Dunham or Amy Shumer, mostly because I dislike their material. Maybe it's a generational thing. Netflix is now invalidating their recommendations because some whiny Hollywood types got their feelings hurt. Has anyone ever seen Heaven's Gate? Seriously, if Netflix can't stand the heat of their ratings system, why even have a ratings system? Is Reed Hastings (Co-founder and CEO) so needy for West Coast adulation that he'

  • The current rating system works for me. I generally only consider shows with 4 stars or above. It seems to correlate with my expectations. I have tried to watch stuff with 3 stars only and found it lacking. If the new system blurs 3 stars versus 4 then I will end up watching more crud that I don't want to. However, I guess we will have to see how it plays out.
  • They gave thumbs up/down ratings for movies, instead of ratings out of 4 or 5 stars (or A-F) like everyone else

    One of the reasons why I think thumbs up/down works better than 5 stars is that everyone has a different idea of what 2, 3, and 4 stars should mean, and tend to skew towards 4 or even 4.5 stars as a midpoint ("average" product) instead of 3 as you'd expect from the scale's range. e.g. Amazon's 5 star system sounds like a really effective tool at first glance, until you learn that the average ra [reviewmeta.com]

Slashdot Top Deals

6 Curses = 1 Hexahex

Close