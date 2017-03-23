18 To 24-Year-Olds Are Hitting the Big Screen at Lower Rates (fastcompany.com) 55
An anonymous reader shares a report: For data and movie geeks, the MPAA's latest "Theatrical Market Statistics" report is a wealth of information about the health of the movie business. The big picture: 246 million people went to the movies in the United States and Canada last year, a 2% increase from the year before. But dig into the trends and things start to get a little more interesting. For instance, looking at per capita attendance broken down by age group shows 18- to 24-year-olds are hitting the big screen at lower rates than they were in 2012, although they saw an uptick last year.
Kids have no money and are too stupid to realize why they still work at Starbucks with a college degree.
If they're working at Starbucks and have a college degree, you can't them kids. They're adults. Not every adult gets hired straight out of college. I worked as a kitchen cook for three years after I got my college degree and before I started my technical career in 1997.
Nothing to see here (Score:2)
Why? (Score:2)
Something other than re-hashed comic books perhaps...
nothing worth spending on (Score:1)
three reasons: (Score:4, Interesting)
2. Theaters. Exorbitant fees for tickets and concessions price most of them well outside the range of the 18-24 demographic. the ones that can afford it, generally avoid it and wait for the online/blu-ray. The theatre experience is sticky floors and 30 minutes of capitive audience advertisements for everything from car insurance to taco bell, and its an insult to anyone whos paid actual money to sit down and see a film.
3. films.: six sequels to the fast and the furious? Ten remakes of Cinderella? thats not film, its the conceptual blueprint for purgatory. The average film experience is either waiting for the next release of 17 new and well planned Marvel movies, or enduring a wasteland of film targeted at the fifth grade comprehension level so as to maximize audience range. Pixar used to churn out a good film, but frankly theyre just in it for the toy licensing (Cars 3 anyone?)
3. films.: six sequels to the fast and the furious?
Man, I just saw a poster in the subway station for a seventh sequel to The Fast and the Furious.
1. money....Exorbitant fees for tickets and concessions price most of them well outside the range of the 18-24 demographic.
And yet fueling up with a $7 mochafuckachino at the local hipster coffee shop every morning, along with a $100/month all-you-can-eat unlimited cellular plan, are well within the gotta-have-it budget for everyone in the 18-24 demographic.
Funny how that shit excuse of "money" gets confused with priorities...
A large portion of the 18-24 demographic may be on their parents plan or split among multiple people lowering the average cost. And I don't think any of the major carriers charge $100 for their "unlimited" plan currently. I know I have 4 lines on Tmobile for $100 (+ taxes) and while not unlimited, with our home internet none of us go over the 3 or 3.5GB/month bucket.
18-24 years ago the previous generation also probably had a $40 phone bill, $20+ internet bill for dialup, and $40+ cable bill...all replaced b
1. money. boomers spent a generation ruining any chance of a millenial or post millenials ability to buy anything more than a bus pass.
This blame-Millennials, blame-Boomers crap is counterproductive and stupid. I'm sorry you had crappy parents but mine are great. And likewise with Millennials: I know a few starry-eyed 20-somethings myself and I hope they can learn from at least a few of my own mistakes.
My son posts here on a regular basis. He can tell you the same thing.
That's because they used to be independent instead of being owned by Disney.
The way of the Dodo (Score:2)
With home theater systems getting cheaper and better and better every day, it's practically inevitable.
They may not fade away completely (just yet at least) but location and pricing is going to become paramount, just like books shops are now.
I mean, I still browse through the occasional book shop, but I can't remember the last time I bought a physical book. Erm, nevermind, just remembered,
The average theater is going to not make it. However, chains like the Alamo Drafthouse are still making money hand over fist, just because they offer not just a baby-free, cellphone-free, and chatter-free experience, but decent food and suds.
Theater chains like AMC may still be around for entertaining kids or whatnot, and they will still have a spot, but their market share will definitely shrink. The days of grabbing a XL Coke and popcorn and considering that as decent food are gone.
Regal in my area is adapting quite well aiming for the older crowd. They've changed their seating out for reclinable seats. You can order your ticket online and reserve your seat, so no fighting in line to get the best seats, just order online a week in advance and you're guaranteed your spot. The Seats are huge. https://media-cdn.tripadvisor.... [tripadvisor.com] https://s3-media1.fl.yelpcdn.c... [yelpcdn.com]
A bit more expensive than I would like, but for the few times I go see the movies I'm okay paying ~$9.50 on a matinee ticket a
Too expensive and not clean (Score:4, Insightful)
The last few times that I went to the cinema, I was very disappointment with the experience.
The last thing I saw was in 3D, so I had to pay an additional 5 bucks. So, 40 bucks for two people. Then 5 bucks for the "small" 200 ounce soda and another 5 bucks for a "small" dumpster full of popcorn.
Then you sit down in the grungy seat and watch the movie. Then notice that the audio is not really calibrated all that well.
Then the movie is over and you try to pry your shoes from the soda glue all over the floor. Maybe you even use the bathroom with the pervasive urine smell and racist comments carved into the doors.
Yeah... Hard to imagine that attendance is down.
My local theater became a Showcase de Lux with leather electronic recliner seating, etc. Yes, you pay a bit more for the ticket but the experience is completely different from the old sticky seat days on cheap night... That being said, the vast majority of movies on Bluray 4K look and sound just as good on my 65" UHD 4K TV and Denon Dobly Surround system as they do on the big screen and my fridge is a whole lot closer.
I do still go to the movies, but I'm picky about which I see on the big screen.
Not surprised, there isn't a reason anymore. (Score:1)
I'm not surprised, I'm out of the age group (33) but the same applies to most people I know in my age range too. 5-20 years ago TVs at home were small, with picture and sound quality that in pretty much every case was a whole lot worse than your average movie theater. So going out to see a movie made sense. Great picture, great sound, it took forever to get a DVD (or VHS) and even when you did it was going to be on a tiny screen with horrible sound.
These days it's totally different. Many people have lar
Closing, too (Score:2)
Theatre? (Score:2)
Is there a new play on old chap?
Everything is moving to on-demand. 4K, 10bit HDR1000 displays at home put most cinemas to shame.
Why choose to go somewhere, sit with people playing with their phone and munching overpriced crap when you can watch it from the comfort of home with perhaps some mates?
How is the "movie theatre" better?
Cinema isnt dead, it's alive and well. Better than even in fact. It simply moved out of a theatre and into the home.
It's interesting to watch the class divide on /. (Score:2)
Most people are posting the same 2 view points (with the 3rd probably being simply the experience sucks because reasons):
1.) Home theater systems are so much better now, mine is amazing and/or there are amazing ones available.
2.) People, especially in the 18-24 yo age group, are fucking poor and can't afford to go to the movies (most of these are ignoring the obvious, that they can't afford the home theater system either).
I'm not in either of those 2 categories (more like the 3rd, without the money or incli
I need money (Score:2)
To paraphrase a German comedian, I need money, not an occupation. I can keep myself busy just fine, don't worry about that.
Working is the necessary evil to get money. Just as much as the employee is the necessary evil to profit (as is the customer, by the way). Stop dancing around the subject and celebrate the "always working" idiot.
Working is the necessary evil, not the goal.
It's the economy stupid (Score:2)
Movies cost $30-$40 to see with popcorn and a drink, and millenials are broke. Until theatres stop charging astronomical fees, people will prefer to watch movies at home.
Not the target demographic? (Score:2)
I'm well outside the 18 to 24 demographic myself, so I may not be best placed to comment on this, but I'm not really sure how many of today's big movie releases are really targeted at that demographic.
Increasingly releases seem to be split into three categories:
1) Very Important Movies About Very Important Things (TM), also known as Oscar-bait, which is usually targeted at the middle-aged-and-older demographic.
