Hollywood Producer Blames Rotten Tomatoes For Convincing People Not To See His Movie (vanityfair.com) 52
An anonymous reader shares a VanityFair report: These days, it takes less than 60 seconds to know what the general consensus on a new movie is -- thanks to Rotten Tomatoes, the review aggregator site that designates a number score to each film based on critical and user reviews. Although this may be convenient for moviegoers not necessarily interested in burning $15 on a critically subpar film, it is certainly not convenient for those Hollywood directors, producers, backers, and stars who toiled to make said critically subpar film. In fact, the site may be "the worst thing that we have in today's movie culture" -- at least according to Brett Ratner, the Rush Hour director/producer who recently threw the financial weight of his RatPac Entertainment behind Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Sure, the blockbuster made over $850 million worldwide in spite of negative reviews ... but just think of how much more it could have made had it not had a Rotten Tomatoes score of 27 percent! Last week, while speaking at the Sun Valley Film Festival, Ratner said, "The worst thing that we have in today's movie culture is Rotten Tomatoes. I think it's the destruction of our business."
Fixed That For You (Score:1)
Hollywood Producer Blames Rotten Tomatoes For Convincing People Not To See His Shitty Movie
EULA (Score:2)
Perhaps there needs to be an End User License Agreement for movies that bars unfavorable reviews. **ducks**
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe snuck in with the previews? "By continuing to watch this, all viewers agree to give this movie perfect reviews. If you disagree, please forfeit your ticket purchase now."
In a related story, Consumer Reports just labelled the car I'm selling, "unsafe at any speed." Obviously, my next step is to sue Consumer Reports so that I can improve the safety of my cars.
Re: (Score:2)
Come on, be sensitive. Some people spent their whole weekend making that movie.
Poor business (Score:1)
If your business depends on tricking people into watching crappy movies, it deserves to die.
Re: (Score:2)
One guys "crap" is another guys entertainment.
The problem is that any given reviewer wont "mesh" with what *YOU* like. Or what *I* like. In the dark ages (before www), I used to religiously read two or three movie reviewers in my area. After 5 or 6 reviews the lights clicked. If X liked a given movie it would be likely that I WOULDN'T like it. If Y liked a movie, then it was pretty good odds that I would enjoy it. It was a bit more complicated than that but that's the gist. I learned what THEIR criter
Re: (Score:2)
Rober Ebert was a genius, though. He understood that pretentious movies are not the ultimate in entertainment and is sometimes cheap crap is great.
Just look at this snip from his review of Gremlins (movie picked at random):
"Gremlins" is a confrontation between Norman Rockwell's vision of Christmas and Hollywood's vision of the blood-sucking monkeys of voodoo island..... At the level of Pop Movie-going, it's a sophisticated, witty B movie, in which the monsters are devouring not only the defenseless town, but decades of defenseless clichés.
Can't see the forest for all the trees (Score:3, Insightful)
The problem isn't the review aggregators; it's the constant stream of bad movies.
Re: (Score:3)
They're able to - they just don't want the risk. Rebooting old movies from the 80's or making yet another sequel is safe - even if it's terrible people will buy tickets (unless they're warned in advance by terrible reviews).
Turns out, it's not safe to make garbage and expect to turn a profit.
Rotten Tomatoes is getting self-important (Score:4, Insightful)
Their curated list of critics simply don't like the same movies I do. Therefore there is little to no correlation between my enjoyment of a film and its RT freshness. It's also setting expectations. People went into BvS expecting a terrible movie. If you look for a terrible movie, you will find it.
Re: (Score:2)
No, but when I am walking by a Redbox in the grocery store and a title and "cover image" intrigue me, Rotten Tomatoes or whatever else Google brings up for a voice search on the movie title is a lot better gauge of whether or not this thing is worth $3 and 2 hours of my time. The self-promotional synopses are practically useless for judging the quality of entertainment they are describing.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How was it not going to be a terrible movie? Puhleez. I didn't need a Rotten Tomato review to stay away—I stayed away because the very concept was not only offensive but also stupid. Okay, great, making some comic book movies was cool. But at this point it's just gratuitous. There's a reason why comic books work, and there's a reason why comic books as movies is wearing thin. You can't get much story into three acts.
Re: (Score:3)
Bateman vs super man was a mediocre movie at best. The problem is these are big characters and you had no backstory for. 2 out of 3 main characters were new. If they had done a Bateman movie alone with Ben affalac (?) and had the ending, a cut scene etc tie it into Bateman vs super man it would have been a much better movie. Bonus you could also tie in sucide squad members being arrested after a confrontation with Batman.
It took Marvel a couple of tries to realize that. Now people look for cutscenes for
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
A glance at the RT score tells a lot more than just the ranking. Especially if you compare the critic score to the audience score and how far apart they are. But I usually pop in further to read a few critic and audience review snippets. From that I can usually tell what the movie is worth. I used to watch trailers, but they spoil too much of the movie these days (or make the movie look better than it is).
I do the same when looking for a restaurant - find a negative review and they'll tell you everythin
Re: (Score:1)
"our business" (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Martha is the problem not RT (Score:1)
Batman: [suffocating Superman with his foot on his throat] You were never a god. You were never even a man!
Superman: [hardly breathing] You're letting them kill Martha...
Batman: What does that mean? Why did you say that name?
Superman: Find him... Save Martha...
Batman: Why did you say that name? Martha? Why did you say that name? WHY DID YOU SAY THAT NAME?
Lois Lane: [enters running] It's his mother's name! It's his mother's name.
How dare they tell people our movie sucked (Score:1)
Just because a movie sucked, doesn't mean the producer do not deserve massive amounts of money for it. They put a lot of work into it!
How dare those SOBS tell people what they thought about the movie. They have no right to freely talk about the movie - it's not like they are the President - not when BUSINESS is on the line.
End sarcasm
Yes, you entitled fuck, it is the destruction... (Score:2)
...of your abusive business model, where you make shit films, charge too much for them, trick people into going with clever advertising, and then get laws passed that criminalize format-shifting because you're so afraid that a tiny bit of revenue will slip through your greedy fingers. Even Hollywood accounting can't win in a free market. Man, that really sucks. Your life is so hard.
No, it's the hour in the middle you can skip (Score:2)
I watched the movie in question online a few weeks ago, I got bored and skipped an hour in the middle, and honestly don't think I missed anything important. I can't possibly imagine having to wait though the ever so slow plot line in a movie theater with no other distractions available.
Simple solution: Stop making movies that suck! (Score:2)
I know that I'm atypical here... (Score:2)
Was it the best thing I've ever seen? No... but I certainly didn't regret spending my money on it either. It was some 2 and a half hours or so of escapism, and I enjoyed it on that level.
they should sue the movie theaters for having high (Score:2)
they should sue the movie theaters for having high pop and popcorn prices / not being byob as that makes people less likely to go to them.
Shoot the messenger (Score:2)
If Hollywood was creating a stream of innovative, original movies that might only appeal to a percentage of the viewing audience, his argument might have some merit. But when the Hollywood model is sequel after sequel with the odd reboot thrown in so we can make more sequels, I want to know if a movie is crap.
I can remember CHiPs when it first screened on TV. Couldn't tell you any storylines, but I'm pretty certain it was nothing like the drek I'm seeing advertised now. I don't need to see a Rotten Tomat
The Lemming Society is pathetic. (Score:2)
I find humans being utterly reliant upon reviews for every fucking thing in their life completely pathetic. Can't even drink a cup of coffee or eat a pizza without asking a panel of five-star rated liars. Ever heard of product satisfaction being subjective?
Use your own brain for once and make your own judgements. Live a little. Good or bad, it is satisfying knowing at the end of the day the decisions you made were yours, and not made based on sponsored bullshit.
Quit making crappy movies. (Score:2)
It's very simple. Stop remaking the same movies over and over. Come up with something NEW for once.
Lol no (Score:2)
Maybe stop making crap movies? (Score:2)
Mind Control (Score:1)
Crappy movie success plan: Trick people (Score:2)
Here's an idea (Score:2)
Or continue to make shit films and then whine that people have the means to discover if a film is shit before wasting their money and time watching it.