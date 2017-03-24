Hollywood Producer Blames Rotten Tomatoes For Convincing People Not To See His Movie (vanityfair.com) 99
An anonymous reader shares a VanityFair report: These days, it takes less than 60 seconds to know what the general consensus on a new movie is -- thanks to Rotten Tomatoes, the review aggregator site that designates a number score to each film based on critical and user reviews. Although this may be convenient for moviegoers not necessarily interested in burning $15 on a critically subpar film, it is certainly not convenient for those Hollywood directors, producers, backers, and stars who toiled to make said critically subpar film. In fact, the site may be "the worst thing that we have in today's movie culture" -- at least according to Brett Ratner, the Rush Hour director/producer who recently threw the financial weight of his RatPac Entertainment behind Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Sure, the blockbuster made over $850 million worldwide in spite of negative reviews ... but just think of how much more it could have made had it not had a Rotten Tomatoes score of 27 percent! Last week, while speaking at the Sun Valley Film Festival, Ratner said, "The worst thing that we have in today's movie culture is Rotten Tomatoes. I think it's the destruction of our business."
Fixed That For You (Score:2, Insightful)
Hollywood Producer Blames Rotten Tomatoes For Convincing People Not To See His Shitty Movie
EULA (Score:3)
Perhaps there needs to be an End User License Agreement for movies that bars unfavorable reviews. **ducks**
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe snuck in with the previews? "By continuing to watch this, all viewers agree to give this movie perfect reviews. If you disagree, please forfeit your ticket purchase now."
In a related story, Consumer Reports just labelled the car I'm selling, "unsafe at any speed." Obviously, my next step is to sue Consumer Reports so that I can improve the safety of my cars.
Re:Fixed That For You (Score:4, Funny)
Come on, be sensitive. Some people spent their whole weekend making that movie.
Poor business (Score:5, Insightful)
If your business depends on tricking people into watching crappy movies, it deserves to die.
Re: (Score:3)
One guys "crap" is another guys entertainment.
The problem is that any given reviewer wont "mesh" with what *YOU* like. Or what *I* like. In the dark ages (before www), I used to religiously read two or three movie reviewers in my area. After 5 or 6 reviews the lights clicked. If X liked a given movie it would be likely that I WOULDN'T like it. If Y liked a movie, then it was pretty good odds that I would enjoy it. It was a bit more complicated than that but that's the gist. I learned what THEIR criter
Re: (Score:3)
Rober Ebert was a genius, though. He understood that pretentious movies are not the ultimate in entertainment and is sometimes cheap crap is great.
Just look at this snip from his review of Gremlins (movie picked at random):
"Gremlins" is a confrontation between Norman Rockwell's vision of Christmas and Hollywood's vision of the blood-sucking monkeys of voodoo island..... At the level of Pop Movie-going, it's a sophisticated, witty B movie, in which the monsters are devouring not only the defenseless town, but decades of defenseless clichés.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Roger Ebert gave that movie a rave review. It was like 3.5/4 stars and he compared it to Little Shop of Horrors.
The James Bond film at that time would have been The Living Daylights, starring Timothy Dalton. It worked out well for you. The Living Daylights isn't bad, but Back to the Beach is a cult classic.
Re: (Score:2)
I think that's something lost when people look at 'x%' and call it a day. Media is a very subjective thing, so you have to determine that the person or population you are dealing with aligns with your own.
With rotten tomatoes, you have a monolithic population. If a movie is well known (i.e. over-promoted), it mustn't be in any way polarizing because people will go to see it, even if they wouldn't have otherwise, and end up resenting the film as a result. If a movie is a touch more obscure, then generally
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is that any given reviewer wont "mesh" with what *YOU* like. Or what *I* like.
That's the point of aggregation sites like RottenTomatoes. Any given particular reviewer might have tastes that differ from yours or mine, but if 999 of 1000 reviewers all say the movie stinks, then it's very likely the movie stinks. Sure, you might be the rare exception whose tastes are similar to the lone holdout, but that's not the way to bet.
Can't see the forest for all the trees (Score:5, Insightful)
The problem isn't the review aggregators; it's the constant stream of bad movies.
Re: (Score:2)
While true, there is something to be said that review sites gathering *all* opinions and presenting a single metric for all users of all preferences to see obliterates some depth. People who know will go and read more thoughtful reviews of course.
Re: (Score:1)
Also, please no more comic-based movies, especially not in Sci-Fi. There must be many thousands of awesome scripts and novels that could be adopted for the big screen, and all Hollywood can do is dust of the most obscure old comic books for inspiration? And why all these endless action scenes in the end? Does Hollywood really think people like them? We go to the movies despite the needless action, not because of it!
Make an intelligent Sci-Fi movie not based on a comic, and you'll also get good reviews, and
Re: (Score:2)
The problem isn't the review aggregators; it's the constant stream of bad movies.
Yeah translation: More people would have seen our film if they didn't know it was garbage.
Re: (Score:3)
They're able to - they just don't want the risk. Rebooting old movies from the 80's or making yet another sequel is safe - even if it's terrible people will buy tickets (unless they're warned in advance by terrible reviews).
Turns out, it's not safe to make garbage and expect to turn a profit.
Hollywood is usually awful (Score:2)
Exactly this. There are amazing numbers of untapped novels out there that would make wonderful movies.
That the movie industry spends most of its effort ignoring this resource leaves me with absolutely no sympathy whatsoever for any whining I hear from them. Where's Neuromancer? Where's Tau Zero? Where's (any one of) the Bolo stories, or Galactic Odyssey? Pretty much anything Gene Wolfe ever wrote? Axis of Time series? Novik's Temeraire? I could on fo
Re: Or... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Boohoo. Then make better movies. It's not other people's fault for expressing their opinion in public.
Rotten Tomatoes is getting self-important (Score:4, Insightful)
Their curated list of critics simply don't like the same movies I do. Therefore there is little to no correlation between my enjoyment of a film and its RT freshness. It's also setting expectations. People went into BvS expecting a terrible movie. If you look for a terrible movie, you will find it.
Re: (Score:2)
No, but when I am walking by a Redbox in the grocery store and a title and "cover image" intrigue me, Rotten Tomatoes or whatever else Google brings up for a voice search on the movie title is a lot better gauge of whether or not this thing is worth $3 and 2 hours of my time. The self-promotional synopses are practically useless for judging the quality of entertainment they are describing.
Re: (Score:1)
Where do you live that RedBox is $3? I'm in the SF Bay and still only pay $1.50, which is a perfect price for a terrible movie.
Plus, I use Linux so my time is already worth nothing.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How was it not going to be a terrible movie? Puhleez. I didn't need a Rotten Tomato review to stay away—I stayed away because the very concept was not only offensive but also stupid. Okay, great, making some comic book movies was cool. But at this point it's just gratuitous. There's a reason why comic books work, and there's a reason why comic books as movies is wearing thin. You can't get much story into three acts.
Re: (Score:3)
Bateman vs super man was a mediocre movie at best. The problem is these are big characters and you had no backstory for. 2 out of 3 main characters were new. If they had done a Bateman movie alone with Ben affalac (?) and had the ending, a cut scene etc tie it into Bateman vs super man it would have been a much better movie. Bonus you could also tie in sucide squad members being arrested after a confrontation with Batman.
It took Marvel a couple of tries to realize that. Now people look for cutscenes for
Re:Rotten Tomatoes is getting self-important (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
A glance at the RT score tells a lot more than just the ranking. Especially if you compare the critic score to the audience score and how far apart they are. But I usually pop in further to read a few critic and audience review snippets. From that I can usually tell what the movie is worth. I used to watch trailers, but they spoil too much of the movie these days (or make the movie look better than it is).
I do the same when looking for a restaurant - find a negative review and they'll tell you everythin
Re: (Score:2)
I do the same when looking for a restaurant - find a negative review and they'll tell you everything good about the place that they don't understand.
This. I use this same strategy when evaluating any product. Read a few good reviews, sure, but I need to read a few of the top negative reviews to figure out if the product actually has weaknesses that matter to me, or if it's just been purchased by a few users with unrealistic expectations.
The good thing about negative reviews is they usually aren't placed there by the business or by a sock puppet/SEO, so the dishonest reviews are at least more transparent. If some jerk with a grudge posts a 1 star revi
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Hence the users ratings. It's important to check those as much as it is the critical reviews.
Re: (Score:2)
I mean, "Debbie does Dallas" has far worse acting and plot than anything in superman vs batman I'm sure, but I don't hear whining about DDD. Why do people accept you watch one entirely for the "action" and shitty quality otherwise is okay but not the other?
"our business" (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Adult appeal (Score:2)
We adults were kids once, and some of us enjoyed reading comics. With a good superhero movie, we get to see some of that come to life. It can be done well, and has been; you can also get a real stinker. Like Superman vs. Batman.
You know, just because I'm 60 doesn't mean I'm dead. Yet.
Also, comics are an art form. Like most art, it doesn't speak to everyone. That's okay. Like most art, it can be done well, or poorly. Also o
Martha is the problem not RT (Score:1)
Batman: [suffocating Superman with his foot on his throat] You were never a god. You were never even a man!
Superman: [hardly breathing] You're letting them kill Martha...
Batman: What does that mean? Why did you say that name?
Superman: Find him... Save Martha...
Batman: Why did you say that name? Martha? Why did you say that name? WHY DID YOU SAY THAT NAME?
Lois Lane: [enters running] It's his mother's name! It's his mother's name.
How dare they tell people our movie sucked (Score:1)
Just because a movie sucked, doesn't mean the producer do not deserve massive amounts of money for it. They put a lot of work into it!
How dare those SOBS tell people what they thought about the movie. They have no right to freely talk about the movie - it's not like they are the President - not when BUSINESS is on the line.
End sarcasm
Yes, you entitled fuck, it is the destruction... (Score:2)
...of your abusive business model, where you make shit films, charge too much for them, trick people into going with clever advertising, and then get laws passed that criminalize format-shifting because you're so afraid that a tiny bit of revenue will slip through your greedy fingers. Even Hollywood accounting can't win in a free market. Man, that really sucks. Your life is so hard.
Re: (Score:2)
Dammit, where are my mod points when I need them?! +1
No, it's the hour in the middle you can skip (Score:4, Informative)
I watched the movie in question online a few weeks ago, I got bored and skipped an hour in the middle, and honestly don't think I missed anything important. I can't possibly imagine having to wait though the ever so slow plot line in a movie theater with no other distractions available.
Re: (Score:3)
Did not watch myself. No need the concept is stupid on its face. Either super wild liberties would have to be taken with cannon, at which point its not the same story any more an using the existing character names and treating their elements as a grab bag is just lazy writing or Batman was going to have to use some device based on Kryptonite to be competitive with the S. Super boring and super predictable just like all DC's shitty Justice League stuff.
It all gets a pass because Batman comics were inventi
Re: (Score:2)
You missed all the critical developments. Like how Lex Luther knew how to do a whole lot of things that would cause a completely unpredictable yet predetermined outcome to further the plot in ways that didn't make sense culminating in a fight scene that was unwatchable.
Simple solution: Stop making movies that suck! (Score:2)
I know that I'm atypical here... (Score:2)
Was it the best thing I've ever seen? No... but I certainly didn't regret spending my money on it either. It was some 2 and a half hours or so of escapism, and I enjoyed it on that level.
Re: (Score:2)
Same here. I quite enjoyed the movie. It did a better job showing a calculating dark batman and a morally struggling superman of the old days (like WWII) than any movie in the past 2 decades. Not an amazing movie with WW, Lois, and Luther being flat plug in characters; but good enough overall.
Having said that, the director needs to grow up. If RT is having that much of an impact on Hollywood, then that points to more about how little faith people have of professional movie critics. These days, I think
Re: (Score:1)
Same here. It's nowhere near as good as The Dark Knight, and I've never been much of a Superman fan. Was good to finally have Wonder Woman on the big screen. Neat battle with Doomsday, but, er, isn't that a bit early in this movie series??? Ham-fisted introduction for The Flash. But it was ok.
Speaking of Wonder Woman...
Think this whinging is bad?
I'm thinking this is an early sign that the Wonder Woman movie is going to be absolutely horrible. Feminists are looking for everything they can to stir up dr
they should sue the movie theaters for having high (Score:2)
they should sue the movie theaters for having high pop and popcorn prices / not being byob as that makes people less likely to go to them.
Shoot the messenger (Score:2)
If Hollywood was creating a stream of innovative, original movies that might only appeal to a percentage of the viewing audience, his argument might have some merit. But when the Hollywood model is sequel after sequel with the odd reboot thrown in so we can make more sequels, I want to know if a movie is crap.
I can remember CHiPs when it first screened on TV. Couldn't tell you any storylines, but I'm pretty certain it was nothing like the drek I'm seeing advertised now. I don't need to see a Rotten Tomat
The Lemming Society is pathetic. (Score:2)
I find humans being utterly reliant upon reviews for every fucking thing in their life completely pathetic. Can't even drink a cup of coffee or eat a pizza without asking a panel of five-star rated liars. Ever heard of product satisfaction being subjective?
Use your own brain for once and make your own judgements. Live a little. Good or bad, it is satisfying knowing at the end of the day the decisions you made were yours, and not made based on sponsored bullshit.
Re: (Score:2)
I find humans being utterly reliant upon reviews for every fucking thing in their life completely pathetic. Can't even drink a cup of coffee or eat a pizza without asking a panel of five-star rated liars. Ever heard of product satisfaction being subjective?
Use your own brain for once and make your own judgements. Live a little. Good or bad, it is satisfying knowing at the end of the day the decisions you made were yours, and not made based on sponsored bullshit.
Or, you have limited time and resources, try to spend it wisely. I see about 6 films a year, and I would prefer them not to be terrible if possible. Why would you *not* use the resources available to you to pick well?
Quit making crappy movies. (Score:2)
It's very simple. Stop remaking the same movies over and over. Come up with something NEW for once.
Lol no (Score:2)
Maybe stop making crap movies? (Score:2)
Mind Control (Score:1)
Crappy movie success plan: Trick people (Score:2)
Here's an idea (Score:2)
Or continue to make shit films and then whine that people have the means to discover if a film is shit before wasting their money and time watching it.
So if people don't think your movie is good (Score:2)
and other people can find out before giving you money, somehow that's wrong?
Yeah you and every scammer who releases shitty products and wants to make a ton of money anyway.
Maybe stop making tons of cheap shitty CG for everything and just hope to cash in.
When a business hates feedback .... (Score:2)
Hollywood is getting free feedback. Rotten tomatoes and such sites are casual comments. Netflix and Amazon prime streaming statistics are people paying money and actually watching stuff. Instead of using the
Your failing business model is not our problem (Score:2)
Review sites may well destroy the tired old formulas, but this need not destroy the business. At worst it injects some risk back into the business again, as studios are forced to find new formulas to replace those now being rejected by moviegoers as played out, but is that such a bad thing? The last period of experimentation produced the original blockbusters that spawned these remakes and sequels, after all, and it was considered a golden age.
Blame the others (Score:3)
By the way, Batman VS Superman is surely not the worst of all. Sure it is bad, but not so bad. This movie is just an average failure.
Man of Steel was a total trainwreck. The worst is that it looks awful. Visually, Man of Steel is the worst high budget movie I have seen for years. It looks like utter crap. It feels like the director had no steering power over his own film to make it consistent. I had not seen so many lens flares in a video since I watched Babylon V. The colors are mostly awful, and for whatever reason, the time in the movie is almost always late afternoon, whether the scene is in the US or in the foreign country. As a photographer I know that the golden hours sure look good, but it should be used sparingly.
How can such high budget movies can be shot so badly?
Think of how... (Score:2)
Think of how much more Batman vs Superman could have made if it wasn't a disorganised clusterfuck complete with characters doing things that made no sense, a plot that simply made no sense, and fight scenes which seemed to go out of their way to ensure that to the viewers they made no sense.
It made $850million based on the name, and the expectations of the rabid fanbase, and I'm sad to count myself as part of it. It was garbage. Probably the first superhero film I won't be getting on Bluray.
Want some ketchup with your hypocrisy? (Score:2)
Filmmaker complains when social media borks film. But it's fine and dandy when it borks a right-winger.