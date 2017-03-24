AMC Plans Ad-Free Streaming Service (fortune.com) 11
An anonymous reader shares a Fortune report: AMC Networks, whose shows include The Walking Dead, is planning to launch a commercial-free online video streaming service aimed at millennial TV subscribers, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters this week. Unlike standalone streaming options from Time Warner's HBO and from CBS, AMC's would be exclusively available to consumers who subscribe to a cable TV package. AMC is doing this, the sources said, as a way to support the traditional cable television industry at a time when many younger consumers are increasingly cutting the cord. AMC is discussing featuring digital-only spinoff shows of its existing programs like The Walking Dead and is considering pricing between $4.99 to $6.99 a month, according to the sources, who cautioned final details are still being worked out.
You might - but If I pay for a service, it should be ad free. If it isn't, I'm not paying. And I'm not the only one out there with the same stance.
I agree with the lemming.
I almost feel sorry for them. This is like a religion-levels of self-delusion here. Why they cannot simply accept that their industry is dead is beyond me. I just hope they don't take all of their great productions down with them.
I don't know why anyone would want to buy a streaming service from the company that brought us the Gremlin and the Pacer.
The more I love dvd.netflix.com. The streaming service continues to be semi-lame (never seems to have what I want). And the ratings and general listing UI has done nothing but get worse for the past 10 years. But queuing up a dvd and have it arrive in a couple of days is solid. And cheap.
Does it have the full dvd complete with unskippable preroll ads and warnings or is it a stripped down copy with just the movie?
