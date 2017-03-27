Enemy Number One is Netflix: The Monster That's Eating Hollywood (business-standard.com) 13
From a WSJ report: Tara Flynn, a rising star at a TV production unit of 21st Century Fox, walked into her boss's office last August and told him she was quitting and joining streaming-video giant Netflix Inc. The news was not well-received. "Netflix is public enemy No. 1," said Bert Salke, the head of Fox 21 Television Studios, where Ms. Flynn was a vice president, according to a Netflix legal filing. When Netflix finalized Ms. Flynn's hire a few weeks later, Fox sued, accusing it of a "brazen campaign" to poach Fox executives. In response, Netflix argued Fox's contracts are "unlawful and unenforceable." The ongoing legal battle is just one sign of the escalating tensions between Netflix and Hollywood as the streaming-video company moves from being an upstart dabbling in original programming to a big-spending entertainment powerhouse that will produce more than 70 shows this year. It is expanding into new genres such as children's fare, reality TV and stand-up comedy specials -- including a $40 million deal for two shows by Chris Rock. The shift has unnerved some TV networks that had become used to Netflix's original content being focused on scripted dramas and sitcoms. Netflix's spending on original and acquired programming this year is expected to be more than $6 billion, up from $5 billion last year, more than double what Time Warner Inc.'s HBO spends and five times as much as 21st Century Fox's FX or CBS Corp.'s Showtime.
At least the majority of what Netflix is doing is actual original programming. Hollywood needs someone to kick them swiftly in the ass and stop doing remakes of old shows and movies (some of which aren't actually old, Matrix reboot?)
Their Marvel based offerings are quite good, and Stranger Things is phenomenal.
Amazon is creating some genuinely entertaining original content as well. I think it's time for a changing of the guard.
Oh, poor Hollywood. Got some competition. The MPAA might have to change their draconian thinking.
Hollywood hasn't had a new idea in decades. Whether it's Netflix, Amazon, whoever, I hope they eat Hollywood's lunch and burp afterwards. The sooner, the better.
Then the TV networks will have to look at their tawdry monopoly and figure out how to compete with both the cord cutters and those that aren't going to use an antenna anymore. Oh dear. Here, let me see if my heart bleeds for them. Nope.
The film and TV industry have been in a stasis for decades. TV, in particular, hasn't really changed significantly since the early 1960s, and Hollywood has basically functioned the same way since the collapse of the Studio System. It's time for a big shake up and if companies like Netflix and Amazon can deliver that shakeup, then so be it.
"Public enemy #1" whereby "public" means "anybody I care about, everyone else can go get stuffed."
Then why are most Netflix shows such drivel, especially when compared to HBO's original offerings?
Netflix is the monster that eats normal tv. And I'm fine with that. Being able to watch a movie/series/comic/whatever when you want WITHOUT commercials is so much better than what the normal tv channels have to offer.
Sure you can have discussions that not all the content that you want is on Netflix. Ok then watch normal tv. But I can't handle the burden of interruptions by commercials, news flash or moving widgets on my screen anymore.
