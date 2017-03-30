Safe Harbor Cost the US Music Industry Up To $1B in Lost Royalties Per Year, Study Finds (musicweek.com) 32
An anonymous reader shares a report: For the first time, researchers have quantified the "value gap" and its impact on the US recorded music industry. A study published yesterday (March 29) by Washington, DC-based economy think tank the Phoenix Centre For Advanced Legal And Economic Public Policy Studies attempted to calculate how much revenue the recording industry loses from the distortions caused by the safe harbor provisions. Entitled Safe Harbors And The Evolution of Music Retailing, the study was conducted by T. Randolph Beard, George S. Ford and Michael Stern who applied "accepted economic modelling techniques" to simulate revenue effects from royalty rate changes on YouTube. It showed that if YouTube were to pay the recorded music industry market rates, similar to what other streaming services pay, its economic contributions to the sector would be significantly bigger. The premises used by the Phoenix Centre economists was that, according to the music recording industry, YouTube evades paying market rates for the use of copyrighted content by exploiting the Digital Millennium Copyright Act's "safe harbor" provisions, which allow to post creative content online in good faith and remove it if rights holders so require. Using 2015 data, the Phoenix Centre found that "a plausible royalty rate increase could produce increased royalty revenues in the US of $650 million to over one billion dollars a year."
Half the music posted on YouTube is by the musicians for promotion.
So they are stealing from themselves?
The musicians are stealing from the record companies.
It had to be paid for by the music industry or it would have shown the truth.
The *truth* is that online sharing costs the entertainment industries absolutely *NOTHING*...
The people who download file shares are the same people who never bought new music on casette tapes, 8-trakcs, vinyl albums or compact discs.
They are the same people who copied VHS tapes, or dubbed cd to cassette, or vinyl to 8-track, recorded radio to cassette on their boom-boxes.
In most cases, the media industry actually makes more money
I've bought numerous albums on bandcamp because I stumbled onto them on YouTube.
Now I understand that Bandcamp isn't likely included in the concerns of mainstream record companies. But I do believe that I am an active consumer that is spending money in this industry, and that I am not "stealing" billions of dollars.
You wouldn't pay for the Youtube content, and Google doesn't necessarily have the money to pay (it's allocated elsewhere). You paid for the CDs and for Spotify and whatever else.
You're not a lost sale; you're a successful sale.
Someone watching a youtube video does not equate to a lost "sale" from a streaming service. The youtube viewer would have never paid to listen to your song.
What they are saying is that if the video with that copyrighted music was properly registered as that copyrighted work, Youtube would be paying a royalty for it or monetizing it for the record company/artist. Since it was uploaded by a user and not registered as the copyrighted work, Youtube does not pay for it until after it is discovered. It is not saying these were lost sales.
What they did not seem to mention was the knock-on effect of purchases made by people that heard the music in those unregistere
Just because you didn't make money doesn't mean it cost you anything.
I posit that (Score:3)
I'm rather annoyed at being treated like a criminal for paying for things. If you need me i'm going to be watching "pirated" movies on this highly illegal service i've been paying for for the last few years called netflix.
Netflix is going to have to start their own VPN service in a few years if current trends continue.
They actually did press "The Beatles: the Copyright extension album".
https://www.theguardian.com/mu... [theguardian.com]
Basically, if they didn't publish the couldn't claim the extended copyright, so they published rather than let them become free.
There is something to be said for the way copyright manages to keep some popular collections alive and well-tended, rather than rotting away in a cellar. (There is also something to be said for the way copyright manages to keep less popular collections buried and rotting away in a
Propublica sadly only has their funding lumped together as "contributions" [propublica.org], which doesn't help.
I think the key phrase is:
This is the flaw in the study. The music industry has basically strongarmed and set these rates so that streaming services live on the edge of death and can be killed off at any time. If YouTube (and streaming services) paid what radio stations pay (nothing!) it would be a different story
