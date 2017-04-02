Will Streaming Media Lead To A Massive Writer's Strike? (latimes.com) 40
"A decade ago, Hollywood writers brought the entertainment industry to a standstill when they walked off the job for three months in a dispute over pay for movies and TV shows distributed online," writes the Los Angeles Times. But they're reporting that it may happen again, with the Writers Guild of America now seeking a strike authorization vote from its members. Streaming services like Netflix and Amazon have transformed Hollywood and contributed to an unprecedented number of quality series being produced -- a phenomenon often described as the new Golden Age of TV. But times haven't been golden for many writers for whom more is now less. Shorter seasons are the new norm, with many series consisting of 10 or fewer episodes on cable and streaming -- less than half the length of traditional seasons on network shows. That has put writers in a financial crunch since many have exclusivity clauses that prevent them from working on multiple shows per season...
"It's getting more and more difficult to make a living as a writer," said John Bowman, a TV writer-producer, and former head of the WGA negotiating committee. Studios are equally dug in as more customers cut the cable cord in favor of streaming options. They're also grappling with a dramatic fall-off in once-lucrative DVD sales and a flattening of attendance at the multiplex. They are releasing fewer titles a year, meaning fewer opportunities for screenwriters... Complicating matters is a lack of transparency. Streaming services operate on subscription models and don't release viewer data, making it difficult to devise a formula for residuals (fees for reruns).
Amazon is a member of the studio alliance, while Netflix "is expected to sign on to an eventual contract." (Though streaming also seems to be hurting the popularity of reruns, which is also reducing the residuals writers receive.) But underscoring the impact of online media, Slashdot reader JustAnotherOldGuy asks, "with all the alternative content available, does anyone care...? Would the writer's strike have any serious impact on your life?"
"It's getting more and more difficult to make a living as a writer," said John Bowman, a TV writer-producer, and former head of the WGA negotiating committee. Studios are equally dug in as more customers cut the cable cord in favor of streaming options. They're also grappling with a dramatic fall-off in once-lucrative DVD sales and a flattening of attendance at the multiplex. They are releasing fewer titles a year, meaning fewer opportunities for screenwriters... Complicating matters is a lack of transparency. Streaming services operate on subscription models and don't release viewer data, making it difficult to devise a formula for residuals (fees for reruns).
Amazon is a member of the studio alliance, while Netflix "is expected to sign on to an eventual contract." (Though streaming also seems to be hurting the popularity of reruns, which is also reducing the residuals writers receive.) But underscoring the impact of online media, Slashdot reader JustAnotherOldGuy asks, "with all the alternative content available, does anyone care...? Would the writer's strike have any serious impact on your life?"
Contract negotiation... (Score:4, Insightful)
So, if you're a TV writer, why not negotiate a contract which takes into account the new reality of streaming and shorter seasons?
What's the big deal? Business conditions change all the time in all sorts of industries and small businesses (which is what most writers should be if they're working via contract and for various rights) adjust to it.
I mean, if they had some sort of big bureaucratic organization which they were forced to belong to and which controlled standard contract terms they might be screwed over while they waited and hoped for it to adjust to the new reality, but if they are free and work for themselves, then it's just business as usual.
Re:Contract negotiation... (Score:5, Informative)
They are negotiating. Its called a strike.
Re: (Score:2)
You're seeing a massive money shift as people vote with their expenditures, which have to slowly ripple through the thick layers of money and lawyers in Hollywood.
I'm sad for writers that have negotiated bad contracts. A strike will not further their cause.
Money now comes from a different source, the online hegemony. The medium has changed because the delivery system changed, because the old one was leaden and corrupt.
I watched a nice NetFlix produced video tonight on my big screen, which is the place most
Re: (Score:2)
Beat me to it.
Huh? (Score:3)
You mean to tell me they were not already on strike? Nothing but remakes, over, and over and over again.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe you should start watching something besides superhero movies.
no (Score:2)
A decade ago... (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Can these writers be that surprised that it's getting harder to make a living when much of the industry has a fear of anything original? Den Of Geek lists 120(!) movie remakes or reboots currently in progress (as of 3/15/2017). TV seems to be less paralyzed, but they can afford to throw shows out and see what catches.
Those 120 remakes... http://www.denofgeek.com/us/mo... [denofgeek.com]
Re: (Score:3)
You seem to be blaming the writers for the stream of remakes and copies. Why? Surely, it's the producers and buyers who control what gets written?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why not. Any half way mature writer should know, 'they made me do it', is the excuse of a child. Face it, the internet is opening up content competition to a much broader field. Even bad amateurs can produce good work sometimes. The biggest threat to writers, the creators of canned content is interactive content, it sucks in huge amounts of end users time and cuts out canned content. Most of my time viewing idiot box content is as background to interactive internet content. I struggle to watch retreads on t
Re: (Score:1)
2007 writers strike started the unplug movement.
If they try it again in 2017, it will definitely end the unplug movement -- by causing everyone to unplug and switch to streaming-only.
Who cares? (Score:2)
All to the good, I might add. I swear, I didn't realize how watching several hours of TV each day as a kid had screwed me up until I went a couple of years without owning a TV. Then I got myself a flat screen to put in the living room when I got married and started watching again. Yeesh. Good riddance to the trash merchants. Less money for them means m
Fewer shows? LOL (Score:2)
Sucks as a viewer, I guess it sucks as a writer, but to be clear, it sucks to be a viewer paying $180/month cable to watch this shit crumble into pieces.
Which writers? (Score:2)
Given the number of new shows Netflix and Amazon are producing, I have trouble believing that good writers are having that tough a time of it.
So is this about Hollywood or traditional TV writers? Well they can suck the collective dicks of all people across the Earth as far as I'm concerned. They have all but destroying movies being entertaining. Traditional TV sitcoms long ago became such a wasteland that cutting the cord and dropping the antenna was about as hard a choice to make as stopping up an open s
I have too muck of a backlog (Score:2)
My STB has >100 unwatched episodes that I intentionally recorded. And I've skipped several seasons of series I would have liked to watched.
I have at least 2 years' worth of video to watch before I crave anything new.
So, dear writers, hold out for what you need to thrive on. I'll probably want what you write by then. Or, maybe not, given that I never went back to watching or caring about hockey on TV.
What is this "television" you speak of? (Score:2)
I haven't turned on a "television" in over 7 years, and haven't missed it.
Now, I do confess to watching Netflix content with my wife.
Was visiting a family member at the hospital recently, and the individual turned this "television" on to see what it was all about. "Channel" after "channel" of strange annoying things called "commercials". We didn't like it and turned it off. Grabbed the laptop and fired up Netflix. Much better.
Re: (Score:2)
:) I get your point; yes, the same meme can get tiring.
My point was not to indicate any mental or moral superiority. In fact, I mentioned that I watch Netflix with my wife, and we do watch shows that originally aired on broadcast television, as an attempt to NOT imply any feeling of superiority.
I do agree with earlier writers that broadcast television must adapt to new ways of providing their product, rather than trying to hinder the streaming providers like Netflix in an effort to protect their failing b
Phyrric action? (Score:1)
Enough of this Naive Missing the Point (Score:2)