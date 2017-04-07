Over 90% of College Students Today Regularly Use Netflix, But Only 34% Are Actually Paying For Their Own Account (streamingobserver.com) 24
According to a new survey from LendEDU, more than 90% of today's college students have access to a Netflix account they regularly use, while only 8% who responded to the survey said they don't have a Netflix account. What some may find even more surprising is that of the 90% of students who have access to Netflix, only 34% of them are actually paying for their own Netflix account. Streaming Observer News reports: That actually goes right in line with numbers from Piper Jaffray that showed almost 40% of teens watch Netflix every single day. Their closest competitors, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, each came in at just 3% each for daily use. Of course, that doesn't mean they're all paying for Netflix. 54% of respondents to LendEDU's survey said they use a family member's or friend's account, and 5% more said they used a boyfriend/girlfriend or ex's account. While only 34% of college students are actually paying for their own Netflix account, that's apparently not too big of a concern for Netflix, who has taken a relatively lax attitude towards password sharing in recent years.
That, and also the whole premise seems a bit confused. They're talking about password sharing while at the same time talking about roommates with shared media equipment, bf/gf who are most likely watching it together or on a shared device, etc.
The nature of netflix is more something that is per-household than per-person.
My wife and kid use my Netflix account (the freeloaders) because we all live in the same house.
That puts us right in line with the article. Three users, one account.
Math is about right (Score:2)
Netflix allows 3 simultaneous logins per account, so theoretically you could have 90% of college students using Netflix and only 30% paying for it.
I'm guessing the 34% figure comes from the 4% loners who don't have any friends and still wanna watch Netflix so they pay for their own account.
Right!! They probably don't have their own cell phone plan either. The 90% userbase should be all they care about. That's a ton of kids who will grow up and get account for themselves.
It must be different for different locales, AU $8.99 1, $11.99 2 and $14.99 4, so it is hardly surprising people share accounts (video quality also varies according to account). I have always been a buying and never a renter, just don't like the idea, so no netflix (I am cool with borrowing though, bwa hah hah). Perhaps if netflix sold lifetime accounts, that would be cool. One time payment equal to say a decades worth of subscription and your done, that I could buy into.
>Netflix allows 3 simultaneous logins per account,
Nope. The simultaneous watching is based on plans and there are three streaming plans:
$8 for 1 screen at SD (eeeew)
$10 for 2 screens at HD
$12 for 4 screens at HD and [useless] UHD
Why is UHD useless? do they just not have any offering?
Computer Fraud and Abuse Act... (Score:2)
Dorms. (Score:2)
Aren't many college students living in dorms, frat/sorority houses, or other shared space?
Makes sense that one roommate would have the Netflix account, and they all could use it. Wouldn't even require simultaneous logins, if the player was in the shared living room.
And this comes as a surprise? (Score:2)
When I was in college between '99 and '03, the "jocks dorm" as it was called (next to the football field, kitty-corner from the athletic center, and never a morning without empty bottles in the dumpster) got its cable shut off by the police back in 2001. The local cable company knew there were more watchers than subscribers, and with the cooperation of the college, went room-to-room to see how many illegal splices there were. For what I believe was 112 rooms with cable, only 8 had paid subscriptions.
