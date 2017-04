China's LeEco Calls Off Its $2 Billion Purchase of TV Maker Vizio

Last year, China's conglomerate LeEco announced it would be acquiring TV maker Vizio for a sum of $2 billion . The move would have given LeEco, which is increasingly expanding its business beyond Chinese market, an instant foothold in the United States. But today, both companies announced they are cancelling the plan due to "regulatory headwinds." In a statement, the companies said:The announcement comes amid troubled times for both the companies. On one hand, LeEco is struggling financially. Bloomberg reported earlier this month that the company had delayed payroll for its US employees . Vizio was thrown under the bus in February after FTC fined the company $2.2 million to settle a case involving the TVs' data collection techniques.