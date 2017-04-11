As Streaming Booms, Songs Are Getting Faster and Shorter (japantoday.com) 67
An anonymous reader shares a report: A new study finds that pop songs are getting faster as listeners' attention spans diminish. Instrumental openings to songs have shrunk dramatically over the past three decades and, to a lesser extent, the average tempo of hit singles has been speeding up, the research found. Hubert Leveille Gauvin, a doctoral student in music theory at the Ohio State University, analyzed the year-end top 10 on the US Billboard chart between 1986 and 2015. In 1986, it took roughly 23 seconds before the voice began on the average hit song. In 2015, vocals came in after about five seconds, a drop of 78%, he found. In a study published in Musicae Scientiae, the Journal of the European Society for the Cognitive Sciences of Music, Leveille Gauvin linked the trend to the rapid rise of Spotify and other streaming sites that give listeners instant access to millions of songs. "It makes sense that if the environment is so competitive, artists would want to try to grab your attention as quickly as possible," he told AFP.
My research... (Score:4, Funny)
...indicates that songs have only gotten longer and slower since the Ramones put out records in the 70's
True, cue November Rain by Guns N'Roses which was 9 minutes!
SAD! (Score:2)
It's too bad, because, being a prog rock fan myself, I've always loved those longer songs of yesteryear; Genesis' Supper's Ready, Pink Floyd's Echoes, King Crimson's Starless and Bible Black.
Might as well rip it to HD if you're gonna put it on loop http://www.urbandictionary.com... [urbandictionary.com] (definition #5)
Anyway, considering how much tripe music wasted the intro playing the same four bars over four times with no added value, reduced intros might be a good thing. I mean, for shit music.
Bible Black
I recommend people Bing that one. With safe search off.
There should be a question about genre generally, the 90s had a very different type of music than the stuff today.
Completely agree. The market has made a big move towards dance/house/club music in the last 10 years. That alone could explain the faster tempo and shorter intros.
Whole Lotta Love
I think part of the issue is Radio. Most "radio mix" songs are on the order of 3:30 or less. I know very little about the industry, but it seems like they want to cram more songs into a given time segment, so shorter is the way to go. That way they can keep their near 50/50 ratio of songs/ads. (also why I don't listen to radio anymore).
Look at bands like Dream Theater, most of their songs are 8+ minutes, a few are over 20 min, and it's no wonder they don't get radio time. They have a 3:30 instrumental in th
How much prog rock was in the BIllboard year-end top 10 chart in 1986?
Song structure is changing too (Score:1)
Song structure is changing too. Rather than a traditional structure of ABABA, ABACAB, etc... Things have essentially devolved to Chorus, Chorus, Chorus, Outtro.
Meh, Pop is disposable product targeted at the lowest common demoninator anyway. Just opt out.
Bandcamp is a click away. Direct connection to actual artists (with no gatekeepers, so you'll wade through some crap to find the diamonds.)
"Pop is disposable product targeted at the lowest common demoninator anyway"
Which is sex, violence, sex, drugs, sex, violence, sex, and sex.
And small doses of larceny, which, I know, is violence...
Faster and Shorter (Score:1)
Just like Rob Malda!
30 years? (Score:2)
Bingo!
This has been a trend even longer than that. go listen to music from the 60s it's VERY slow by the standards of even the 90s, but still fast by comparison to the stuff from even earlier.
I do shudder a bit to think where it will all lead eventually, but the change has been going on for an incredibly long time (likely over a century) so to attribute it to services and companies that have only existed for a decade or two is rather nonsensical.
I do shudder a bit to think where it will all lead eventually, but the change has been going on for an incredibly long time (likely over a century) so to attribute it to services and companies that have only existed for a decade or two is rather nonsensical.
I wouldn't worry too much, these trends are apparently based on very mainstream stuff. "Hit songs" as the TFA puts it. There'll always be niches where these trends don't hold sway.
The niche only applies when you get to control what you hear. "mainstream stuff" is what you're exposed to any time you're in a mall, at a bar, or forced to deal with your own offspring....
Pink Floyd? (Score:2)
Pink Floyd would never make it today...the millennials would tune out after 2 minutes of guitar solos
I never needed drugs to appreciate inventive music.
millenials would say "the pink who?"
response would be: "NO, not 'the pink who', 'pink floyd'... 'the who' is entirely different."
you'd continue "... combined, they sold over 350 million albums and were extremely influen......."
and they'd interrupt: "what's an 'album'?"
Guitar solos are a lost art today, except for the underground stuff, where virtuosos thrive, like Guthrie Govan. That said, we don't need another Freebird either.
The moral of the story is that (Score:2)
IOW pop music has turned to utter compressed shit.
Also among several dozen of people who I know quite well, I'm the only person who has his music collection on his HDD. Others don't bother.
Exactly this. Just earlier today I saw yet another person bitching about the fact they couldn't run YouTube on their phone in the background to play music. My only thought was: "YouTube is a video service that eats considerable amount of resources/battery... why not just use a music service? Like having your own music and Winamp or some shit..."
There are young people who have no idea what that means.
My current* collection is mirrored in 3 different places, one of which is Google Play. Can't quite bring myself to flood iTunes with it**.
* I've lost 3 record collections and a CD collection due to moves, conflicts, and bad choices. Along with 4 completely wonderful stereo systems. Feh.
** If I don't have a lossless collection, I don;t really have the music. Not sure I trust Apple Lossless. Since I have my library saved locally as WAV, MP3, OGG, and ATRAC, I'm able to recover. yes, I had a Minidisc system, a
Amen, brother!
Boring alternative theory (Score:2)
Songs no longer need to leave time at the beginning of the song for the DJ to give a station ID or otherwise talk over the intro to prevent home recording.
The voice entry time will never change for me... (Score:2)
...as long as I continue to not listen to anything post 21st century! Long live crustism, complacency, and the other tiny voice shitting on the new kid's music of today.
23 seconds!?! That's kind of long... (Score:2)
It looks like they are really talking about pop music as a genre here, as the year end Billboard Top 10 usually only includes maybe one or two songs total from rock, hip-hop, country, etc.
But, if you want to talk fast songs, you would be hard pressed to beat the Power Violence sub-genre (it's kind of like a blend of hardcore punk and metalcore with the tempo taken to the max, with a song structure of "Verse 1 and done"). 23 seconds for the whole song is about the upper limit there... anything longer and a p
It's a numbers game too (Score:2)
One of the reasons why songs are getting shorter is due to the way digital record sales accounting is being done. If you can make an album with 30 songs, all 2 minutes long, it counts more towards your sales than 15 songs at 4 minutes a pop. When you have services that count as streaming albums (Rather than individual songs), this makes it really easy to add some numbers. If the artists are paid per song, it's just a good financial choice.
Not only that, streaming songs counts towards RIAA platinum record